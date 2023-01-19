‘Give Points’: Despite Not Being on the Same Page With LIV Golf, 6X PGA Tour Winner Asks ‘Fair’ Treatment for the League

Do LIV players deserve the OWGR points or not? This has been a hot topic of discussion lately. However, fresh inputs by the 6-time PGA Tour Winner Padraig Harrington will give you some perspective. They explained the way these OWGR points could benefit everyone.

Towards the end of the year 2022, OWGR took a new tour under its wings; however, it was not LIV. Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana, a golf circuit, joined the other 23 authorized Tours worldwide, and as a result, its tournaments will now receive ranking points. This tour applied ten months before the Saudi-backed circuit, and the verdict was in December 2021. Therefore, it will take more time for LIV to receive the ruling, as they applied in 2021. However, they are a bit closer to achieving their dream.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Many, including professionals and critics, were against the idea of ​​LIV Golf getting OWGR approval for its 54-hole tournaments with only 48 players. However, this has never stopped the LIV CEO Greg Norman from trying to get the same for his league.

Nevertheless, Harrington has expressed his views on whether LIV deserves those points. According to him, the PGA Tour’s rivals might benefit some players.

Is Padraig Harrington okay with LIV getting OWGR points?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Harrington is okay with LIV getting the OWGR points; however, he suggested a few adjustments. Explaining his fair take on the issues, he said, according to australiangolfdigest.com, “If there are only 20 guys in the field, only eight get points. I’d say the same about LIV events. Give points to 40 percent of the field. And if it’s only three rounds, cut that to 75 percent of what a 72-hole event gets. Fair enough.” According to him, it would be fair to adjust some percentage in the correct ratio, and LIV can receive their portion of the points in that decreased percentage.

Golf – European Tour – BMW PGA Championship – Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Britain – September 9, 2021 Ireland’s Padraig Harrington during the first round Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

The Irish golfer further talked about how the OWGR is different for different Tours. “If you win on the Asian Tour, you might only receive four points,” they explained. The 3-time major Champion preferred winning over anything else. “First, second, and third should get the vast majority of the points. Finishing 20th in a PGA Tour event is not better than winning a tournament,” they added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story: LIV Golf Lawyers Publicly Thrash Tiger Woods for Not Meeting Their Legal Requirement

What are your thoughts on Harrington’s suggestion? Please share your views with us.