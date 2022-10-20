GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL: SL Championship preview Capsule

October 20—Schuylkill League Girls’ Volleyball Championship Preview Capsule

Nativity (17-3) vs. Pine Grove (19-3)

When: Today, 7 p.m

Where: Martz Hall, Pottsville

Tickets: $6 for adults, $3 for students; there is no senior citizen discount

About the Green Wave: Division II Champions are looking to add a league Championship in their first finals’ appearance since 2014. … Seeded third, defeated Division III runner-up Marian 25-15, 21-25, 25-21, 25 -21 in quarterfinals and Division III Champion Panther Valley 22-25, 25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 15-11 in semifinals. … Nativity posted an undefeated 13-0 league record this season in Division II. … Key players for the Green Wave include junior middle hitter Arieanna Sherman, senior outside hitter Emma Bolich, senior right side hitter Bella Bartashus, junior setter Ryliegh Sinko, sophomore outside hitter Sara Spolski, sophomore middle hitter Juliana Carlson and junior libero Emma Lieberman . … Nativity is coached by Jennifer Daubert.

About the Cardinals: Division I co-champions looking to capture the first Schuylkill League title in program history. … The top seed, Pine Grove downed Mahanoy Area 26-24, 25-8, 25-16 in the quarterfinals and fellow Division I co-champ Jim Thorpe 25-21, 17-25, 25-13, 25-18 in semifinals. … Pine Grove posted a Division I league record of 12-2, with its only league losses coming to Pottsville and Jim Thorpe. … Key players for the Cardinals include sophomore middle blocker/outside hitter Domani Collazo, senior middle blocker/outside hitter Kailen Felty, junior opposite/setter Emma Crawford, senior setter Tanae Frey, senior outside hitter Ashley Kern, junior setter Skyler Shanahan and sophomore libero Ava Lutz. … Pine Grove is coached by Gene Kreitzer.

Recent past champions: 2021, Pottsville; 2020, Blue Mountain; 2019, Blue Mountain; 2018, Panther Valley; 2017, Marian; 2016, Blue Mountain; 2015, Marian; 2014, Marian; 2013, Marian; 2012, Tri-Valley; 2011, Tri-Valley.

— Compiled by Eli Doyle