Gisele Bundchen Odds Released: NFL World Reacts

Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, celebrates her husband's Super Bowl win.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

With Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s marriage reportedly on the rocks – both the legendary quarterback and the supermodel have reportedly hired divorce attorneys – many are speculating at the next relationships for both of them.

