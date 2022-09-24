Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Saturday, Sept. 24

Saturday, Sep. 24 BCSL Notre Dame 2, St. Benedict’s 0 – Box Score Burlington City 2, Riverside 0 – Box Score BIG NORTH Fort Lee 2, North Bergen 0 – Box Score Dwight-Morrow 2, Garfield 1 – Box Score Westwood 2, New Milford 1 – Box Score Indian Hills 2, Wayne Hills 1 – Box Score Emerson Boro 2, Fort Lee 0 – Box Score GMC JP Stevens 2, New Brunswick 0 – Box Score JP Stevens 2, Mother Seton 1 – Box Score Timothy Christian 2, South River 0 – Box Score HCIAL Fort Lee 2, North Bergen 0 – Box Score Kearny 2, North Arlington 0 – Box Score Columbia 2, BelovED Charter 0 – Box Score Emerson Boro 2, North Bergen 0 – Box Score NJAC Kinnelon 2, Dover 0 – Box Score NJIC St. Mary (Ruth.) 2, Waldwick 0 – Box Score Kearny 2, North Arlington 0 – Box Score Dwight-Morrow 2, Garfield 1 – Box Score Westwood 2, New Milford 1 – Box Score Emerson Boro 2, North Bergen 0 – Box Score Emerson Boro 2, Fort Lee 0 – Box Score SEC West Essex 2, Nutley 0 – Box Score Barringer 2, Science Park 0 – Box Score Columbia 2, BelovED Charter 0 – Box Score Montclair Immaculate 2, Arts 0 – Box Score SHORE Toms River South 2, Howell 1 – Box Score SKYLAND Govt. Livingston 20, Delaware Valley 0 – Box Score UCC Dayton 2, Plainfield 0 – Box Score Roselle Catholic 2, Central Jersey College Charter 0 – Box Score Govt. Livingston 20, Delaware Valley 0 – Box Score Independent Roselle Catholic 2, Central Jersey College Charter 0 – Box Score Notre Dame 2, St. Benedict’s 0 – Box Score Burlington City 2, Riverside 0 – Box Score

