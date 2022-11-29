Giroud equals Henry’s all-time goal mark for France in win against Australia

France showed it can cope without its star striker at the World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe scored one and set up the second of Olivier Giroud’s two goals to help the Defending Champions beat Australia 4-1 Tuesday.

Giroud, who didn’t score at the last World Cup, equaled Thierry Henry’s national record of 51 goals with a header from Mbappe’s cross in the 71st minute.

Moments earlier, Mbappe headed in Ousmane Dembele’s cross from the right to start this World Cup as he finished the last — with a goal. He knelt with one hand behind his back and his finger on his forehead in a new celebration.

“It’s not just about chasing records but what he always does on the field,” France Coach Didier Deschamps said. “He’s a very important player for us.”

Deschamps joked that Mbappe could now become even more lethal.

“He always dreams about scoring headers, so if he starts doing that he’ll be even more dangerous,” Deschamps said, cracking a smile. “I knew he would be ready tonight because this is his competition.”

Craig Goodwin gave Australia the lead when he turned in Winger Mathew Leckie’s cross in the ninth minute. France midfielder Adrien Rabiot equalized with a powerful header in the 27th and set up Giroud’s first goal shortly after.

France was playing without the injured Karim Benzema, who was ruled out of the World Cup last week.

Underdog Tunisia draws Denmark

Tunisia held European Championship semifinalist Denmark to a 0-0 draw Tuesday at the World Cup.

Coming three hours after Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in a shocking upset — and before a stadium filled almost entirely with Tunisia supporters — it was another big result for two of the four Arab nations competing at the first World Cup in the Middle East.

Tunisia likely deserved more, but an expert save shortly before Halftime by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel helped Denmark preserve the draw.

Denmark forward Mikkel Damsgaard, right, battles for possession with Naim Sliti of Tunisia during their 0-0 draw on Tuesday. (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Schmeichel stuck his hand up to deflect a shot from Issam Jebali, who plays his club ball in Denmark for Odense.

The match marked Christian Eriksen’s return to a major tournament less than a year and a half after his cardiac arrest with Denmark at Euro 2020.

Assuming his customary playmaker position, Eriksen produced a dangerous long-distance shot on goal in the second half that Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen had to bat away.

Tunisia will next play Australia on Saturday in Group D and Denmark will meet Defending Champion France on the same day.

Lewandowski’s PK saved, Mexico-Poland draw

Robert Lewandowski’s second-half penalty attempt was saved by Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, leaving Poland to settle for a 0-0 draw Tuesday at the World Cup.

It was Lewandowski’s first penalty miss for the national team. Poland’s all-time leading scorer with 76 goals remains without a World Cup goal.

The Poland forward was awarded the penalty following a VAR review after Hector Moreno got hold of his shirt and pulled him down. Ochoa, playing in his fifth World Cup, came up yelling in celebration after his stop, sending the crowd into chants of “Memo!”

While Mexico dominated possession, Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny turned away all three of El Tri’s shots on goal.

The scoreless draw was good for Argentina, which was upset by Saudi Arabia 2-1 in an earlier Group C match. The Argentines, led by Lionel Messi, were widely considered to be the favorites to advance.

There was history made in Qatar as Stephanie Frappart of France became the first woman to officiate a men’s World Cup match, serving as the fourth official for the Group C bout between Poland and Mexico.