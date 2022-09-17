Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Saturday, Sept. 17

Saturday, Sep. 17

In-Season Tournament

Mother Seton (5-0) at Rahway Recreation Center, 8:30am

Bogota (5-0) vs. Old Tappan (2-2) at Old Tappan High School, 9am

Regular Season

BCSL

Germantown Academy (PA) (0-0) at Cinnaminson (4-1), 10am

Sterling (5-0) at Moorestown (2-2), 11:15am

Montgomery (4-1) at Hopewell Valley (1-4), 11:15am

Lawrenceville (1-1) at West Windsor-Plainsboro North (1-4), 3 p.m

BIG NORTH

Verona (3-2) at Demarest (0-3), 9am

Park Ridge (1-3) at Westwood (1-3), 10am

Cliffside Park (2-2) at Weehawken (2-3), 11am

Dwight-Englewood (2-2) at Tenafly (2-0), 11am

CAL

Lower Cape May (3-1) vs. Barnegat (1-2) at Barnegat HS, 10am

GMC

New Brunswick (2-1) vs. Edison (0-3) at Edison High School, 11:15am

NJAC

West Orange (2-2) at Jefferson (1-3), TBA

Voorhees (3-1) at Hackettstown (3-1), 10am

St. Elizabeth (4-0) at Dover (0-4), 10am

Sparta (4-0) at Hackettstown (3-1), 1pm

NJIC

OLYMPIC

St. John Vianney (4-0) vs. Cherokee (2-2) at Williamstown, NJ, TBA

Southern (3-0) at Cherokee (2-2), 9am

Cherokee (2-2) at Williamstown (0-1), 9am

SEC

Watchung Hills (0-3) at Bloomfield (1-1), TBA

Newark Collegiate (3-0) at Passaic Charter (4-1), 10am

Newark Lab (0-2) at North Star Academy (0-4), 10am

SHORE

Lakewood (1-3) at Jackson Memorial (1-3), TBA

Brick Township (4-0) at Red Bank Regional (0-4), 10am

Point Pleasant Beach (1-3) at Howell (2-2), 10am

Trinity Hall (1-0) at Rumson-Fair Haven (3-1), 10am

SKYLAND

Watchung Hills (0-3) at Bloomfield (1-1), TBA

Rutgers Prep (3-2) at Blair (1-2), 1:30 p.m

TRI-COUNTY

Independent

Calvary Academy (0-0) at Abundant Life (2-1), TBA

