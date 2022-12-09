Give the Gift that Fits this Holiday Season with Heritage Oaks Golf Club

Give the Gift that Fits – a custom club fitting – this holiday season! Custom club fittings help players of all abilities optimize their game by creating a set of clubs that best suits their play. Heritage Oaks professional staff are ready to assist with determining each player’s goals and choosing the best gear to help them succeed.

“It’s about finding out which shots you need to play well and finding the right club combination to hit those shots,” explained Director of Golf and PGA Pro Greg Baron. “Optimize distance, dispersion and consistency with the set composition that best suits your game.”

Heritage Oaks utilizes TrackMan technology inside the clubhouse to measure and compare performance, with equipment options from leading brands such as Titleist, Ping, Taylor Made and Callaway. The fitting process also creates a better value for one’s equipment. Proper gapping can help eliminate unnecessary or underperforming clubs to help each golfer play their best. Heritage Oaks Golf Club offers competitive pricing versus big box stores, and with new equipment launching in January 2023, players should get fit during the offseason so they are ready for opening day.

For information about Heritage Oaks Golf Club, visit heritageoaksgc.com or call at (847) 291-2351.

Heritage Oaks Golf Club is a property of the Northbrook Park District. Established in 1927, Northbrook Park District’s mission is to enhance the community by providing outstanding services, Parks and facilities through environmental, social and financial stewardship.