Girls volleyball team ready for the Playoffs

IPSWICH — The girls varsity volleyball team suffered a rare defeat last week, just the second this season.

But it did not upset the team’s number one seeding in Division 4, which gives it a crucial home-court advantage for most of the playoffs.

With a bye past the preliminary round, the Tigers now await the outcome of the Stoneham (32 seed) versus Snowdon International (38 seed) game before taking the Winner on in the round of 32.

What may be of more concern is a couple of injuries that kept key players Grace Sorensen and Rachel Alleva out of action last week.

Sorensen Landed badly after she returned a ball in Wednesday’s (Oct. 26) 3-0 win over Pentucket. Alleva was hurt during a game earlier in the week. “It’s been a rough week for Ipswich volleyball,” said Coach Staci Sonke after the Pentucket game.

Both seniors, the players will have had a week or 10 days to recover before the Playoffs start at the end of this week. As of Monday, the time and date of the game had not been announced.

Asked about preparations, Sonke said it was “reminding ourselves to have fun and that why we love playing the game.”

“It’s to overthink at this time of the year and over-analyze everything that we do, so it’s reminding myself and them that we need to let the training speak for itself,” she said.

Alivia Mossler handles the ball while Emily Hannibal and Claire Buletza await developments

Pentucket

The Tigers won in straight sets: 3-0 (25-7, 25-15, 25-18)

Key players were Ella Stein: with 7 kills, 2 aces; Claire Buletza: 4 kills (no errors), 4 aces, 1 dig; Carolyn Bailey: 6 digs, 6 serve receptions, 3 assists; and Tess O’Flynn: 13 assists, 4 aces, 17 service points.

“I think I was decent,” Stein said after the game. “I thought we did good not playing down to their level and keeping our energy up even when we didn’t have our normal players.”

Marblehead

The Tigers traveled to Marblehead Friday, Oct. 28, where they lost their second game of the regular season, giving the team a record of 16-2.

The results were 0-3 (12-25, 24-26, 20-25).

Key players were Buletza: 8 kills, 3 aces, 13 digs; Bailey: 11 digs, 29 serve receptions; Stein: 6 kills, 3 assists, 2 aces, 4 digs; and O’Flynn: 8 assists, 4 kills, 1 ace, 5 digs.