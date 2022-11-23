Giving The Gift Of Golf For Christmas – The Independent

– By Scott Dunford –

Below you will find our three favorite golf Loyalty programs for Mesquite, NV., and the surrounding area.

Mesquite Gaming Golf Member Pass

The New Mesquite Gaming Member Pass for 2023 provides you with excellent privileges at both Casablanca and Palms Golf Clubs. You must have a Mesquite Gaming Casino Players Club Card to qualify for a golf membership. Your Players Card must be presented at the time of purchase. Members will enjoy remarkably reduced green fees compared to non-member rates and be able to book member tee times up to seven days in advance, subject to blackout dates. Members also receive 20% off soft goods purchases in the pro shop.

Up to three guests receive 10 percent off the daily green fee when accompanied by a member, not including twilight. Plus, there is an exclusive golf tournament for members only.

You can purchase a Mesquite Gaming Golf Membership at Casablanca or Palms Golf Course for just $65!

The Mesquite Golf Pass

Play four of Mesquite’s nicest golf courses without breaking the bank. The 2023 Mesquite Golf Pass will pay for itself almost immediately. This golf pass program is one of the best options in local golf. Receive four free rounds, free pair of socks (while supplies last), golf shop Merchandise discounts, and exclusive discounted green fees all year round for only $150. From June 16 to August 31, members will receive one free round at each of the golf courses: Oasis Palmer, Oasis Canyons, Falcon Ridge, and Coyote Springs. Share the great news and help your friends and family get the best golf deals and experience some of the best golf Mesquite has to offer!

Buy your 2023 Mesquite Golf Pass online at mesquitegolfpass.com or call (866) 720-7111

The Coyote Club Coyote Springs NV.

Join us at Coyote Springs Golf Club, a world-class Jack Nicklaus Signature design golf course. Coyote Springs is known as one of Jack Nicklaus’s finest desert creations; its water features and course conditions Rival courses throughout the world.

For just $139 a year, you will receive five guest passes, one complimentary round, and the lowest green fees available for each season. Of course, some restrictions apply.

Join the Coyote Club today! (725) 210-5400 (Golf Shop)

www.coyotesprings.com