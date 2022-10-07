Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Friday, Oct. 7
Friday, Oct. 7
Bergen County Tournament, First Round
Paramus Catholic (6-3) at Emerson Boro (11-0), TBA
St. Mary (Ruth.) (12-2) at Lodi Immaculate (10-1), TBA
In-Season Tournament
Gill St. Bernard’s (2-8) vs. Kent Place (5-8) at Fieldhouse-Kent Place, 4pm
Blair (2-6) at Mount St. Dominic (6-7), 4:30pm
Oak Knoll (1-11) at Newark Academy (4-8), 6pm
Regular Season
BCSL
Moorestown (10-3) at Northern Burlington (4-10), 4pm
Clearview (4-6) at Sterling (10-5), 4 p.m
Montgomery (11-3) at West Windsor-Plainsboro South (8-5), 5:15 p.m
Princeton Day (5-7) at West Windsor-Plainsboro North (2-11), 5:15pm
BIG NORTH
Westwood (5-7) at Indian Hills (8-5), 4 p.m
Wayne Valley (7-4) at Passaic Valley (3-9), 4 p.m
Passaic Tech (10-3) at Passaic (5-5), 4pm
Paterson Kennedy (2-6) at Paterson Eastside (3-11), 4:15pm
Ramsey (4-6) at River Dell (10-0), 4:15 p.m
Old Tappan (7-4) at Pascack Valley (6-3), 4:15 p.m
Dumont (5-6) at Paramus Catholic (6-3), 4:15 p.m
Dwight-Morrow (2-9) at Fort Lee (9-5), 4:15 p.m
Wayne Hills (9-4) at Fair Lawn (10-1), 4:15 p.m
Teaneck (0-9) at Bergenfield (4-6), 4:15 p.m
Cliffside Park (10-6) at Ridgefield Park (3-7), 4:15pm
Demarest (6-4) at Tenafly (10-0), 4:15 p.m
Mahwah (3-9) at Pascack Hills (9-3), 5:30pm
Hackensack (7-9) at Paramus (7-4), 6pm
CAL
Oakcrest (7-5) at Pleasantville (9-0), 4 p.m
Cedar Creek (6-7) at Absegami (4-6), 4pm
Hammonton (5-7) at Mainland (10-2), 5:15pm
Egg Harbor (8-6) at Atlantic Tech (9-3), 5:15 p.m
GMC
South Plainfield (0-12) at North Brunswick (5-9), TBA
Old Bridge (11-0) at Colonia (6-9), 5:15pm
Edison (3-12) at St. Thomas Aquinas (6-2), 5:15 p.m
South Brunswick (5-7) at Iselin Kennedy (2-7), 5:15pm
Piscataway (10-2) at Watchung Hills (4-5), 5:30 p.m
Perth Amboy (2-8) at Timothy Christian (7-0), 6:30pm
HCIAL
Memorial (3-11) at Kearny (7-10), 4:30pm
Snyder (1-11) at Union City (13-2), 4:30pm
Bayonne (9-5) at McNair (10-4), 4:30pm
Hudson Catholic (7-4) at Kearny (7-10), 4:30pm
NJAC
Pope John (4-7) vs. Pequannock (4-9) at Pequannock High School, 4pm
Vernon (10-3) at Hanover Park (7-6), 4 p.m
Warren Hills (7-5) at Hackettstown (9-4), 5:15 p.m
Morristown (6-4) at Ridge (4-6), 5:30pm
NJIC
Paterson Charter (7-6) vs. Cresskill (8-3) at 1 Lincoln Drive Cresskill, NJ 07626, 4pm
Saddle Brook (8-4) at Lyndhurst (7-8), 4 p.m
New Milford (6-8) at Secaucus (9-4), 4 p.m
Lodi Immaculate (10-1) at Hawthorne (5-8), 4pm
Mary Help of Christians (5-7) at Saddle River Day (5-5), 4pm
Becton (0-11) at Ridgefield (3-7), 4pm
Lodi (9-3) at Elmwood Park (5-9), 4pm
Leonia (7-4) at Rutherford (10-5), 4pm
Bergen Charter (4-7) vs. Hawthorne Christian (9-5) at Hawthorne Christian Academy, 4pm
Weehawken (3-8) at Wood-Ridge (5-9), 4 p.m
Garfield (9-5) at Dwight-Englewood (6-5), 4:15 p.m
Hasbrouck Heights (4-7) vs. Bogota (11-1) at Bogota High School, 4:15pm
Palisades Park (0-10) at Harrison (4-6), 5:30pm
OLYMPIC
Camden Academy Charter (3-5) at Riverside (0-7), 3:45pm
Moorestown (10-3) at Northern Burlington (4-10), 4pm
Washington Township (10-0) at Shawnee (10-3), 4 p.m
Camden Tech (3-11) at Timber Creek (7-4), 4pm
SEC
West Caldwell Tech (2-11) at Payne Tech (12-3), TBA
Newark Tech (6-8) at Arts (10-3), 4pm
Newark East Side (2-10) at Belleville (9-4), 4pm
Columbia (10-3) vs. West Orange (10-6) at West Orange, NJ, 4pm
Orange (4-9) at Irvington (7-5), 4 p.m
Cedar Grove (2-11) at Montclair (8-2), 5:15 p.m
SHORE
Lakewood (4-10) at Donovan Catholic (11-0), TBA
Jackson Liberty (6-6) at Lacey (5-8), TBA
Keyport (5-4) at Trinity Hall (6-2), 3:30pm
Point Pleasant Beach (5-8) at Red Bank Regional (3-10), 3:45 p.m
Marlboro (9-5) at Wall (9-4), 3:45 p.m
Barnegat (6-5) at Manchester Township (3-8), 3:45 p.m
Raritan (8-6) at Holmdel (2-13), 3:45 p.m
Toms River East (7-4) at Brick Township (9-4), 5pm
Point Pleasant Beach (5-8) at Red Bank Regional (3-10), 5:15pm
Long Branch (2-8) at Rumson-Fair Haven (10-5), 5:15 p.m
Brick Memorial (1-10) at Southern (12-0), 5:30pm
SKYLAND
Easton (PA) (0-0) at Phillipsburg (3-8), 5pm
Warren Hills (7-5) at Hackettstown (9-4), 5:15 p.m
Montgomery (11-3) at West Windsor-Plainsboro South (8-5), 5:15 p.m
Morristown (6-4) at Ridge (4-6), 5:30pm
Piscataway (10-2) at Watchung Hills (4-5), 5:30 p.m
Bound Brook (0-10) at Bernards (1-8), 5:30pm
Union Catholic (10-7) at Bridgewater-Raritan (5-7), 5:45 p.m
TRI-COUNTY
Clearview (4-6) at Sterling (10-5), 4 p.m
Washington Township (10-0) at Shawnee (10-3), 4 p.m
Camden Tech (3-11) at Timber Creek (7-4), 4pm
UCC
Cranford (7-3) at New Providence (3-9), 4 p.m
Johnson (8-2) at Dayton (12-1), 4:30 p.m
Union (7-5) at Summit (11-2), 5:30pm
Union Catholic (10-7) at Bridgewater-Raritan (5-7), 5:45 p.m
Independent
Camden Academy Charter (3-5) at Riverside (0-7), 3:45pm
Mary Help of Christians (5-7) at Saddle River Day (5-5), 4pm
Easton (PA) (0-0) at Phillipsburg (3-8), 5pm
Bound Brook (0-10) at Bernards (1-8), 5:30pm
The NJ High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.