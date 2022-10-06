Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Thursday, Oct. 6
Thursday, Oct. 6
In-Season Tournament
Immaculata (2-4) at Gill St. Bernard’s (1-8), 4pm
Passaic County Tournament, Second Round
Paterson Kennedy (2-6) at Wayne Valley (7-3), TBA
Clifton (2-10) at DePaul (1-10), TBA
Paterson Charter (7-6) at Passaic (5-5), TBA
Paterson Eastside (3-10) at West Milford (5-5), TBA
Passaic Charter (8-4) at Wayne Hills (9-4), TBA
Hawthorne (5-7) at Passaic Valley (3-8), TBA
Hawthorne Christian (8-5) at Lakeland (5-9), TBA
Eastern Christian (3-7) at Passaic Tech (9-3), TBA
Regular Season
BCSL
Pennsauken (1-12) at Collingswood (6-6), 3:45pm
Burlington City (3-7) at Cinnaminson (11-5), 3:45 p.m
STEMCivics (1-10) at Florence (6-6), 3:45pm
Burlington Township (11-1) at Sterling (10-5), 4 p.m
Northern Burlington (3-9) at Princeton (11-0), 4:15 p.m
Hopewell Valley (3-10) at Notre Dame (8-3), 5:15pm
BIG NORTH
Verona (10-3) at Clifton (2-10), 4pm
Paterson Arts (3-9) at Lakeland (5-9), 4:30pm
Fort Lee (8-5) at Memorial (3-9), 4:30pm
Passaic Charter (8-4) at Paterson Eastside (3-10), 4:30pm
CAL
St. Joseph (Hamm.) (0-8) at Cedar Creek (5-7), 4 p.m
GMC
South Plainfield (0-10) at Scotch Plains-Fanwood (8-5), 4 p.m
Colonia (5-8) at East Brunswick (8-4), 5:15pm
Mother Seton (11-4) at Edison (2-12), 5:15pm
Monroe (6-3) at JP Stevens (6-5), 5:15pm
HCIAL
Fort Lee (8-5) at Memorial (3-9), 4:30pm
Snyder (1-10) at Dickinson (7-1), 4:30 p.m
Lincoln (1-6) at Hillside (2-8), 4:30pm
NJAC
Morris Catholic (9-5) at Parsippany Hills (8-3), 4 p.m
Morristown-Beard (3-3) vs. Pequannock (3-8) at Pequannock High School, 4pm
Mount Olive (6-6) at Sparta (11-0), 4 p.m
Hackettstown (9-3) at Jefferson (5-7), 4 p.m
West Morris (8-3) at Mendham (2-9), 4 p.m
Montville (10-3) at Randolph (4-6), 4 p.m
Vernon (9-3) at Morris Tech (5-6), 4 p.m
Pope John (4-6) at Morristown (5-3), 5:30pm
St. Elizabeth (9-4) at Parsippany (3-9), 5:30pm
Morris Knolls (6-7) at Roxbury (5-9), 7pm
NJIC
St. Mary (Ruth.) (11-2) at Midland Park (0-9), TBA
North Arlington (3-8) vs. Paterson Charter (7-6) at 196 W. RAILWAY AVENUE, PATERSON. NJ 07503, 4pm
Lyndhurst (6-7) at Garfield (8-5), 4 p.m
Secaucus (8-4) at Becton (0-10), 4 p.m
Elmwood Park (5-8) at Saddle Brook (7-4), 4pm
Palisades Park (0-9) at Eastern Christian (3-7), 4pm
Ridgefield (2-7) at New Milford (6-7), 4 p.m
Leonia (6-4) at Hasbrouck Heights (4-6), 4pm
Manchester Regional (0-8) at Mary Help of Christians (4-7), 4pm
Waldwick (7-3) vs. Hawthorne Christian (8-5) at Waldwick High School, 4 p.m
Wood-Ridge (5-9) at Bergen Charter (4-7), 4pm
Dwight-Englewood (6-5) at Park Ridge (5-7), 4:15 p.m
Hawthorne (5-7) at Emerson Boro (10-0), 4:15 p.m
