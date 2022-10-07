Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Friday, Oct. 7

Friday, Oct. 7

Bergen County Tournament, First Round

Paramus Catholic (6-3) at Emerson Boro (11-0), TBA

St. Mary (Ruth.) (12-2) at Lodi Immaculate (10-1), TBA

In-Season Tournament

Gill St. Bernard’s (2-8) vs. Kent Place (5-8) at Fieldhouse-Kent Place, 4pm

Blair (2-6) at Mount St. Dominic (6-7), 4:30pm

Oak Knoll (1-11) at Newark Academy (4-8), 6pm

Regular Season

BCSL

Moorestown (10-3) at Northern Burlington (4-10), 4pm

Clearview (4-6) at Sterling (10-5), 4 p.m

Montgomery (11-3) at West Windsor-Plainsboro South (8-5), 5:15 p.m

Princeton Day (5-7) at West Windsor-Plainsboro North (2-11), 5:15pm

BIG NORTH

Westwood (5-7) at Indian Hills (8-5), 4 p.m

Wayne Valley (7-4) at Passaic Valley (3-9), 4 p.m

Passaic Tech (10-3) at Passaic (5-5), 4pm

Paterson Kennedy (2-6) at Paterson Eastside (3-11), 4:15pm

Ramsey (4-6) at River Dell (10-0), 4:15 p.m

Old Tappan (7-4) at Pascack Valley (6-3), 4:15 p.m

Dumont (5-6) at Paramus Catholic (6-3), 4:15 p.m

Dwight-Morrow (2-9) at Fort Lee (9-5), 4:15 p.m

Wayne Hills (9-4) at Fair Lawn (10-1), 4:15 p.m

Teaneck (0-9) at Bergenfield (4-6), 4:15 p.m

Cliffside Park (10-6) at Ridgefield Park (3-7), 4:15pm

Demarest (6-4) at Tenafly (10-0), 4:15 p.m

Mahwah (3-9) at Pascack Hills (9-3), 5:30pm

Hackensack (7-9) at Paramus (7-4), 6pm

CAL

Oakcrest (7-5) at Pleasantville (9-0), 4 p.m

Cedar Creek (6-7) at Absegami (4-6), 4pm

Hammonton (5-7) at Mainland (10-2), 5:15pm

Egg Harbor (8-6) at Atlantic Tech (9-3), 5:15 p.m

GMC

South Plainfield (0-12) at North Brunswick (5-9), TBA

Old Bridge (11-0) at Colonia (6-9), 5:15pm

Edison (3-12) at St. Thomas Aquinas (6-2), 5:15 p.m

South Brunswick (5-7) at Iselin Kennedy (2-7), 5:15pm

Piscataway (10-2) at Watchung Hills (4-5), 5:30 p.m

Perth Amboy (2-8) at Timothy Christian (7-0), 6:30pm

HCIAL

Memorial (3-11) at Kearny (7-10), 4:30pm

Snyder (1-11) at Union City (13-2), 4:30pm

Bayonne (9-5) at McNair (10-4), 4:30pm

Hudson Catholic (7-4) at Kearny (7-10), 4:30pm

NJAC

Pope John (4-7) vs. Pequannock (4-9) at Pequannock High School, 4pm

Vernon (10-3) at Hanover Park (7-6), 4 p.m

Warren Hills (7-5) at Hackettstown (9-4), 5:15 p.m

Morristown (6-4) at Ridge (4-6), 5:30pm

NJIC

Paterson Charter (7-6) vs. Cresskill (8-3) at 1 Lincoln Drive Cresskill, NJ 07626, 4pm

Saddle Brook (8-4) at Lyndhurst (7-8), 4 p.m

New Milford (6-8) at Secaucus (9-4), 4 p.m

Lodi Immaculate (10-1) at Hawthorne (5-8), 4pm

Mary Help of Christians (5-7) at Saddle River Day (5-5), 4pm

Becton (0-11) at Ridgefield (3-7), 4pm

Lodi (9-3) at Elmwood Park (5-9), 4pm

Leonia (7-4) at Rutherford (10-5), 4pm

Bergen Charter (4-7) vs. Hawthorne Christian (9-5) at Hawthorne Christian Academy, 4pm

Weehawken (3-8) at Wood-Ridge (5-9), 4 p.m

Garfield (9-5) at Dwight-Englewood (6-5), 4:15 p.m

Hasbrouck Heights (4-7) vs. Bogota (11-1) at Bogota High School, 4:15pm

Palisades Park (0-10) at Harrison (4-6), 5:30pm

OLYMPIC

Camden Academy Charter (3-5) at Riverside (0-7), 3:45pm

Moorestown (10-3) at Northern Burlington (4-10), 4pm

Washington Township (10-0) at Shawnee (10-3), 4 p.m

Camden Tech (3-11) at Timber Creek (7-4), 4pm

SEC

West Caldwell Tech (2-11) at Payne Tech (12-3), TBA

Newark Tech (6-8) at Arts (10-3), 4pm

Newark East Side (2-10) at Belleville (9-4), 4pm

Columbia (10-3) vs. West Orange (10-6) at West Orange, NJ, 4pm

Orange (4-9) at Irvington (7-5), 4 p.m

Cedar Grove (2-11) at Montclair (8-2), 5:15 p.m

SHORE

Lakewood (4-10) at Donovan Catholic (11-0), TBA

Jackson Liberty (6-6) at Lacey (5-8), TBA

Keyport (5-4) at Trinity Hall (6-2), 3:30pm

Point Pleasant Beach (5-8) at Red Bank Regional (3-10), 3:45 p.m

Marlboro (9-5) at Wall (9-4), 3:45 p.m

Barnegat (6-5) at Manchester Township (3-8), 3:45 p.m

Raritan (8-6) at Holmdel (2-13), 3:45 p.m

Toms River East (7-4) at Brick Township (9-4), 5pm

Point Pleasant Beach (5-8) at Red Bank Regional (3-10), 5:15pm

Long Branch (2-8) at Rumson-Fair Haven (10-5), 5:15 p.m

Brick Memorial (1-10) at Southern (12-0), 5:30pm

SKYLAND

Easton (PA) (0-0) at Phillipsburg (3-8), 5pm

Warren Hills (7-5) at Hackettstown (9-4), 5:15 p.m

Montgomery (11-3) at West Windsor-Plainsboro South (8-5), 5:15 p.m

Morristown (6-4) at Ridge (4-6), 5:30pm

Piscataway (10-2) at Watchung Hills (4-5), 5:30 p.m

Bound Brook (0-10) at Bernards (1-8), 5:30pm

Union Catholic (10-7) at Bridgewater-Raritan (5-7), 5:45 p.m

TRI-COUNTY

Clearview (4-6) at Sterling (10-5), 4 p.m

Washington Township (10-0) at Shawnee (10-3), 4 p.m

Camden Tech (3-11) at Timber Creek (7-4), 4pm

UCC

Cranford (7-3) at New Providence (3-9), 4 p.m

Johnson (8-2) at Dayton (12-1), 4:30 p.m

Union (7-5) at Summit (11-2), 5:30pm

Union Catholic (10-7) at Bridgewater-Raritan (5-7), 5:45 p.m

Independent

Camden Academy Charter (3-5) at Riverside (0-7), 3:45pm

Mary Help of Christians (5-7) at Saddle River Day (5-5), 4pm

Easton (PA) (0-0) at Phillipsburg (3-8), 5pm

Bound Brook (0-10) at Bernards (1-8), 5:30pm

The NJ High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button