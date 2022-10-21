Girls volleyball: Results, links and Featured coverage for Friday, Oct. 21

1-Westfield vs. 3-Union Catholic, 7:30

Friday, Oct. 21 Bergen County Tournament, Semifinal Round Bergen Tech (22-1) vs. Immaculate Heart (23-1) at Old Tappan, TBA River Dell (18-1) vs. Bogota (19-1) at Old Tappan, TBA Cape-Atlantic League Tournament, Semifinal Round Mainland (16-2) at Pleasantville (17-0), TBA Oakcrest (12-8) at Atlantic Tech (14-5), 4 p.m Somerset County Tournament, Final Round Montgomery (18-4) at Hillsborough (13-6), 4:30pm Union County Tournament, Final Round Union Catholic (15-7) vs. Westfield (16-1) at Kean University, 7:30pm Regular Season BCSL Gloucester Catholic (7-9) at Cinnaminson (13-9), 3:45 p.m Burlington City (3-14) at LEAP Academy (0-9), 3:45pm Princeton Day (6-12) at Stuart Day (4-8-1), 5pm BIG NORTH Paramus (11-8) at Fort Lee (15-6), TBA Palisades Park (0-16) at Westwood (9-11), 4pm Passaic Tech (14-6) at Wayne Valley (14-7), 4 p.m Paterson Eastside (4-15-1) at St. Vincent (4-13), 4:15pm Pascack Valley (11-6) at Northern Highlands (8-11), 4:15 p.m Dumont (7-11) at Teaneck (0-14), 4:15 p.m Paramus Catholic (7-7) at Clifton (3-17), 4:15pm Paterson Kennedy (2-10) at Fair Lawn (17-4), 4:15pm Cliffside Park (14-9) at Passaic Charter (13-5), 4:15pm Bergenfield (7-11) at Dwight-Morrow (2-14), 5:30pm GMC Edison (5-6) at Union (9-8), 4pm South Plainfield (1-18) at Cranford (10-6), 5:30pm North Brunswick (6-13) vs. Timothy Christian (11-2) at Timothy Christian School, 6:15pm HCIAL BelovED Charter (2-18) at McNair (12-6), 4:30pm NJAC Morris Catholic (13-6) at Pope John (9-9), 4pm Parsippany Hills (11-7) at Morris Tech (7-10), 4pm Madison (16-4) at Hanover Park (9-11), 4pm Morris Knolls (10-9) at West Morris (12-4), 4pm Kinnelon (9-9) at Jefferson (8-12), 4pm Millburn (6-12) at Roxbury (8-11), 4pm High Point (1-11) at Blair (3-9), 4:30pm Mount Olive (9-9) at Vernon (13-6), 4:30pm Watchung Hills (6-9) at Montville (16-3), 5:30pm NJIC St. Mary (Ruth.) (17-3) at Rutherford (15-6), TBA Glen Rock (14-4) vs. Paterson Charter (13-8) at 196 W. RAILWAY AVENUE, PATERSON. NJ 07503, 4pm Harrison (7-11) at Lyndhurst (11-11), 4pm Secaucus (12-8) at North Arlington (6-12), 4pm Palisades Park (0-16) at Westwood (9-11), 4pm Wallington (9-12) at Lodi Immaculate (17-2), 4pm Saddle River Day (7-9) at New Milford (8-13), 4pm Eastern Christian (5-11) at Elmwood Park (8-11), 4pm Ridgefield (5-10) at Leonia (11-7), 4pm Mary Help of Christians (5-11) at Lodi (13-8), 4pm Bergen Charter (6-10) vs. Bogota (19-1) at Bogota High School, 4:15pm Cresskill (14-4) at Emerson Boro (18-1), 5:30pm Becton (0-19) vs. Garfield (11-10) at Garfield High School, 5:30pm OLYMPIC Moorestown (16-5) at Cherokee (8-12), 3:45 p.m Camden Academy Charter (7-8) at Rancocas Valley (11-10), 3:45pm Cherry Hill West (5-10) at Lenape (13-5), 5:15pm Eastern (8-7) at Seneca (8-8), 5:15pm SEC Roselle Catholic (14-4) at Payne Tech (17-5), TBA Cedar Grove (5-14) at Belleville (12-8), TBA Thomas Edison Energy Charter (5-9) at Columbia (15-6), 4pm Irvington (9-7) at Technology (5-9), 4 p.m Montclair (13-3) at West Orange (12-8), 4 p.m Millburn (6-12) at Roxbury (8-11), 4pm Paterson Eastside (4-15-1) at St. Vincent (4-13), 4:15pm SHORE Manchester Township (5-11) at Toms River East (7-8), 3:45pm Jackson Memorial (9-12) at Howell (12-6), 4pm Point Pleasant Beach (9-12) at Keyport (6-9), 5:15pm SKYLAND Delaware Valley (11-8) at Voorhees (11-9), 4 p.m Watchung Hills (6-9) at Montville (16-3), 5:30pm Mount St. Mary (6-10) at Gill St. Bernard’s (4-12), 5:30pm Bound Brook (1-15) at Immaculata (4-7), 5:30pm TRI-COUNTY Gloucester Catholic (7-9) at Cinnaminson (13-9), 3:45 p.m UCC Roselle Catholic (14-4) at Payne Tech (17-5), TBA Govt. Livingston (13-6) at Linden (6-16), 4pm Edison (5-6) at Union (9-8), 4pm Summit (14-4) vs. Johnson (9-6) at ALJ, 4 p.m South Plainfield (1-18) at Cranford (10-6), 5:30pm Independent at AC Flora (SC) (0-0), TBA Burlington City (3-14) at LEAP Academy (0-9), 3:45pm Thomas Edison Energy Charter (5-9) at Columbia (15-6), 4pm Abundant Life (6-6) at Ocean County Academy (0-1), 4pm Mary Help of Christians (5-11) at Lodi (13-8), 4pm Germantown Academy (PA) (2-0) at Lawrenceville (10-5), 4 p.m Cliffside Park (14-9) at Passaic Charter (13-5), 4:15pm Bard (3-6) at Paterson Arts (4-10), 4:30pm High Point (1-11) at Blair (3-9), 4:30pm Princeton Day (6-12) at Stuart Day (4-8-1), 5pm

