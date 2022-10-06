Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Thursday, Oct. 6

Thursday, Oct. 6 In-Season Tournament Immaculata (2-4) at Gill St. Bernard’s (1-8), 4pm Passaic County Tournament, Second Round Paterson Kennedy (2-6) at Wayne Valley (7-3), TBA Clifton (2-10) at DePaul (1-10), TBA Paterson Charter (7-6) at Passaic (5-5), TBA Paterson Eastside (3-10) at West Milford (5-5), TBA Passaic Charter (8-4) at Wayne Hills (9-4), TBA Hawthorne (5-7) at Passaic Valley (3-8), TBA Hawthorne Christian (8-5) at Lakeland (5-9), TBA Eastern Christian (3-7) at Passaic Tech (9-3), TBA Regular Season BCSL Pennsauken (1-12) at Collingswood (6-6), 3:45pm Burlington City (3-7) at Cinnaminson (11-5), 3:45 p.m STEMCivics (1-10) at Florence (6-6), 3:45pm Burlington Township (11-1) at Sterling (10-5), 4 p.m Northern Burlington (3-9) at Princeton (11-0), 4:15 p.m Hopewell Valley (3-10) at Notre Dame (8-3), 5:15pm BIG NORTH Verona (10-3) at Clifton (2-10), 4pm Paterson Arts (3-9) at Lakeland (5-9), 4:30pm Fort Lee (8-5) at Memorial (3-9), 4:30pm Passaic Charter (8-4) at Paterson Eastside (3-10), 4:30pm CAL St. Joseph (Hamm.) (0-8) at Cedar Creek (5-7), 4 p.m GMC South Plainfield (0-10) at Scotch Plains-Fanwood (8-5), 4 p.m Colonia (5-8) at East Brunswick (8-4), 5:15pm Mother Seton (11-4) at Edison (2-12), 5:15pm Monroe (6-3) at JP Stevens (6-5), 5:15pm HCIAL Fort Lee (8-5) at Memorial (3-9), 4:30pm Snyder (1-10) at Dickinson (7-1), 4:30 p.m Lincoln (1-6) at Hillside (2-8), 4:30pm NJAC Morris Catholic (9-5) at Parsippany Hills (8-3), 4 p.m Morristown-Beard (3-3) vs. Pequannock (3-8) at Pequannock High School, 4pm Mount Olive (6-6) at Sparta (11-0), 4 p.m Hackettstown (9-3) at Jefferson (5-7), 4 p.m West Morris (8-3) at Mendham (2-9), 4 p.m Montville (10-3) at Randolph (4-6), 4 p.m Vernon (9-3) at Morris Tech (5-6), 4 p.m Pope John (4-6) at Morristown (5-3), 5:30pm St. Elizabeth (9-4) at Parsippany (3-9), 5:30pm Morris Knolls (6-7) at Roxbury (5-9), 7pm NJIC St. Mary (Ruth.) (11-2) at Midland Park (0-9), TBA North Arlington (3-8) vs. Paterson Charter (7-6) at 196 W. RAILWAY AVENUE, PATERSON. NJ 07503, 4pm Lyndhurst (6-7) at Garfield (8-5), 4 p.m Secaucus (8-4) at Becton (0-10), 4 p.m Elmwood Park (5-8) at Saddle Brook (7-4), 4pm Palisades Park (0-9) at Eastern Christian (3-7), 4pm Ridgefield (2-7) at New Milford (6-7), 4 p.m Leonia (6-4) at Hasbrouck Heights (4-6), 4pm Manchester Regional (0-8) at Mary Help of Christians (4-7), 4pm Waldwick (7-3) vs. Hawthorne Christian (8-5) at Waldwick High School, 4 p.m Wood-Ridge (5-9) at Bergen Charter (4-7), 4pm Dwight-Englewood (6-5) at Park Ridge (5-7), 4:15 p.m Hawthorne (5-7) at