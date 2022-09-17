Girls youth soccer mentoring day set for Sept. 24 in Oakland

A scene from the 2021 ShineOn Saturday event in Oakland. The seventh annual event, set for Sept. 24, connects young girls with high school soccer players for a day of skills, games and positive youth mentoring. Submitted photo

OAKLAND — The Messalonskee High School girls’ soccer team and the ShineOnCass Foundation plans to host their seventh annual girls youth soccer mentoring day, ShineOn Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

The event will be held on the Messalonskee Middle School field, 33 School Bus Drive. It honors former Messalonskee soccer player and youth mentor Cassidy Charette, who died in a hayride accident in 2014, according to a news release from the foundation.

Area girls, in pre-kindergarten to fifth grade, are invited to attend at no cost; soccer skills are not required. In addition to participating in skill building and fun field games, attendees will receive an autographed team poster and a ShineOnCass wristband that earns them a special snack and recognition at the Lady Eagles’ home soccer games. Healthy snacks will be provided.

Lucianna Clark collects autographs from the Messalonskee High School girls soccer team at last year’s ShineOn Saturday in Oakland. Submitted photo

To assist in planning, register at shineoncass.org, or email child’s name and age, parent/guardian name and contact information to [email protected]. Walk-ins are welcome.

