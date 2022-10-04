Girls volleyball team banned from locker room after trans teammate complaints: Report

The girls volleyball team at a Vermont high school has been banned from their locker room while officials investigate complaints about a transgender player, according to a local report.

One student-athlete claims she is facing harassment and bullying charges for complaining about being forced to change in front of a biological male.

WATCH: BETO O’ROURKE SNAGS HARRY STYLES AND WILLIE NELSON ENDORSEMENTS BEFORE MIDTERM ELECTIONS

“My mom wants me to do this interview to try to make a change,” the young girl told WCAX 3. “I feel like for stating my opinion — that I don’t want a biological man changing with me — that I shouldn’t have harassment charges or bullying charges. They should all be dropped.”

She explained that the entire situation stems from the transgender student in question making an inappropriate comment while the girls were changing.

When other students and parents made similar complaints, they reportedly fell on deaf ears, as Vermont law allows students to use whatever facilities they identify with.

In an email following the complaints, Randolph High School said students have “plenty of space where students who feel uncomfortable with the laws may change in privacy,” per the report.

“They want all the girls who feel uncomfortable — so pretty much 10 girls — to get changed in a single stall bathroom, which would take over 30 minutes. Where if one person got changed separately, it would take a minute, like no extra time,” the athlete said of the school’s response.

The school is reportedly investigating whether girls on the team harassed the transgender student.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“It’s a huge thing. Everyone’s asking, ‘So, why aren’t you allowed in the Locker room?'” the young girl said of her team’s current predicament.