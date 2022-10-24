Girls volleyball rankings: Undefeated Lamar back is top in 3A

In this week’s rankings, 21-0 Lamar jumped back to the top in 3A, while the other top teams remained the same.

The rankings, voted upon by coaches, are the official polls of the Association. Polls are released every Monday during the regular season.

Complete rankings for all classes are below.

CHSAANow.com Girls Volleyball Polls

Class 5A RK TEAM WL PTS PVS STRK 1 Valor Christian (11) 18-0 127 1 18 W 2 Rock Canyon (1) 16-2 97 2 12 W 3 Legend 18-3 79 3 11 W 4 Chaparral 15-4 75 4 1 W 5 Rampart (1) 15-3 71 6 13 W 6 Cherry Creek 13-4 59 7 8 W 7 Mountain Vista 13-4 57 5 4 W 8 Grandview 12 to 5 30 8 2 W 9 Cherokee Trail 12 to 5 25 10 1 W 10 Chatfield 15-3 20 9 11 W Others receiving votes: Fossil Ridge 19, Pueblo West 16, Horizon 11, Arapahoe 6, Broomfield 6, Douglas County 6, Castle View 5, Heritage 2, Arvada West 1, Dakota Ridge 1, Eaglecrest 1, Legacy 1 Dropped out: None.

Class 4A RK TEAM WL PTS PVS STRK 1 Thompson Valley (16) 19-0 178 1 19 W 2 Palmer Ridge (1) 18-1 160 2 18 W 3 Windsor 16-2 136 3 14 W 4 Lutheran 18-5 108 5 1 W 5 Lewis-Palmer 13-6 88 6 2 W 6 Green Mountain (1) 20-1 84 7 16 W 7 Discovery Canyon 13-6 82 4 3 L 8 Niwot 14-5 40 8 2 W 9 Cheyenne Mountain 8-10 27 9 1 L 10 Durango 17-6 14 – 1 W Others receiving votes: Eagle Valley 13, Holy Family 13, Woodland Park 11, Falcon 5, Mead 5, Frederick 4, Glenwood Springs 4, Roosevelt 4, Montrose 3, The Classical Academy 3, D’Evelyn 2, Thomas Jefferson 2, Battle Mountain 1, Coronado 1, Elizabeth 1, Pueblo County 1 Dropped out: Holy Family (10)

Class 3A RK TEAM WL PTS PVS STRK 1 Lamar (8) 21-0 162 2 21 W 2 Eaton (7) 17-1 161 1 14 W 3 Platte Valley (1) 19-4 127 3 13 W 4 Faith Christian 15-3 102 4 8 W 5 University 16-5 95 6 7 W 6 Alamosa 15-7 88 5 1 W 7 Jefferson Academy 14-4 47 7 1 L 8 Resurrection Christian 12 to 5 41 – 1 L 9 Centaur 12 to 6 36 – 3 W 10 Valley 13-5 35 8 2 W Others receiving votes: Liberty Common 22, Fort Lupton 17, The Academy 13, Bennett 12, Delta 12, Stargate School 11, James Irwin 10, Manitou Springs 10, Colorado Springs Christian 7, St. Mary’s Academy 7, Kent Denver 6, Middle Park 6, Sterling 5, The Pinnacle 4, Bayfield 3, Brush 2, The Vanguard School 2, DSST: Byers 1, DSST: Montview 1 Dropped out: Delta (9), Liberty Common (10)

Class 2A RK TEAM WL PTS PVS STRK 1 Wiggins (9) 19-3 117 1 2 L 2 Meeker (2) 18-1 104 3 10 W 3 Sedgwick County (1) 18-2 103 2 4 W 4 Fowler 17-1 86 4 4 W 5 Strasbourg 18-3 81 5 3 W 6 Rye 14-5 34 7 2 W 7 Vail Christian 15-3 30 8 1 W 8 North Fork 15-4 22 – 5W 9 Sanford 14-6 21 6 2 L 10 Buena Vista 15-4 16 9 2 W Others receiving votes: Lake County 13, St. Mary’s 13, Denver Christian 12, Mancos 11, Holyoke 10, Ignacio 9, Dayspring Christian Academy 6, Rangely 5, West Grand 5, Front Range Christian 3, Hoehne 3, Burlington 2, Thomas MacLaren School 2, Peyton 1, Yuma 1 Dropped out: Holyoke (10)