Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Friday, Oct. 7

Friday, Oct. 7 Bergen County Tournament, First Round Paramus Catholic (6-3) at Emerson Boro (11-0), TBA St. Mary (Ruth.) (12-2) at Lodi Immaculate (10-1), TBA In-Season Tournament Gill St. Bernard’s (2-8) vs. Kent Place (5-8) at Fieldhouse-Kent Place, 4pm Blair (2-6) at Mount St. Dominic (6-7), 4:30pm Oak Knoll (1-11) at Newark Academy (4-8), 6pm Regular Season BCSL Moorestown (10-3) at Northern Burlington (4-10), 4pm Clearview (4-6) at Sterling (10-5), 4 p.m Montgomery (11-3) at West Windsor-Plainsboro South (8-5), 5:15 p.m Princeton Day (5-7) at West Windsor-Plainsboro North (2-11), 5:15pm BIG NORTH Westwood (5-7) at Indian Hills (8-5), 4 p.m Wayne Valley (7-4) at Passaic Valley (3-9), 4 p.m Passaic Tech (10-3) at Passaic (5-5), 4pm Paterson Kennedy (2-6) at Paterson Eastside (3-11), 4:15pm Ramsey (4-6) at River Dell (10-0), 4:15 p.m Old Tappan (7-4) at Pascack Valley (6-3), 4:15 p.m Dumont (5-6) at Paramus Catholic (6-3), 4:15 p.m Dwight-Morrow (2-9) at Fort Lee (9-5), 4:15 p.m Wayne Hills (9-4) at Fair Lawn (10-1), 4:15 p.m Teaneck (0-9) at Bergenfield (4-6), 4:15 p.m Cliffside Park (10-6) at Ridgefield Park (3-7), 4:15pm Demarest (6-4) at Tenafly (10-0), 4:15 p.m Mahwah (3-9) at Pascack Hills (9-3), 5:30pm Hackensack (7-9) at Paramus (7-4), 6pm CAL Oakcrest (7-5) at Pleasantville (9-0), 4 p.m Cedar Creek (6-7) at Absegami (4-6), 4pm Hammonton (5-7) at Mainland (10-2), 5:15pm Egg Harbor (8-6) at Atlantic Tech (9-3), 5:15 p.m GMC South Plainfield (0-12) at North Brunswick (5-9), TBA Old Bridge (11-0) at Colonia (6-9), 5:15pm Edison (3-12) at St. Thomas Aquinas (6-2), 5:15 p.m South Brunswick (5-7) at Iselin Kennedy (2-7), 5:15pm Piscataway (10-2) at Watchung Hills (4-5), 5:30 p.m Perth Amboy (2-8) at Timothy Christian (7-0), 6:30pm HCIAL Memorial (3-11) at Kearny (7-10), 4:30pm Snyder (1-11) at Union City (13-2), 4:30pm Bayonne (9-5) at McNair (10-4), 4:30pm Hudson Catholic (7-4) at Kearny (7-10), 4:30pm NJAC Pope John (4-7) vs. Pequannock (4-9) at Pequannock High School, 4pm Vernon (10-3) at Hanover Park (7-6), 4 p.m Warren Hills (7-5) at Hackettstown (9-4), 5:15 p.m Morristown (6-4) at Ridge (4-6), 5:30pm NJIC Paterson Charter (7-6) vs. Cresskill (8-3) at 1 Lincoln Drive Cresskill, NJ 07626, 4pm Saddle Brook (8-4) at Lyndhurst (7-8), 4 p.m New Milford (6-8) at Secaucus (9-4), 4 p.m Lodi Immaculate (10-1) at Hawthorne (5-8), 4pm Mary Help of Christians (5-7) at Saddle River Day (5-5), 4pm Becton (0-11) at Ridgefield (3-7), 4pm Lodi (9-3) at Elmwood Park (5-9), 4pm Leonia (7-4) at Rutherford (10-5), 4pm Bergen Charter (4-7) vs. Hawthorne Christian (9-5) at Hawthorne Christian Academy, 4pm Weehawken (3-8) at Wood-Ridge (5-9), 4 p.m Garfield (9-5) at Dwight-Englewood (6-5), 4:15 p.m Hasbrouck Heights (4-7) vs. Bogota (11-1) at Bogota High School, 4:15pm Palisades Park (0-10) at Harrison (4-6), 5:30pm OLYMPIC Camden Academy Charter (3-5) at Riverside (0-7), 3:45pm Moorestown (10-3) at Northern Burlington (4-10), 4pm Washington Township (10-0) at Shawnee (10-3), 4 p.m Camden Tech (3-11) at Timber Creek (7-4), 4pm SEC West Caldwell Tech (2-11) at Payne Tech (12-3), TBA Newark Tech (6-8) at Arts (10-3), 4pm Newark East Side (2-10) at Belleville (9-4), 4pm Columbia (10-3) vs. West Orange (10-6) at West Orange, NJ, 4pm Orange (4-9) at Irvington (7-5), 4 p.m Cedar Grove (2-11) at Montclair (8-2), 5:15 p.m SHORE Lakewood (4-10) at Donovan Catholic (11-0), TBA Jackson Liberty (6-6) at Lacey (5-8), TBA Keyport (5-4) at Trinity Hall (6-2), 3:30pm Point Pleasant Beach (5-8) at Red Bank Regional (3-10), 3:45 p.m Marlboro (9-5) at Wall (9-4), 3:45 p.m Barnegat (6-5) at Manchester Township (3-8), 3:45 p.m Raritan (8-6) at Holmdel (2-13), 3:45 p.m Toms River East (7-4) at Brick Township (9-4), 5pm Point Pleasant Beach (5-8) at Red Bank Regional (3-10), 5:15pm Long Branch (2-8) at Rumson-Fair Haven (10-5), 5:15 p.m Brick Memorial (1-10) at Southern (12-0), 5:30pm SKYLAND Easton (PA) (0-0) at Phillipsburg (3-8), 5pm Warren Hills (7-5) at Hackettstown (9-4), 5:15 p.m Montgomery (11-3) at West Windsor-Plainsboro South (8-5), 5:15 p.m Morristown (6-4) at Ridge (4-6), 5:30pm Piscataway (10-2) at Watchung Hills (4-5), 5:30 p.m Bound Brook (0-10) at Bernards (1-8), 5:30pm Union Catholic (10-7) at Bridgewater-Raritan (5-7), 5:45 p.m TRI-COUNTY Clearview (4-6) at Sterling (10-5), 4 p.m Washington Township (10-0) at Shawnee (10-3), 4 p.m Camden Tech (3-11) at Timber Creek (7-4), 4pm UCC Cranford (7-3) at New Providence (3-9), 4 p.m Johnson (8-2) at Dayton (12-1), 4:30 p.m Union (7-5) at Summit (11-2), 5:30pm Union Catholic (10-7) at Bridgewater-Raritan (5-7), 5:45 p.m Independent Camden Academy Charter (3-5) at Riverside (0-7), 3:45pm Mary Help of Christians (5-7) at Saddle River Day (5-5), 4pm Easton (PA) (0-0) at Phillipsburg (3-8), 5pm Bound Brook (0-10) at Bernards (1-8), 5:30pm

