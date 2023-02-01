Gisele Bündchen reacts to Tom Brady’s NFL retirement news

Gisele Bündchen wished her ex-husband nothing but the best following his announcement that he’s retiring from the NFL for a second time.

“Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life. 🙏🏼,” she commented beneath his Instagram video Wednesday morning.

It’s no surprise that the former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 42, would support the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s decision to hang up the cleats, as Page Six broke the news last year that the two had entered into an “epic fight” over his decision to unretire from the NFL.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” a source shared with us.

Gisele Bündchen expressed her support for Tom Brady’s retirement. Instagram/Tom Brady

“They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

The former couple were unable to work out their differences, and confirmed in October 2022 that they had not only filed for divorce but had already finalized it after 13 years of marriage.

Brady and Bündchen — who share children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, plus Jack, the athlete’s 15-year-old son with ex Bridget Moynahan — said in their separate statements that they would be co-parenting their kids.

Immediately after he shared the stunning news, 45-year-old Brady took to his Instagram Story to post photos of both his exes and his family, including his mom.

The quarterback announced his second retirement exactly one year to the day as his last announcement.

Although Brady, 45, did not mention Moynahan, 51, or Bündchen by name in his quick announcement – ​​he joked he had used up his “super emotional” speech last year – he did thank his fans for supporting his family over the years.

“Thank you, guys, so much to every single one of you for supporting me, my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors,” he shared. “Thank you, guys, for allowing me to live my Absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing.”