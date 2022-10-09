Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Sunday, Oct. 9

FEATURED LINKS

TOP 20 SCOREBOARD

  • Well. 1 Immaculate Heart vs. Pascack Hills
  • Well. 3 Bogota vs. Lodi Immaculate
  • Well. 7 River Dell vs. Emerson Boro, 1:30
  • Well. 10 Tenafly vs. Indian Hills
  • Well. 12 Bergen Tech vs. Ridgewood
  • Well. 17 Fair Lawn vs. Northern Highlands, 3rd

STATEWIDE SCHEDULE

Sunday, Oct. 9

Bergen County Tournament, Second Round

Pascack Hills (10-3) vs. Immaculate Heart (19-1) at Old Tappan, TBA

Pascack Valley (7-4) at Old Tappan (9-4), TBA

Ridgewood (8-5) vs. Bergen Tech (14-0) at Old Tappan, TBA

Indian Hills (10-5) vs. Tenafly (12-0) at Old Tappan, TBA

Northern Highlands (5-7) vs. Fair Lawn (12-1) at Old Tappan, TBA

Paramus (9-4) vs. Demarest (7-5) at Old Tappan, TBA

Lodi Immaculate (11-1) vs. Bogota (13-1) at Old Tappan, TBA

Emerson Boro (12-0) vs. River Dell (12-0) at Old Tappan, 1:30pm

PJ Potter may be reached at [email protected].

