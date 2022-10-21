Girls volleyball: Results, links and Featured coverage for Friday, Oct. 21
1-Westfield vs. 3-Union Catholic, 7:30
Friday, Oct. 21
Bergen County Tournament, Semifinal Round
Bergen Tech (22-1) vs. Immaculate Heart (23-1) at Old Tappan, TBA
River Dell (18-1) vs. Bogota (19-1) at Old Tappan, TBA
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament, Semifinal Round
Mainland (16-2) at Pleasantville (17-0), TBA
Oakcrest (12-8) at Atlantic Tech (14-5), 4 p.m
Somerset County Tournament, Final Round
Montgomery (18-4) at Hillsborough (13-6), 4:30pm
Union County Tournament, Final Round
Union Catholic (15-7) vs. Westfield (16-1) at Kean University, 7:30pm
Regular Season
BCSL
Gloucester Catholic (7-9) at Cinnaminson (13-9), 3:45 p.m
Burlington City (3-14) at LEAP Academy (0-9), 3:45pm
Princeton Day (6-12) at Stuart Day (4-8-1), 5pm
BIG NORTH
Paramus (11-8) at Fort Lee (15-6), TBA
Palisades Park (0-16) at Westwood (9-11), 4pm
Passaic Tech (14-6) at Wayne Valley (14-7), 4 p.m
Paterson Eastside (4-15-1) at St. Vincent (4-13), 4:15pm
Pascack Valley (11-6) at Northern Highlands (8-11), 4:15 p.m
Dumont (7-11) at Teaneck (0-14), 4:15 p.m
Paramus Catholic (7-7) at Clifton (3-17), 4:15pm
Paterson Kennedy (2-10) at Fair Lawn (17-4), 4:15pm
Cliffside Park (14-9) at Passaic Charter (13-5), 4:15pm
Bergenfield (7-11) at Dwight-Morrow (2-14), 5:30pm
GMC
Edison (5-6) at Union (9-8), 4pm
South Plainfield (1-18) at Cranford (10-6), 5:30pm
North Brunswick (6-13) vs. Timothy Christian (11-2) at Timothy Christian School, 6:15pm
HCIAL
BelovED Charter (2-18) at McNair (12-6), 4:30pm
NJAC
Morris Catholic (13-6) at Pope John (9-9), 4pm
Parsippany Hills (11-7) at Morris Tech (7-10), 4pm
Madison (16-4) at Hanover Park (9-11), 4pm
Morris Knolls (10-9) at West Morris (12-4), 4pm
Kinnelon (9-9) at Jefferson (8-12), 4pm
Millburn (6-12) at Roxbury (8-11), 4pm
High Point (1-11) at Blair (3-9), 4:30pm
Mount Olive (9-9) at Vernon (13-6), 4:30pm
Watchung Hills (6-9) at Montville (16-3), 5:30pm
NJIC
St. Mary (Ruth.) (17-3) at Rutherford (15-6), TBA
Glen Rock (14-4) vs. Paterson Charter (13-8) at 196 W. RAILWAY AVENUE, PATERSON. NJ 07503, 4pm
Harrison (7-11) at Lyndhurst (11-11), 4pm
Secaucus (12-8) at North Arlington (6-12), 4pm
Palisades Park (0-16) at Westwood (9-11), 4pm
Wallington (9-12) at Lodi Immaculate (17-2), 4pm
Saddle River Day (7-9) at New Milford (8-13), 4pm
Eastern Christian (5-11) at Elmwood Park (8-11), 4pm
Ridgefield (5-10) at Leonia (11-7), 4pm
Mary Help of Christians (5-11) at Lodi (13-8), 4pm
Bergen Charter (6-10) vs. Bogota (19-1) at Bogota High School, 4:15pm
Cresskill (14-4) at Emerson Boro (18-1), 5:30pm
Becton (0-19) vs. Garfield (11-10) at Garfield High School, 5:30pm
OLYMPIC
Moorestown (16-5) at Cherokee (8-12), 3:45 p.m
Camden Academy Charter (7-8) at Rancocas Valley (11-10), 3:45pm
Cherry Hill West (5-10) at Lenape (13-5), 5:15pm
Eastern (8-7) at Seneca (8-8), 5:15pm
SEC
Roselle Catholic (14-4) at Payne Tech (17-5), TBA
Cedar Grove (5-14) at Belleville (12-8), TBA
Thomas Edison Energy Charter (5-9) at Columbia (15-6), 4pm
Irvington (9-7) at Technology (5-9), 4 p.m
Montclair (13-3) at West Orange (12-8), 4 p.m
Millburn (6-12) at Roxbury (8-11), 4pm
Paterson Eastside (4-15-1) at St. Vincent (4-13), 4:15pm
SHORE
Manchester Township (5-11) at Toms River East (7-8), 3:45pm
Jackson Memorial (9-12) at Howell (12-6), 4pm
Point Pleasant Beach (9-12) at Keyport (6-9), 5:15pm
SKYLAND
Delaware Valley (11-8) at Voorhees (11-9), 4 p.m
Watchung Hills (6-9) at Montville (16-3), 5:30pm
Mount St. Mary (6-10) at Gill St. Bernard’s (4-12), 5:30pm
Bound Brook (1-15) at Immaculata (4-7), 5:30pm
TRI-COUNTY
Gloucester Catholic (7-9) at Cinnaminson (13-9), 3:45 p.m
UCC
Roselle Catholic (14-4) at Payne Tech (17-5), TBA
Govt. Livingston (13-6) at Linden (6-16), 4pm
Edison (5-6) at Union (9-8), 4pm
Summit (14-4) vs. Johnson (9-6) at ALJ, 4 p.m
South Plainfield (1-18) at Cranford (10-6), 5:30pm
Independent
at AC Flora (SC) (0-0), TBA
Burlington City (3-14) at LEAP Academy (0-9), 3:45pm
Thomas Edison Energy Charter (5-9) at Columbia (15-6), 4pm
Abundant Life (6-6) at Ocean County Academy (0-1), 4pm
Mary Help of Christians (5-11) at Lodi (13-8), 4pm
Germantown Academy (PA) (2-0) at Lawrenceville (10-5), 4 p.m
Cliffside Park (14-9) at Passaic Charter (13-5), 4:15pm
Bard (3-6) at Paterson Arts (4-10), 4:30pm
High Point (1-11) at Blair (3-9), 4:30pm
Princeton Day (6-12) at Stuart Day (4-8-1), 5pm