Saddle River Day (4-5) at Harrison (4-5), 5:30pm
OLYMPIC
Lenape (7-4) at Eastern (4-5), 3:45am
Camden Tech (3-9) at Shawnee (9-3), 3:45 p.m
Camden Academy Charter (3-5) at Camden Eastside (0-0), 3:45pm
Pennsauken Tech (2-7) at Winslow (4-5), 3:45 p.m
Camden Catholic (5-4) at Cherry Hill West (3-6), 3:45 p.m
Seneca (6-5) at Moorestown (9-3), 5:15 p.m
SEC
Montclair (8-2) at Belleville (9-4), TBA
West Caldwell Tech (2-11) at Newark East Side (2-9), 4pm
West Orange (9-6) at Nutley (3-9), 4 p.m
Arts (8-3) at Orange (4-8), 4pm
Bloomfield (4-7) at West Essex (7-5), 4pm
Payne Tech (10-3) at Science Park (3-7), 4pm
Montclair Immaculate (9-2) at Technology (4-7), 4pm
Verona (10-3) at Clifton (2-10), 4pm
East Orange (7-4) at Barringer (8-3), 4 p.m
Columbia (9-3) at Cedar Grove (2-10), 4pm
Caldwell (4-7) at Mount St. Dominic (5-7), 4 p.m
Newark Vocational (1-0) at Shabazz (0-12), 4pm
Montclair Kimberley (7-4) at Millburn (3-9), 4pm
University (6-3) at Golda Och (6-1), 4:15pm
Irvington (6-5) at Newark Lab (2-6), 4:30pm
SHORE
St. Rose (6-5) at Keyport (5-2), TBA
Middletown South (3-6) at Middletown North (2-12), 3:45 p.m
Red Bank Regional (2-9) at Holmdel (1-13), 3:45 p.m
Manasquan (3-8) at Red Bank Catholic (7-6), 3:45 p.m
Howell (8-4) at Colts Neck (11-0), 3:45 p.m
Brick Memorial (1-10) at Jackson Liberty (6-6), 3:45pm
Marlboro (8-5) at Freehold Borough (5-5), 4pm
Toms River North (7-2) vs. Toms River South (10-3) at Toms River High School South, 5pm
Wall (9-3) at St. John Vianney (10-5), 5:15 p.m
Rumson-Fair Haven (9-5) at Raritan (8-5), 5:15 p.m
Pinelands (9-1) at Central Regional (4-9), 5:30pm
SKYLAND
Delaware Valley (7-6) at Bound Brook (0-10), 4 p.m
Ridge (4-5) at Montgomery (10-3), 4 p.m
Rutgers Prep (8-3) at Warren Hills (7-5), 5:15 p.m
Hunterdon Central (8-2) at Watchung Hills (4-4), 5:30 p.m
Voorhees (6-7) at Immaculata (2-4), 5:30pm
Mount St. Mary (5-4) at Gill St. Bernard’s (1-8), 5:30pm
TRI-COUNTY
Williamstown (10-4) at Kingsway (5-5), 4pm
Gloucester Catholic (5-5) at Highland (3-6), 4 p.m
Gloucester Tech (7-4) at Washington Township (9-0), 5:15 p.m
Salem Tech (0-8) at Triton (9-5), 5:15 p.m
UCC
Kent Place (5-7) at Westfield (10-0), 4pm
New Providence (3-8) at Rahway (9-4), 4pm
Summit (10-2) at Oak Knoll (1-9), 4pm
South Plainfield (0-10) at Scotch Plains-Fanwood (8-5), 4 p.m
Linden (2-12) at Cranford (6-3), 4pm
Lincoln (1-6) at Hillside (2-8), 4:30pm
Govt. Livingston (8-4) at Union Catholic (9-7), 6:30pm
Independent
Manchester Regional (0-8) at Mary Help of Christians (4-7), 4pm
Newark Vocational (1-0) at Shabazz (0-12), 4pm
Paterson Arts (3-9) at Lakeland (5-9), 4:30pm
Irvington (6-5) at Newark Lab (2-6), 4:30pm
Passaic Charter (8-4) at Paterson Eastside (3-10), 4:30pm
The NJ High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.