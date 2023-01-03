Girls volleyball: Three Lions named to ECC D-IV first team after 18-7 season | Latest Sports

NORTH STONINGTON — A new coach, some motivated Seniors and a little Italian seasoning created a winning recipe for the Wheeler High girls volleyball team this past fall.

The Lions, historically a struggling volleyball program with losing records, including a 4-16 mark in 2021, produced a Spectacular season — they went 18-7, including a nine-match winning streak, reached the ECC Division II tournament Finals and, in the state tournament, upset fifth-seeded Holy Cross-Waterbury to reach the Class S quarterfinals.

Three players, senior hitter Michelle Macina, senior setter Anna Ruggeri and sophomore libero Abby Butremovic, adapted to first-year Coach Megan O’Connell’s system to earn ECC Division IV first-team honors.

O’Connell, a Wheeler Assistant the previous two seasons, saw the Lions open with an 0-4 record against Tougher non-divisional teams. But instead of repeating the program’s struggling ways of the past, Wheeler quickly embraced the new coach’s style of controlled offense. O’Connell Stressed the sport’s Fundamentals of dig, set and hit to rattle off 16 wins in the next 18 matches to reach the ECC Division II title match, where the Lions lost to state power Lyman Memorial in four sets.

“A lot of the Seniors wanted to have a good season, and I was impressed with their work ethic,” O’Connell said. “We played together well and controlled the ball when it was on our side of the court. The girls trusted my process. Our emphasis on control and conditioning paid off.”

Macina was among the team leaders in service aces and kills. She also was named to the ECC scholar-athlete list.

“She was the core of the team,” O’Connell said. “She has a lot of heart, committed to getting better and wanted to learn. She was ideal for a new head coach as the best player who worked as hard as everyone else.”

Macina was a known quantity coming into the season, but Ruggeri, an exchange student from Italy, was unknown until she stepped on the court in practice.

“She was a surprise to us,” O’Connell said. “She said she played in Italy. Right away you could see her great hands for setting. The ball came Softly off her hands. She helped set up our offense and showed our Younger Setters with her experience.”

Butremovic emerged from a part-time varsity player as a freshman to a prolific libero who could accumulate up to 40 digs in long matches.

“Abby has natural talent,” O’Connell said. “As the season went along you could see her confidence grow and she came into her own. She earned the libero spot this year and always showed up to play her hardest.”

Senior Val Barajas, a strong player at the net, made the ECC sportsmanship team.