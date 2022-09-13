Giroud continues to look for his first goal in the Champions League with the Milan shirt

As reported by Tuttosport in today’s print edition, Olivier Giroud will be the starting striker for AC Milan Tomorrow against Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb. Fortunately, the Rossoneri number 9 is going through an excellent moment both physically and mentally and the fans are hoping he can continue with his red hot form to help deliver the first three points in this season’s Champions League campaign.

AC Milan head Coach is relying more and more on Olivier Giroud as Ante Rebic, Divock Origi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are all injured (the latter is not in the Champions League list, but could be included if he returns to the pitch by January and Milan make it out of the group stage).

Giroud, like all Milan, wants to think of only one match at a time and therefore the whole Rossoneri environment is concentrated only on Tomorrow night’s home match against Dinamo Zagreb, which could say a lot about the Champions League path Pioli team, as relayed by Milannews.it. The former Chelsea and Arsenal star is looking for his first goal in the Champions League with the AC Milan shirt.