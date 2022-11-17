Girls volleyball team Returns to state final

Please Support Local Advertisers

TEWKSBURY — It’s official. The girls volleyball team will play in the state final Saturday to defend its title.

The Tigers earned the spot after they dispatched the Weston Wildcats 3-0 (26-24, 25-21, 25-22) in the semifinals Wednesday night at Tewksbury High School.

“Weston wasn’t going to let it go easily,” Coach Staci Sonke said after the game. “But it was really good for our girls, too, to battle from behind in a couple of the sets and not get relaxed because we knew they were going to come back, and they were going to set number 30 [Fielding Mayhugh] and she was going to get some really solid kills.”

Although Ipswich won all the sets, the game was closely fought with neither team opening up a big lead for any appreciable amount of time.

The first set started well for the Tigers and they found themselves at 4-2. However, the Wildcats had a couple of very lucky points, including one where a Weston player accidentally kept the ball in play after it smacked off her face.

The Wildcats pulled ahead by a couple only for Ipswich to tie again, fight for points and pull ahead to 15-12. Weston then fought back and the two sides found themselves tied at 23-23 looking to win the set and seize the initiative.

However, they tied again at 24-24 before the Tigers won the set 26-24.

“That’s a testament to the skills of both teams, in that there wasn’t one [set] more one-sided than the other,” Sonke said.

“I feel like we had a target on our backs because we are the No. 1 seed,” said senior and co-captain Rachel Alleva. “We went into it thinking they could put any ball over. We didn’t know what was going to happen, but we know our potential and how we can play,” she said.

“I think it was a pretty tough match, but we really worked hard. We knew they were going to be out for blood because we are the top seed,” agreed the other co-captain Grace Sorensen.

The second set was much the same until the Tigers opened up a six-point lead at 19-13. But the Wildcats halved the deficit before Ipswich finished that set 25-21.

Also attending the game was Meghan Wallace, who was on last year’s Championship team. “They’re amazing. They’re doing so well, especially the middles, Addy [Pillis] and Soph [DeGrappo]she said.

“The setters, Kendra [Brown] specifically, are good too. She’s really hustling,” Wallace said. “Their energy as a team is really strong this year too. I’m really glad to see they’re making it this far.”

Well. 1 seed Ipswich will now meet No. 3 seed Joseph Case High School of Swansea Saturday morning in Worcester State University.

The Tigers will now look to draw on its deep roster to retain the title. “I can rely on all 10 people I put out on that court. I know it. They know it and they use that too to help them get through difficult situations because no one person feels they have to make those game-winning plays for the team every single time,” Sonke said. “It’s always somebody different for us.”

A consistent point scorer, Sorensen agreed. Noting the team can call on several strong hitters, she said, “It’s all one big family. We trust each other, which is the biggest thing. We know our training and we can put the ball away when we need to.”

Although the Tigers are back in the final for the second year in a row, it is still only the second time they reached that stage in the program’s history. In fact, their Cape Ann League Championship last year was also the first in the Tigers’ history.

Sorensen, who recently signed an Athletic Scholarship with Bryant University, said the team will be nervous going into the state final because they will be up against a team they don’t know.

Ella Stein: 8 kills (.429 hitting), 3 aces, 7 digs; Grace Sorensen: 8 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs; Addison Pillis: 3 Solo blocks, 4 aces, 0.429 hitting percentage; Tess O’Flynn: 6 digs, 11 assists, 1 ace; Kendra Brown: 11 assists, 2 digs.