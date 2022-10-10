Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Monday, Oct. 10

Monday, Oct. 10 BCSL Cinnaminson (12-5) at Moorestown (11-3), 5pm Northern Burlington (4-11) at West Windsor-Plainsboro North (2-11), 5:15pm Princeton (12-1) at Lawrenceville (8-2-1), 5:15 p.m BIG NORTH Ridgefield Park (3-9) at Fort Lee (10-6), TBA Old Tappan (10-4) at Tenafly (13-0), 4:15am Pascack Hills (10-4) at Westwood (6-8), 4 p.m Passaic Valley (3-11) at Lakeland (5-11), 4pm Passaic Tech (11-3) at Clifton (2-12), 4pm Holy Angels (6-7) at DePaul (1-11), 4:15pm Bergen Tech (15-0) at Paterson Eastside (4-11-1), 4:15 p.m Mahwah (3-10) at Ramsey (4-7), 4:15 p.m Bergenfield (5-6) at Pascack Valley (7-5), 4:15 p.m Dumont (6-7) at Cliffside Park (11-7), 4:15pm Paramus Catholic (6-4) at Immaculate Heart (20-1), 4:15 p.m River Dell (13-0) at Indian Hills (10-6), 4:15 p.m Fair Lawn (13-1) at West Milford (7-5-1), 4:15 p.m CAL Pinelands (12-3) at Cedar Creek (7-7), 3:30pm Absegami (4-7) at Oakcrest (7-6), 4pm GMC Monroe (8-3) at Old Bridge (13-0), TBA South Plainfield (0-13) at Edison (3-13), 5:15 p.m Colonia (6-10) at South Brunswick (6-8), 5:15pm Woodbridge (6-5) at North Brunswick (5-9), 5:15 p.m JP Stevens (6-6) at East Brunswick (9-6), 5:30pm HCIAL Snyder (1-12) at Ferris (9-6), 11am NJAC Ridge (5-6) at West Morris (9-3), 4 p.m St. Elizabeth (10-4) at Columbia (11-3), 4pm Kinnelon (5-7) at Parsippany Hills (8-4), 4 p.m Pope John (4-8) at Mountain Lakes (3-9), 4pm Vernon (10-4) at Morris Hills (5-8), 4 p.m Blair (2-7) at Villa Walsh (7-8), 4:30pm Morristown (7-5) at Jefferson (6-8), 5:30pm Hanover Park (8-6) at Randolph (5-7), 5:30pm NJIC Hasbrouck Heights (4-8) at Saddle Brook (8-5), TBA Wood-Ridge (6-10) at Cresskill (9-4), 5:30pm OLYMPIC Camden Academy Charter (3-5) at KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy (0-1), 3:45pm Cinnaminson (12-5) at Moorestown (11-3), 5pm Rancocas Valley (9-6) at Williamstown (14-4), 5:15 p.m SEC St. Elizabeth (10-4) at Columbia (11-3), 4pm West Essex (10-6) at Barringer (8-6), 4pm Livingston (15-1) at Bridgewater-Raritan (5-8), 5:45 p.m SHORE Pinelands (12-3) at Cedar Creek (7-7), 3:30pm Raritan (9-6) at Red Bank Regional (3-11), 3:45 p.m Colts Neck (12-3) at Long Branch (2-9), 3:45 p.m Howell (8-5) at Middletown South (4-6), 3:45 p.m Marlboro (9-6) at Jackson Memorial (4-10), 3:45pm Holmdel (2-15) at St. John Vianney (11-5), 3:45pm Manasquan (3-10) at Wall (10-4), 5:15pm Red Bank Catholic (8-6) at Rumson-Fair Haven (11-5), 5:15 p.m Southern (15-0) at Toms River South (10-4), 5:30pm SKYLAND Ridge (5-6) at West Morris (9-3), 4 p.m Voorhees (6-7) at Bernards (1-9), 4pm Livingston (15-1) at Bridgewater-Raritan (5-8), 5:45 p.m TRI-COUNTY Clearview (5-6) at Gloucester Catholic (5-6), 4pm Washington Township (13-1) at Salem Tech (0-9), 4 p.m Rancocas Valley (9-6) at Williamstown (14-4), 5:15 p.m UCC at New Providence (4-9), TBA Independent Camden Academy Charter (3-5) at KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy (0-1), 3:45pm Voorhees (6-7) at Bernards (1-9), 4pm Blair (2-7) at Villa Walsh (7-8), 4:30pm Princeton (12-1) at Lawrenceville (8-2-1), 5:15 p.m

The NJ High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.