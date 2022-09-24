Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Saturday, Sept. 24
Saturday, Sep. 24
BCSL
Notre Dame 2, St. Benedict’s 0 – Box Score
Burlington City 2, Riverside 0 – Box Score
BIG NORTH
Fort Lee 2, North Bergen 0 – Box Score
Dwight-Morrow 2, Garfield 1 – Box Score
Westwood 2, New Milford 1 – Box Score
Indian Hills 2, Wayne Hills 1 – Box Score
Emerson Boro 2, Fort Lee 0 – Box Score
GMC
JP Stevens 2, New Brunswick 0 – Box Score
JP Stevens 2, Mother Seton 1 – Box Score
Timothy Christian 2, South River 0 – Box Score
HCIAL
Kearny 2, North Arlington 0 – Box Score
Columbia 2, BelovED Charter 0 – Box Score
NJAC
Kinnelon 2, Dover 0 – Box Score
NJIC
St. Mary (Ruth.) 2, Waldwick 0 – Box Score
SEC
West Essex 2, Nutley 0 – Box Score
Barringer 2, Science Park 0 – Box Score
Montclair Immaculate 2, Arts 0 – Box Score
SHORE
Toms River South 2, Howell 1 – Box Score
SKYLAND
Govt. Livingston 20, Delaware Valley 0 – Box Score
UCC
Dayton 2, Plainfield 0 – Box Score
Roselle Catholic 2, Central Jersey College Charter 0 – Box Score
Independent
