Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Saturday, Sept. 24

Saturday, Sep. 24

BCSL

Notre Dame 2, St. Benedict’s 0 – Box Score

Burlington City 2, Riverside 0 – Box Score

BIG NORTH

Fort Lee 2, North Bergen 0 – Box Score

Dwight-Morrow 2, Garfield 1 – Box Score

Westwood 2, New Milford 1 – Box Score

Indian Hills 2, Wayne Hills 1 – Box Score

Emerson Boro 2, Fort Lee 0 – Box Score

GMC

JP Stevens 2, New Brunswick 0 – Box Score

JP Stevens 2, Mother Seton 1 – Box Score

Timothy Christian 2, South River 0 – Box Score

HCIAL

Kearny 2, North Arlington 0 – Box Score

Columbia 2, BelovED Charter 0 – Box Score

NJAC

Kinnelon 2, Dover 0 – Box Score

NJIC

St. Mary (Ruth.) 2, Waldwick 0 – Box Score

SEC

West Essex 2, Nutley 0 – Box Score

Barringer 2, Science Park 0 – Box Score

Montclair Immaculate 2, Arts 0 – Box Score

SHORE

Toms River South 2, Howell 1 – Box Score

SKYLAND

Govt. Livingston 20, Delaware Valley 0 – Box Score

UCC

Dayton 2, Plainfield 0 – Box Score

Roselle Catholic 2, Central Jersey College Charter 0 – Box Score

Independent

