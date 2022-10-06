Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Thursday, Oct. 6

Thursday, Oct. 6

In-Season Tournament

Immaculata (2-4) at Gill St. Bernard’s (1-8), 4pm

Passaic County Tournament, Second Round

Paterson Kennedy (2-6) at Wayne Valley (7-3), TBA

Clifton (2-10) at DePaul (1-10), TBA

Paterson Charter (7-6) at Passaic (5-5), TBA

Paterson Eastside (3-10) at West Milford (5-5), TBA

Passaic Charter (8-4) at Wayne Hills (9-4), TBA

Hawthorne (5-7) at Passaic Valley (3-8), TBA

Hawthorne Christian (8-5) at Lakeland (5-9), TBA

Eastern Christian (3-7) at Passaic Tech (9-3), TBA

Regular Season

BCSL

Pennsauken (1-12) at Collingswood (6-6), 3:45pm

Burlington City (3-7) at Cinnaminson (11-5), 3:45 p.m

STEMCivics (1-10) at Florence (6-6), 3:45pm

Burlington Township (11-1) at Sterling (10-5), 4 p.m

Northern Burlington (3-9) at Princeton (11-0), 4:15 p.m

Hopewell Valley (3-10) at Notre Dame (8-3), 5:15pm

BIG NORTH

Verona (10-3) at Clifton (2-10), 4pm

Paterson Arts (3-9) at Lakeland (5-9), 4:30pm

Fort Lee (8-5) at Memorial (3-9), 4:30pm

Passaic Charter (8-4) at Paterson Eastside (3-10), 4:30pm

CAL

St. Joseph (Hamm.) (0-8) at Cedar Creek (5-7), 4 p.m

GMC

South Plainfield (0-10) at Scotch Plains-Fanwood (8-5), 4 p.m

Colonia (5-8) at East Brunswick (8-4), 5:15pm

Mother Seton (11-4) at Edison (2-12), 5:15pm

Monroe (6-3) at JP Stevens (6-5), 5:15pm

HCIAL

Snyder (1-10) at Dickinson (7-1), 4:30 p.m

Lincoln (1-6) at Hillside (2-8), 4:30pm

NJAC

Morris Catholic (9-5) at Parsippany Hills (8-3), 4 p.m

Morristown-Beard (3-3) vs. Pequannock (3-8) at Pequannock High School, 4pm

Mount Olive (6-6) at Sparta (11-0), 4 p.m

Hackettstown (9-3) at Jefferson (5-7), 4 p.m

West Morris (8-3) at Mendham (2-9), 4 p.m

Montville (10-3) at Randolph (4-6), 4 p.m

Vernon (9-3) at Morris Tech (5-6), 4 p.m

Pope John (4-6) at Morristown (5-3), 5:30pm

St. Elizabeth (9-4) at Parsippany (3-9), 5:30pm

Morris Knolls (6-7) at Roxbury (5-9), 7pm

NJIC

St. Mary (Ruth.) (11-2) at Midland Park (0-9), TBA

Lyndhurst (6-7) at Garfield (8-5), 4 p.m

Secaucus (8-4) at Becton (0-10), 4 p.m

Elmwood Park (5-8) at Saddle Brook (7-4), 4pm

Palisades Park (0-9) at Eastern Christian (3-7), 4pm

Ridgefield (2-7) at New Milford (6-7), 4 p.m

Leonia (6-4) at Hasbrouck Heights (4-6), 4pm

Manchester Regional (0-8) at Mary Help of Christians (4-7), 4pm

Waldwick (7-3) vs. Hawthorne Christian (8-5) at Waldwick High School, 4 p.m

Wood-Ridge (5-9) at Bergen Charter (4-7), 4pm

Dwight-Englewood (6-5) at Park Ridge (5-7), 4:15 p.m

Hawthorne (5-7) at Emerson Boro (10-0), 4:15 p.m

Saddle River Day (4-5) at Harrison (4-5), 5:30pm

OLYMPIC

Lenape (7-4) at Eastern (4-5), 3:45am

Camden Tech (3-9) at Shawnee (9-3), 3:45 p.m

Camden Academy Charter (3-5) at Camden Eastside (0-0), 3:45pm

Pennsauken Tech (2-7) at Winslow (4-5), 3:45 p.m

Camden Catholic (5-4) at Cherry Hill West (3-6), 3:45 p.m

Seneca (6-5) at Moorestown (9-3), 5:15 p.m

SEC

Montclair (8-2) at Belleville (9-4), TBA

West Caldwell Tech (2-11) at Newark East Side (2-9), 4pm

West Orange (9-6) at Nutley (3-9), 4 p.m

Arts (8-3) at Orange (4-8), 4pm

Bloomfield (4-7) at West Essex (7-5), 4pm

Payne Tech (10-3) at Science Park (3-7), 4pm

Montclair Immaculate (9-2) at Technology (4-7), 4pm

East Orange (7-4) at Barringer (8-3), 4 p.m

Columbia (9-3) at Cedar Grove (2-10), 4pm

Caldwell (4-7) at Mount St. Dominic (5-7), 4 p.m

Newark Vocational (1-0) at Shabazz (0-12), 4pm

Montclair Kimberley (7-4) at Millburn (3-9), 4pm

University (6-3) at Golda Och (6-1), 4:15pm

Irvington (6-5) at Newark Lab (2-6), 4:30pm

SHORE

St. Rose (6-5) at Keyport (5-2), TBA

Middletown South (3-6) at Middletown North (2-12), 3:45 p.m

Red Bank Regional (2-9) at Holmdel (1-13), 3:45 p.m

Manasquan (3-8) at Red Bank Catholic (7-6), 3:45 p.m

Howell (8-4) at Colts Neck (11-0), 3:45 p.m

Brick Memorial (1-10) at Jackson Liberty (6-6), 3:45pm

Marlboro (8-5) at Freehold Borough (5-5), 4pm

Toms River North (7-2) vs. Toms River South (10-3) at Toms River High School South, 5pm

Wall (9-3) at St. John Vianney (10-5), 5:15 p.m

Rumson-Fair Haven (9-5) at Raritan (8-5), 5:15 p.m

Pinelands (9-1) at Central Regional (4-9), 5:30pm

SKYLAND

Delaware Valley (7-6) at Bound Brook (0-10), 4 p.m

Ridge (4-5) at Montgomery (10-3), 4 p.m

Rutgers Prep (8-3) at Warren Hills (7-5), 5:15 p.m

Hunterdon Central (8-2) at Watchung Hills (4-4), 5:30 p.m

Voorhees (6-7) at Immaculata (2-4), 5:30pm

TRI-COUNTY

Williamstown (10-4) at Kingsway (5-5), 4pm

Gloucester Catholic (5-5) at Highland (3-6), 4 p.m

Gloucester Tech (7-4) at Washington Township (9-0), 5:15 p.m

Salem Tech (0-8) at Triton (9-5), 5:15 p.m

UCC

Kent Place (5-7) at Westfield (10-0), 4pm

New Providence (3-8) at Rahway (9-4), 4pm

Summit (10-2) at Oak Knoll (1-9), 4pm

Linden (2-12) at Cranford (6-3), 4pm

Govt. Livingston (8-4) at Union Catholic (9-7), 6:30pm

Independent

Manchester Regional (0-8) at Mary Help of Christians (4-7), 4pm

Newark Vocational (1-0) at Shabazz (0-12), 4pm

Paterson Arts (3-9) at Lakeland (5-9), 4:30pm

Irvington (6-5) at Newark Lab (2-6), 4:30pm

Passaic Charter (8-4) at Paterson Eastside (3-10), 4:30pm

