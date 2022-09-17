Girls youth soccer mentoring day set for Sept. 24 in Oakland

OAKLAND — The Messalonskee High School girls’ soccer team and the ShineOnCass Foundation plans to host their seventh annual girls youth soccer mentoring day, ShineOn Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

The event will be held on the Messalonskee Middle School field, 33 School Bus Drive. It honors former Messalonskee soccer player and youth mentor Cassidy Charette, who died in a hayride accident in 2014, according to a news release from the foundation.

Area girls, in pre-kindergarten to fifth grade, are invited to attend at no cost; soccer skills are not required. In addition to participating in skill building and fun field games, attendees will receive an autographed team poster and a ShineOnCass wristband that earns them a special snack and recognition at the Lady Eagles’ home soccer games. Healthy snacks will be provided.

To assist in planning, register at shineoncass.org, or email child’s name and age, parent/guardian name and contact information to [email protected]. Walk-ins are welcome.

