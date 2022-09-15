Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Thursday, Sept. 15
Thursday, Sep. 15
BCSL
Burlington City (0-2) at STEMCivics (0-2), 3:45pm
Pennsauken (1-2) at Burlington Township (4-0), 3:45 p.m
Northern Burlington (0-2) at Hopewell Valley (0-4), 4pm
Cinnaminson (2-1) at Collingswood (0-2), 5pm
Princeton (3-0) at West Windsor-Plainsboro North (1-3), 5:15 p.m
Princeton Day (1-1) at West Windsor-Plainsboro South (1-2), 5:15pm
BIG NORTH
Immaculate Heart (3-0) at Ridgewood (0-2), TBA
Lakeland (0-3) at Vernon (3-0), 4pm
Mahwah (0-1) at Dumont (0-1), 4:15 p.m
Bergenfield (1-1) at Teaneck (0-2), 4:15 p.m
Paterson Arts (1-1) at Dwight-Morrow (0-2), 4:30pm
Paramus (1-1) at Union City (2-0), 4:30pm
Glen Rock (1-2) at Pascack Hills (1-1), 5:30pm
CAL
Oakcrest (1-1) at Hammonton (0-2), 4pm
Cedar Creek (0-2) at Seneca (2-0), 4 p.m
Lenape (2-0) at Egg Harbor (1-1), 5:30pm
GMC
Woodbridge (1-2) at South Plainfield (0-2), TBA
Keyport (0-1) at Perth Amboy (1-1), TBA
Livingston (3-0) at Piscataway (3-0), 4:30pm
College Achieve Central Charter (0-2) at South River (0-2), 5pm
East Brunswick (2-0) at Colonia (0-2), 5:15pm
Edison (0-2) at Mother Seton (4-0), 5:15 p.m
Old Bridge (2-0) at Iselin Kennedy (1-2), 5:15pm
North Brunswick (1-3) at St. Thomas Aquinas (2-0), 6pm
HCIAL
Kearny (0-3) at St. Dominic (0-3), TBA
Paramus (1-1) at Union City (2-0), 4:30pm
Hoboken (2-1) vs. Payne Tech (3-0) at Payne Tech High School, 4:30pm
NJAC
Mendham (1-1) at Madison (4-1), TBA
Morris Hills (2-2) at Morris Catholic (3-0), 4 p.m
Lakeland (0-3) at Vernon (3-0), 4pm
Hanover Park (0-2) at Parsippany (1-2), 4pm
NJIC
Saddle Brook (1-1) at Ridgefield (0-2), TBA
Wood-Ridge (2-1) at Wallington (3-1), TBA
St. Mary (Ruth.) (2-1) at Weehawken (2-1), TBA
Paterson Charter (2-3) vs. Manchester Regional (0-2) at Manchester Regional High School, 4pm
Lyndhurst (1-2) at Rutherford (2-1), 4pm
Secaucus (3-1) at Harrison (1-1), 4 p.m
Garfield (2-1) at Lodi Immaculate (3-0), 4 p.m
Park Ridge (1-2) at Cresskill (3-0), 4 p.m
Waldwick (2-0) at Saddle River Day (1-1), 4 p.m
Hawthorne Christian (2-1) at Eastern Christian (0-2), 4 p.m
Mary Help of Christians (1-1) at Hasbrouck Heights (0-3), 4pm
Emerson Boro (3-0) at New Milford (3-0), 4pm
Elmwood Park (0-3) at Hawthorne (0-3), 4pm
Bogota (3-0) vs. Leonia (2-1) at Leonia High School, 4:15pm
Glen Rock (1-2) at Pascack Hills (1-1), 5:30pm
OLYMPIC
Winslow (0-2) at Camden Tech (0-0), 3:45 p.m
Cedar Creek (0-2) at Seneca (2-0), 4 p.m
Lenape (2-0) at Egg Harbor (1-1), 5:30pm
SEC
Bard (0-0) at Arts (1-1), 4pm
Newark Tech (2-1) at Caldwell (1-3), 4 p.m
Livingston (3-0) at Piscataway (3-0), 4:30pm
Newark East Side (1-2) at Newark Lab (0-1), 4:30pm
Hoboken (2-1) vs. Payne Tech (3-0) at Payne Tech High School, 4:30pm
Weequahic (0-0) at Golda Och (1-1), 4:30pm
SHORE
Keyport (0-1) at Perth Amboy (1-1), TBA
Lakewood (1-2) at Lacey (1-2), TBA
Holmdel (0-2) vs. Manasquan (0-3) at at Manasquan HS, 3:45pm
Pinelands (2-0) at Manchester Township (1-1), 3:45pm
Wall (1-0) at Jackson Liberty (1-2), 3:45 p.m
Toms River South (3-0) at Brick Township (3-0), 5pm
Jackson Memorial (1-2) at Southern (2-0), 5:30pm
Toms River North (1-1) vs. Brick Memorial (0-3) at Brick Memorial HS, 5:30pm
SKYLAND
Voorhees (2-1) at Bound Brook (0-1), 4 p.m
Ridge (1-1) at Phillipsburg (1-2), 5 p.m
Watchung Hills (0-2) at Montgomery (2-1), 5:15 p.m
Bridgewater-Raritan (1-1) at Hillsborough (1-2), 5:15pm
Mount St. Mary (1-2) at Rutgers Prep (3-1), 5:15 p.m
Hunterdon Central (3-1) at North Hunterdon (2-1), 5:30pm
TRI-COUNTY
Riverside (0-1) at Triton (2-1), 4pm
Holy Cross Prep (0-0) at Gloucester Catholic (1-1), 4pm
UCC
New Providence (0-2) at Scotch Plains-Fanwood (1-2), 4 p.m
Independent
Riverside (0-1) at Triton (2-1), 4pm
Bard (0-0) at Arts (1-1), 4pm
Holy Cross Prep (0-0) at Gloucester Catholic (1-1), 4pm
Mary Help of Christians (1-1) at Hasbrouck Heights (0-3), 4pm
Paterson Arts (1-1) at Dwight-Morrow (0-2), 4:30pm
Newark East Side (1-2) at Newark Lab (0-1), 4:30pm
People’s Prep (0-0) at Passaic Charter (2-1), 4:30pm
Somerset Bible Baptist Christian (0-0) at Abundant Life (1-1), 4:45pm
College Achieve Central Charter (0-2) at South River (0-2), 5pm
