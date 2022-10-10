Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Monday, Oct. 10

Monday, Oct. 10

BCSL

Cinnaminson (12-5) at Moorestown (11-3), 5pm

Northern Burlington (4-11) at West Windsor-Plainsboro North (2-11), 5:15pm

Princeton (12-1) at Lawrenceville (8-2-1), 5:15 p.m

BIG NORTH

Ridgefield Park (3-9) at Fort Lee (10-6), TBA

Old Tappan (10-4) at Tenafly (13-0), 4:15am

Pascack Hills (10-4) at Westwood (6-8), 4 p.m

Passaic Valley (3-11) at Lakeland (5-11), 4pm

Passaic Tech (11-3) at Clifton (2-12), 4pm

Holy Angels (6-7) at DePaul (1-11), 4:15pm

Bergen Tech (15-0) at Paterson Eastside (4-11-1), 4:15 p.m

Mahwah (3-10) at Ramsey (4-7), 4:15 p.m

Bergenfield (5-6) at Pascack Valley (7-5), 4:15 p.m

Dumont (6-7) at Cliffside Park (11-7), 4:15pm

Paramus Catholic (6-4) at Immaculate Heart (20-1), 4:15 p.m

River Dell (13-0) at Indian Hills (10-6), 4:15 p.m

Fair Lawn (13-1) at West Milford (7-5-1), 4:15 p.m

CAL

Pinelands (12-3) at Cedar Creek (7-7), 3:30pm

Absegami (4-7) at Oakcrest (7-6), 4pm

GMC

Monroe (8-3) at Old Bridge (13-0), TBA

South Plainfield (0-13) at Edison (3-13), 5:15 p.m

Colonia (6-10) at South Brunswick (6-8), 5:15pm

Woodbridge (6-5) at North Brunswick (5-9), 5:15 p.m

JP Stevens (6-6) at East Brunswick (9-6), 5:30pm

HCIAL

Snyder (1-12) at Ferris (9-6), 11am

NJAC

Ridge (5-6) at West Morris (9-3), 4 p.m

St. Elizabeth (10-4) at Columbia (11-3), 4pm

Kinnelon (5-7) at Parsippany Hills (8-4), 4 p.m

Pope John (4-8) at Mountain Lakes (3-9), 4pm

Vernon (10-4) at Morris Hills (5-8), 4 p.m

Blair (2-7) at Villa Walsh (7-8), 4:30pm

Morristown (7-5) at Jefferson (6-8), 5:30pm

Hanover Park (8-6) at Randolph (5-7), 5:30pm

NJIC

Hasbrouck Heights (4-8) at Saddle Brook (8-5), TBA

Wood-Ridge (6-10) at Cresskill (9-4), 5:30pm

OLYMPIC

Camden Academy Charter (3-5) at KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy (0-1), 3:45pm

Rancocas Valley (9-6) at Williamstown (14-4), 5:15 p.m

SEC

West Essex (10-6) at Barringer (8-6), 4pm

Livingston (15-1) at Bridgewater-Raritan (5-8), 5:45 p.m

SHORE

Raritan (9-6) at Red Bank Regional (3-11), 3:45 p.m

Colts Neck (12-3) at Long Branch (2-9), 3:45 p.m

Howell (8-5) at Middletown South (4-6), 3:45 p.m

Marlboro (9-6) at Jackson Memorial (4-10), 3:45pm

Holmdel (2-15) at St. John Vianney (11-5), 3:45pm

Manasquan (3-10) at Wall (10-4), 5:15pm

Red Bank Catholic (8-6) at Rumson-Fair Haven (11-5), 5:15 p.m

Southern (15-0) at Toms River South (10-4), 5:30pm

SKYLAND

Voorhees (6-7) at Bernards (1-9), 4pm

TRI-COUNTY

Clearview (5-6) at Gloucester Catholic (5-6), 4pm

Washington Township (13-1) at Salem Tech (0-9), 4 p.m

UCC

at New Providence (4-9), TBA

Independent

Camden Academy Charter (3-5) at KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy (0-1), 3:45pm

Blair (2-7) at Villa Walsh (7-8), 4:30pm

