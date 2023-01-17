Gisele Bündchen jogs with Joaquim Valente as Tom Brady’s NFL season ends
Gisele Bündchen is kicking off the new year with a familiar face.
The 42-year-old supermodel was spotted jogging in Costa Rica last week with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, whom she was seen with in November 2022 after her divorce from Tom Brady.
Bündchen wore an olive green sports bra and matching shorts during the jog while Valente sported a blue T-shirt and dark running shorts.
Bündchen’s latest outing with Valente took place a short time before Brady wrapped up his 23rd NFL season, which some speculate could be his last.
Brady and the Buccaneers lost to the Cowboys on Monday in a wild-card matchup, 31-14. The quarterback, who threw two touchdowns and one red-zone interception in the season-ending defeat, was asked about what could potentially be next in his postgame press conference.
“It’ll just be one day at a time, truth,” Brady, 45, said when asked if he had a timetable.
It’s been a rollercoaster of a year for Brady, beginning in February 2022, when he announced his NFL retirement after 22 seasons. A month later, they walked back the decision and rejoined the Buccaneers.
Leading up to the start of the season, however, reports of tension between Brady and Bündchen began to surface, with Page Six exclusively reporting in September 2022 that the two engaged in “a series of heated arguments” over the quarterback’s decision to play again.
Brady and Bündchen confirmed in October 2022 that they had finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.
“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” Brady said on social media at the time.
The former couple has two children together, son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Brady also shares a 15-year-old son, Jack, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
As for Valente, he and Bündchen are not believed to be an item.
“He and his two brothers are Gisele and the kids’ martial arts teachers,” a source previously told People. “They are not dating.”
.