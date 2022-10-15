Girls volleyball: Results, links and Featured coverage for Saturday, Oct. 15

Saturday, Oct. 15

Bergen County Tournament, Quarterfinal Round

Old Tappan (13-4) vs. Immaculate Heart (22-1) at Old Tappan, TBA

Bergen Tech (18-1) vs. Tenafly (15-1) at Old Tappan, TBA

Fair Lawn (16-1) vs. River Dell (15-1) at Old Tappan, TBA

Demarest (11-5) vs. Bogota (17-1) at Old Tappan, TBA

Essex County Tournament, First Round

East Orange (11-4) at Livingston (16-2), TBA

Bloomfield (5-10) at Newark Academy (7-8), TBA

Cedar Grove (3-13) at Montclair Kimberley (10-4), TBA

West Essex (12-7) at Millburn (4-10), TBA

Columbia (14-5) at Caldwell (4-13), TBA

Payne Tech (16-4) at Verona (15-4), TBA

Nutley (4-11) at Mount St. Dominic (9-9), 10am

Morris County Tournament, First Round

Morris Hills (7-9) at Morris Knolls (7-9), TBA

Parsippany Hills (9-6) at Madison (14-2), TBA

St. Elizabeth (12-5) at Montville (13-3), TBA

Chatham (6-6) at Morris Catholic (12-5), TBA

Mendham (4-11) at Morristown (9-5), 10am

Jefferson (7-10) at Roxbury (6-10), 1:30pm

Somerset County Tournament, Semifinal Round

Rutgers Prep (12-5) at Montgomery (15-4), 10am

Regular Season

BCSL

Princeton Day (6-8) at George (PA) (1-2), TBA

East Brunswick (12-7) at West Windsor-Plainsboro North (4-13), 11:15am

BIG NORTH

Emerson Boro (15-1) at Dumont (6-9), 10:10am

GMC

Pinelands (15-4) at Old Bridge (15-1), TBA

Williamstown (17-4) at Old Bridge (15-1), TBA

Monroe (11-3) at Hunterdon Central (11-4), TBA

St. Thomas Aquinas (8-4) at Hunterdon Central (11-4), TBA

New Brunswick (3-13) at Perth Amboy (3-11), TBA

Woodbridge (9-8) at JP Stevens (6-9), 9am

Linden (3-14) at Woodbridge (9-8), 10am

Linden (3-14) vs. JP Stevens (6-9) at Woodbridge, 11am

East Brunswick (12-7) at West Windsor-Plainsboro North (4-13), 11:15am

Southern (20-0) at St. Thomas Aquinas (8-4), 11:15am

Highland Park (5-5) at South River (8-8), 12pm

Southern (20-0) at Monroe (11-3), 12:30 p.m

HCIAL

Pope John (6-8) vs. Hoboken (10-6) at Hoboken High School, 10am

NJAC

Pope John (6-8) vs. Hoboken (10-6) at Hoboken High School, 10am

NJIC

Waldwick (10-6) vs. Eastern Christian (5-8) at Eastern Christian Middle School, 10am

Emerson Boro (15-1) at Dumont (6-9), 10:10am

OLYMPIC

Washington Township (16-1) at Cherry Hill East (10-5), 10am

Washington Township (16-1) at Paul VI (16-0), 11:15am

SEC

at Verona (15-4), TBA

at Newark East Side (3-13), TBA

at West Essex (12-7), 4pm

at Livingston (16-2), 4pm

SHORE

Pinelands (15-4) at Old Bridge (15-1), TBA

Pinelands (15-4) vs. Williamstown (17-4) at @ Old Bridge, TBA

Calvary Academy (1-1) at Lakewood (4-13), TBA

Brick Township (12-5) at Point Pleasant Beach (8-8), 9am

Southern (20-0) at Hunterdon Central (11-4), 10am

Southern (20-0) at St. Thomas Aquinas (8-4), 11:15am

Southern (20-0) at Monroe (11-3), 12:30 p.m

SKYLAND

Monroe (11-3) at Hunterdon Central (11-4), TBA

St. Thomas Aquinas (8-4) at Hunterdon Central (11-4), TBA

Southern (20-0) at Hunterdon Central (11-4), 10am

TRI-COUNTY

Pinelands (15-4) vs. Williamstown (17-4) at @ Old Bridge, TBA

Williamstown (17-4) at Old Bridge (15-1), TBA

Washington Township (16-1) at Cherry Hill East (10-5), 10am

Washington Township (16-1) at Paul VI (16-0), 11:15am

UCC

Linden (3-14) at Woodbridge (9-8), 10am

Linden (3-14) vs. JP Stevens (6-9) at Woodbridge, 11am

Govt. Livingston (10-5) at New Providence (4-11), 1pm

Independent

Princeton Day (6-8) at George (PA) (1-2), TBA

Calvary Academy (1-1) at Lakewood (4-13), TBA

Newark Lab (2-11) at Passaic Charter (10-5), 10am

Blair (2-9) at Mercersburg Academy (PA) (0-1), 1 p.m

