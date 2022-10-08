Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Saturday, Oct. 8
Saturday, Oct. 8
Bergen County Tournament, First Round
New Milford (7-8) at Immaculate Heart (18-1), TBA
Cliffside Park (11-6) at Old Tappan (8-4), TBA
Saddle Brook (8-4) at Bergen Tech (13-0), TBA
Leonia (7-5) at Ridgewood (7-5), TBA
Indian Hills (9-5) at Ramapo (3-8), TBA
Dwight-Englewood (7-5) at Tenafly (11-0), TBA
Lodi (9-3) at River Dell (11-0), TBA
Glen Rock (9-3) at Northern Highlands (4-7), TBA
Dumont (6-6) at Fair Lawn (11-1), TBA
Cresskill (9-3) at Demarest (6-5), TBA
Garfield (9-6) at Bogota (12-1), TBA
Fort Lee (10-5) at Paramus (8-4), 10am
Waldwick (8-4) at Pascack Valley (6-4), 11am
In-Season Tournament
Gill St. Bernard’s (2-9) at Hillsborough (8-5), 11:30am
Regular Season
BCSL
Paul VI (14-0) at Princeton (12-0), 11am
BIG NORTH
Westwood (5-8) at Ridgefield Park (3-8), 10am
Indian Hills (9-5) at Dumont (6-6), 10am
GMC
South River (7-6) at Wardlaw-Hartridge (5-4), 10:30am
Old Bridge (12-0) at East Brunswick (9-5), 11am
South Brunswick (5-8) at South Plainfield (0-12), 11:15am
HCIAL
Harrison (5-6) at Hoboken (8-4), 10am
BelovED Charter (1-15) at Newark Lab (2-8), 10am
NJAC
Morris Knolls (6-8) at Morristown (6-5), 10am
Hackettstown (10-4) at Whippany Park (5-6), 10am
NJIC
Becton (0-11-1) at St. Mary (Ruth.) (12-3), TBA
Harrison (5-6) at Hoboken (8-4), 10am
OLYMPIC
Rancocas Valley (9-6) at Camden Catholic (5-4), 9am
Kingsway (5-6) at Cherokee (5-10), 10am
Paul VI (14-0) at Princeton (12-0), 11am
Cherry Hill West (3-6) at Triton (10-5), 11:15am
SEC
Mount St. Dominic (6-7) vs. Verona (11-3) at James Caldwell HS, 9am
West Essex (8-5) at Caldwell (4-8), 9am
Nutley (4-10) at Bloomfield (4-8), 10am
North Star Academy (1-11) at Montclair Immaculate (10-2), 10am
Montclair (9-2-1) at Bloomfield (4-8), 10am
Verona (11-3) at Caldwell (4-8), 10:30am
Mount St. Dominic (6-7) at Caldwell (4-8), 12pm
Shabazz (0-13) at Newark Collegiate (8-5), 4pm
West Side (3-1) at University (7-4), 4pm
Bard (1-2) at Technology (4-8), 10pm
Mount St. Dominic (6-7) vs. West Essex (8-5) at James Caldwell HS, 10:30pm
SHORE
Freehold Borough (5-6) vs. Holmdel (2-14) at Holmdel High School, TBA
Pinelands (11-1) at Southern (12-0), 10am
Washington Township (11-0) at Colts Neck (12-0), 10am
Colts Neck (12-0) at Southern (12-0), 11:30am
Pinelands (11-1) at Washington Township (11-0), 11:45am
Washington Township (11-0) at Southern (12-0), 1:15 p.m
Pinelands (11-1) at Colts Neck (12-0), 1:15 p.m
SKYLAND
Westfield (11-0) at Hunterdon Central (9-2), TBA
Westfield (11-0) at North Hunterdon (9-4), TBA
Mount St. Mary (6-5) at Montgomery (12-3), 9:30am
Williamstown (11-4) at North Hunterdon (9-4), 11am
Williamstown (11-4) vs. Hunterdon Central (9-2) at At North Hunterdon, 12:15pm
TRI-COUNTY
Kingsway (5-6) at Cherokee (5-10), 10am
Washington Township (11-0) at Colts Neck (12-0), 10am
Williamstown (11-4) at North Hunterdon (9-4), 11am
Cherry Hill West (3-6) at Triton (10-5), 11:15am
Pinelands (11-1) at Washington Township (11-0), 11:45am
Williamstown (11-4) vs. Hunterdon Central (9-2) at At North Hunterdon, 12:15pm
Washington Township (11-0) at Southern (12-0), 1:15 p.m
Williamstown (11-4) vs. Westfield (11-0) at At North Hunterdon, 1:30pm
UCC
Westfield (11-0) at Hunterdon Central (9-2), TBA
Westfield (11-0) at North Hunterdon (9-4), TBA
Govt. Livingston (8-5) at New Providence (4-9), 1 p.m
Williamstown (11-4) vs. Westfield (11-0) at At North Hunterdon, 1:30pm
Independent
BelovED Charter (1-15) at Newark Lab (2-8), 10am
Mercersburg Academy (PA) (0-0) at Lawrenceville (7-2-1), 2 p.m
Bard (1-2) at Technology (4-8), 10pm
