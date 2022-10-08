Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Saturday, Oct. 8

Saturday, Oct. 8 Bergen County Tournament, First Round New Milford (7-8) at Immaculate Heart (18-1), TBA Cliffside Park (11-6) at Old Tappan (8-4), TBA Saddle Brook (8-4) at Bergen Tech (13-0), TBA Leonia (7-5) at Ridgewood (7-5), TBA Indian Hills (9-5) at Ramapo (3-8), TBA Dwight-Englewood (7-5) at Tenafly (11-0), TBA Lodi (9-3) at River Dell (11-0), TBA Glen Rock (9-3) at Northern Highlands (4-7), TBA Dumont (6-6) at Fair Lawn (11-1), TBA Cresskill (9-3) at Demarest (6-5), TBA Garfield (9-6) at Bogota (12-1), TBA Fort Lee (10-5) at Paramus (8-4), 10am Waldwick (8-4) at Pascack Valley (6-4), 11am In-Season Tournament Gill St. Bernard’s (2-9) at Hillsborough (8-5), 11:30am Regular Season BCSL Paul VI (14-0) at Princeton (12-0), 11am BIG NORTH Westwood (5-8) at Ridgefield Park (3-8), 10am Indian Hills (9-5) at Dumont (6-6), 10am GMC South River (7-6) at Wardlaw-Hartridge (5-4), 10:30am Old Bridge (12-0) at East Brunswick (9-5), 11am South Brunswick (5-8) at South Plainfield (0-12), 11:15am HCIAL Harrison (5-6) at Hoboken (8-4), 10am BelovED Charter (1-15) at Newark Lab (2-8), 10am NJAC Morris Knolls (6-8) at Morristown (6-5), 10am Hackettstown (10-4) at Whippany Park (5-6), 10am NJIC Becton (0-11-1) at St. Mary (Ruth.) (12-3), TBA Harrison (5-6) at Hoboken (8-4), 10am OLYMPIC Rancocas Valley (9-6) at Camden Catholic (5-4), 9am Kingsway (5-6) at Cherokee (5-10), 10am Paul VI (14-0) at Princeton (12-0), 11am Cherry Hill West (3-6) at Triton (10-5), 11:15am SEC Mount St. Dominic (6-7) vs. Verona (11-3) at James Caldwell HS, 9am West Essex (8-5) at Caldwell (4-8), 9am Nutley (4-10) at Bloomfield (4-8), 10am North Star Academy (1-11) at Montclair Immaculate (10-2), 10am Montclair (9-2-1) at Bloomfield (4-8), 10am Verona (11-3) at Caldwell (4-8), 10:30am Mount St. Dominic (6-7) at Caldwell (4-8), 12pm Shabazz (0-13) at Newark Collegiate (8-5), 4pm West Side (3-1) at University (7-4), 4pm Bard (1-2) at Technology (4-8), 10pm Mount St. Dominic (6-7) vs. West Essex (8-5) at James Caldwell HS, 10:30pm SHORE Freehold Borough (5-6) vs. Holmdel (2-14) at Holmdel High School, TBA Pinelands (11-1) at Southern (12-0), 10am Washington Township (11-0) at Colts Neck (12-0), 10am Colts Neck (12-0) at Southern (12-0), 11:30am Pinelands (11-1) at Washington Township (11-0), 11:45am Washington Township (11-0) at Southern (12-0), 1:15 p.m Pinelands (11-1) at Colts Neck (12-0), 1:15 p.m SKYLAND Westfield (11-0) at Hunterdon Central (9-2), TBA Westfield (11-0) at North Hunterdon (9-4), TBA Mount St. Mary (6-5) at Montgomery (12-3), 9:30am Williamstown (11-4) at North Hunterdon (9-4), 11am Williamstown (11-4) vs. Hunterdon Central (9-2) at At North Hunterdon, 12:15pm TRI-COUNTY Kingsway (5-6) at Cherokee (5-10), 10am Washington Township (11-0) at Colts Neck (12-0), 10am Williamstown (11-4) at North Hunterdon (9-4), 11am Cherry Hill West (3-6) at Triton (10-5), 11:15am Pinelands (11-1) at Washington Township (11-0), 11:45am Williamstown (11-4) vs. Hunterdon Central (9-2) at At North Hunterdon, 12:15pm Washington Township (11-0) at Southern (12-0), 1:15 p.m Williamstown (11-4) vs. Westfield (11-0) at At North Hunterdon, 1:30pm UCC Westfield (11-0) at Hunterdon Central (9-2), TBA Westfield (11-0) at North Hunterdon (9-4), TBA Govt. Livingston (8-5) at New Providence (4-9), 1 p.m Williamstown (11-4) vs. Westfield (11-0) at At North Hunterdon, 1:30pm Independent BelovED Charter (1-15) at Newark Lab (2-8), 10am Mercersburg Academy (PA) (0-0) at Lawrenceville (7-2-1), 2 p.m Bard (1-2) at Technology (4-8), 10pm

