Girls Volleyball: Sahuaro over Tombstone to win Flowing Wells Invitational

Sawaroo.

LINK: FREE FLOWING WELLS INVITE PHOTOS

Sahuaro went 5-0 to Capture the Championship of the Flowing Wells Invitational on Friday and Saturday. The Cougars beat Tombstone 2-0 in the Gold Championship final. Walden Grove beat Rio Rico 2-0 in the Blue Championship match.

The Cougars were led by junior libero Brooklyn Comfortwho was selected to the All-Tournament Team along with Kiersten Schilling of Tombstone, Presley Valdez of Walden Grove, Ariadne Tapia of Rio Rico, Malia Rogers of Willcox, Alyssa Mack of Flowing Wells, Rylee Arrington of Sahuarita, Alma Teilon of Desert View and Paulina Orozco of Douglas.

(Andy Morales/AllSportsStucson)

LINK: GAME STORY AT AZPREPS365

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Tombstone over Douglas, 2-0

Flowing Wells over Desert View, 2-0

Sahuaro over Walden Grove, 2-1

Willcox over Desert Christian, 2-0

Nogales over Rio Rico, 2-1

Sahuarita over Pueblo, 2-0

Flowing Wells over Desert Christian, 2-0

Sahuaro over Rio Rico, 2-1

Sahuarita over Tombstone, 2-0

Willcox over Desert View, 2-0

Nogales over Walden Grove, 2-0

Douglas over Pueblo, 2-0

Flowing Wells over Willcox, 2-1

Sahuaro over Nogales, 2-0

Tombstone over Pueblo, 2-0

Desert View over Desert Christian, 2-0

Walden Grove over Rio Rico, 2-0

Douglas over Sahuarita, 2-0

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Tombstone over Nogales, 2-0

Rio Rico over Desert Christian, 2-0

Willcox over Sahuarita, 2-1

Desert View over Pueblo, 2-0

Sahuaro over Willcox, 2-0

Tombstone over Flowing Wells, 2-1

Walden Grove over Desert View, 2-0

Willcox over Nogales, 2-0

Desert View over Desert Christian, 2-0

Douglas over Pueblo, 2-0

Sahuarita over Flowing Wells, 2-1

Sahuarita over Willcox, 2-0

Walden Grove over Rio Rico, 2-0

Sahuaro over Tombstone, 2-0