Emerson Boro (10-0), 4:15 p.m Saddle River Day (4-5) at Harrison (4-5), 5:30pm OLYMPIC Lenape (7-4) at Eastern (4-5), 3:45am Camden Tech (3-9) at Shawnee (9-3), 3:45 p.m Camden Academy Charter (3-5) at Camden Eastside (0-0), 3:45pm Pennsauken Tech (2-7) at Winslow (4-5), 3:45 p.m Camden Catholic (5-4) at Cherry Hill West (3-6), 3:45 p.m Seneca (6-5) at Moorestown (9-3), 5:15 p.m SEC Montclair (8-2) at Belleville (9-4), TBA West Caldwell Tech (2-11) at Newark East Side (2-9), 4pm West Orange (9-6) at Nutley (3-9), 4 p.m Arts (8-3) at Orange (4-8), 4pm Bloomfield (4-7) at West Essex (7-5), 4pm Payne Tech (10-3) at Science Park (3-7), 4pm Montclair Immaculate (9-2) at Technology (4-7), 4pm Verona (10-3) at Clifton (2-10), 4pm East Orange (7-4) at Barringer (8-3), 4 p.m Columbia (9-3) at Cedar Grove (2-10), 4pm Caldwell (4-7) at Mount St. Dominic (5-7), 4 p.m Newark Vocational (1-0) at Shabazz (0-12), 4pm Montclair Kimberley (7-4) at Millburn (3-9), 4pm University (6-3) at Golda Och (6-1), 4:15pm Irvington (6-5) at Newark Lab (2-6), 4:30pm SHORE St. Rose (6-5) at Keyport (5-2), TBA Middletown South (3-6) at Middletown North (2-12), 3:45 p.m Red Bank Regional (2-9) at Holmdel (1-13), 3:45 p.m Manasquan (3-8) at Red Bank Catholic (7-6), 3:45 p.m Howell (8-4) at Colts Neck (11-0), 3:45 p.m Brick Memorial (1-10) at Jackson Liberty (6-6), 3:45pm Marlboro (8-5) at Freehold Borough (5-5), 4pm Toms River North (7-2) vs. Toms River South (10-3) at Toms River High School South, 5pm Wall (9-3) at St. John Vianney (10-5), 5:15 p.m Rumson-Fair Haven (9-5) at Raritan (8-5), 5:15 p.m Pinelands (9-1) at Central Regional (4-9), 5:30pm SKYLAND Delaware Valley (7-6) at Bound Brook (0-10), 4 p.m Ridge (4-5) at Montgomery (10-3), 4 p.m Rutgers Prep (8-3) at Warren Hills (7-5), 5:15 p.m Hunterdon Central (8-2) at Watchung Hills (4-4), 5:30 p.m Voorhees (6-7) at Immaculata (2-4), 5:30pm Mount St. Mary (5-4) at Gill St. Bernard’s (1-8), 5:30pm TRI-COUNTY Williamstown (10-4) at Kingsway (5-5), 4pm Gloucester Catholic (5-5) at Highland (3-6), 4 p.m Gloucester Tech (7-4) at Washington Township (9-0), 5:15 p.m Salem Tech (0-8) at Triton (9-5), 5:15 p.m UCC Kent Place (5-7) at Westfield (10-0), 4pm New Providence (3-8) at Rahway (9-4), 4pm Summit (10-2) at Oak Knoll (1-9), 4pm South Plainfield (0-10) at Scotch Plains-Fanwood (8-5), 4 p.m Linden (2-12) at Cranford (6-3), 4pm Lincoln (1-6) at Hillside (2-8), 4:30pm Govt. Livingston (8-4) at Union Catholic (9-7), 6:30pm Independent Manchester Regional (0-8) at Mary Help of Christians (4-7), 4pm Newark Vocational (1-0) at Shabazz (0-12), 4pm Paterson Arts (3-9) at Lakeland (5-9), 4:30pm Irvington (6-5) at Newark Lab (2-6), 4:30pm Passaic Charter (8-4) at Paterson Eastside (3-10), 4:30pm

