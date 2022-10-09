Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Sunday, Oct. 9

FEATURED LINKS

TOP 20 SCOREBOARD

Well. 1 Immaculate Heart vs. Pascack Hills

Well. 3 Bogota vs. Lodi Immaculate

Well. 7 River Dell vs. Emerson Boro, 1:30

Well. 10 Tenafly vs. Indian Hills

Well. 12 Bergen Tech vs. Ridgewood

Well. 17 Fair Lawn vs. Northern Highlands, 3rd

STATEWIDE SCHEDULE

Sunday, Oct. 9 Bergen County Tournament, Second Round Pascack Hills (10-3) vs. Immaculate Heart (19-1) at Old Tappan, TBA Pascack Valley (7-4) at Old Tappan (9-4), TBA Ridgewood (8-5) vs. Bergen Tech (14-0) at Old Tappan, TBA Indian Hills (10-5) vs. Tenafly (12-0) at Old Tappan, TBA Northern Highlands (5-7) vs. Fair Lawn (12-1) at Old Tappan, TBA Paramus (9-4) vs. Demarest (7-5) at Old Tappan, TBA Lodi Immaculate (11-1) vs. Bogota (13-1) at Old Tappan, TBA Emerson Boro (12-0) vs. River Dell (12-0) at Old Tappan, 1:30pm

The NJ High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.

PJ Potter may be reached at [email protected].