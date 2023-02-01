Gisele Reacts To Ex-Husband Tom Brady Retiring From NFL

Tom Brady’s NFL retirement announcement prompted social media reactions from some of the most famous people on the planet.

Included in the outpouring of messages was Gisele Bündchen, who garnered a heightened level of attention in what proved to be the legendary quarterback’s final season in the league.

In the minute-long video shared to his official social media channels Wednesday, Brady insisted he’s retiring “for good” this time around, an important disclaimer on the heels of his flip-flop last year. Many thought the seven-time champion’s decision to return for a 23rd season wasn’t received well by Bündchen, who officially split with Brady in October after 14 years of marriage.

Nevertheless, the Brazilian supermodel passed along kind words to TB12 after he called it a career.

“Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” Bündchen commented on Brady’s Instagram post.

The full scope of Brady’s new chapter remains to be seen. We know the future Hall of Fame signal-caller will be staying in the public eye, though, as he’s set to join FOX as a television analyst.