Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Saturday, Sept. 17

Saturday, Sep. 17 In-Season Tournament Mother Seton (5-0) at Rahway Recreation Center, 8:30am Bogota (5-0) vs. Old Tappan (2-2) at Old Tappan High School, 9am Regular Season BCSL Germantown Academy (PA) (0-0) at Cinnaminson (4-1), 10am Sterling (5-0) at Moorestown (2-2), 11:15am Montgomery (4-1) at Hopewell Valley (1-4), 11:15am Lawrenceville (1-1) at West Windsor-Plainsboro North (1-4), 3 p.m BIG NORTH Verona (3-2) at Demarest (0-3), 9am Park Ridge (1-3) at Westwood (1-3), 10am Cliffside Park (2-2) at Weehawken (2-3), 11am Dwight-Englewood (2-2) at Tenafly (2-0), 11am CAL Lower Cape May (3-1) vs. Barnegat (1-2) at Barnegat HS, 10am GMC New Brunswick (2-1) vs. Edison (0-3) at Edison High School, 11:15am NJAC West Orange (2-2) at Jefferson (1-3), TBA Voorhees (3-1) at Hackettstown (3-1), 10am St. Elizabeth (4-0) at Dover (0-4), 10am Sparta (4-0) at Hackettstown (3-1), 1pm NJIC Park Ridge (1-3) at Westwood (1-3), 10am Cliffside Park (2-2) at Weehawken (2-3), 11am Dwight-Englewood (2-2) at Tenafly (2-0), 11am OLYMPIC St. John Vianney (4-0) vs. Cherokee (2-2) at Williamstown, NJ, TBA Southern (3-0) at Cherokee (2-2), 9am Cherokee (2-2) at Williamstown (0-1), 9am Sterling (5-0) at Moorestown (2-2), 11:15am SEC Watchung Hills (0-3) at Bloomfield (1-1), TBA West Orange (2-2) at Jefferson (1-3), TBA Verona (3-2) at Demarest (0-3), 9am Newark Collegiate (3-0) at Passaic Charter (4-1), 10am Newark Lab (0-2) at North Star Academy (0-4), 10am SHORE Lakewood (1-3) at Jackson Memorial (1-3), TBA St. John Vianney (4-0) at Williamstown (0-1), TBA St. John Vianney (4-0) vs. North Hunterdon (3-1) at Williamstown, NJ, TBA St. John Vianney (4-0) vs. Cherokee (2-2) at Williamstown, NJ, TBA Southern (3-0) at Cherokee (2-2), 9am Brick Township (4-0) at Red Bank Regional (0-4), 10am Point Pleasant Beach (1-3) at Howell (2-2), 10am Trinity Hall (1-0) at Rumson-Fair Haven (3-1), 10am Lower Cape May (3-1) vs. Barnegat (1-2) at Barnegat HS, 10am Southern (3-0) at North Hunterdon (3-1), 11:20am Southern (3-0) at Williamstown (0-1), 2:50pm SKYLAND Watchung Hills (0-3) at Bloomfield (1-1), TBA St. John Vianney (4-0) vs. North Hunterdon (3-1) at Williamstown, NJ, TBA Voorhees (3-1) at Hackettstown (3-1), 10am Montgomery (4-1) at Hopewell Valley (1-4), 11:15am Southern (3-0) at North Hunterdon (3-1), 11:20am Rutgers Prep (3-2) at Blair (1-2), 1:30 p.m TRI-COUNTY St. John Vianney (4-0) at Williamstown (0-1), TBA Cherokee (2-2) at Williamstown (0-1), 9am Southern (3-0) at Williamstown (0-1), 2:50pm Independent Calvary Academy (0-0) at Abundant Life (2-1), TBA Germantown Academy (PA) (0-0) at Cinnaminson (4-1), 10am Newark Collegiate (3-0) at Passaic Charter (4-1), 10am Newark Lab (0-2) at North Star Academy (0-4), 10am Rutgers Prep (3-2) at Blair (1-2), 1:30 p.m Lawrenceville (1-1) at West Windsor-Plainsboro North (1-4), 3 p.m

