Girls volleyball rankings: Undefeated Lamar back is top in 3A
In this week’s rankings, 21-0 Lamar jumped back to the top in 3A, while the other top teams remained the same.
The rankings, voted upon by coaches, are the official polls of the Association. Polls are released every Monday during the regular season.
Complete rankings for all classes are below.
CHSAANow.com Girls Volleyball Polls
Voted upon by coaches around the state. New Voters can sign up by emailing [email protected] and [email protected] These rankings will not factor into postseason seeding.
|Class 5A
|RK
|TEAM
|WL
|PTS
|PVS
|STRK
|1
|Valor Christian (11)
|18-0
|127
|1
|18 W
|2
|Rock Canyon (1)
|16-2
|97
|2
|12 W
|3
|Legend
|18-3
|79
|3
|11 W
|4
|Chaparral
|15-4
|75
|4
|1 W
|5
|Rampart (1)
|15-3
|71
|6
|13 W
|6
|Cherry Creek
|13-4
|59
|7
|8 W
|7
|Mountain Vista
|13-4
|57
|5
|4 W
|8
|Grandview
|12 to 5
|30
|8
|2 W
|9
|Cherokee Trail
|12 to 5
|25
|10
|1 W
|10
|Chatfield
|15-3
|20
|9
|11 W
|Others receiving votes:
|Fossil Ridge 19, Pueblo West 16, Horizon 11, Arapahoe 6, Broomfield 6, Douglas County 6, Castle View 5, Heritage 2, Arvada West 1, Dakota Ridge 1, Eaglecrest 1, Legacy 1
|Dropped out:
|None.
|Class 4A
|RK
|TEAM
|WL
|PTS
|PVS
|STRK
|1
|Thompson Valley (16)
|19-0
|178
|1
|19 W
|2
|Palmer Ridge (1)
|18-1
|160
|2
|18 W
|3
|Windsor
|16-2
|136
|3
|14 W
|4
|Lutheran
|18-5
|108
|5
|1 W
|5
|Lewis-Palmer
|13-6
|88
|6
|2 W
|6
|Green Mountain (1)
|20-1
|84
|7
|16 W
|7
|Discovery Canyon
|13-6
|82
|4
|3 L
|8
|Niwot
|14-5
|40
|8
|2 W
|9
|Cheyenne Mountain
|8-10
|27
|9
|1 L
|10
|Durango
|17-6
|14
|–
|1 W
|Others receiving votes:
|Eagle Valley 13, Holy Family 13, Woodland Park 11, Falcon 5, Mead 5, Frederick 4, Glenwood Springs 4, Roosevelt 4, Montrose 3, The Classical Academy 3, D’Evelyn 2, Thomas Jefferson 2, Battle Mountain 1, Coronado 1, Elizabeth 1, Pueblo County 1
|Dropped out:
|Holy Family (10)
|Class 3A
|RK
|TEAM
|WL
|PTS
|PVS
|STRK
|1
|Lamar (8)
|21-0
|162
|2
|21 W
|2
|Eaton (7)
|17-1
|161
|1
|14 W
|3
|Platte Valley (1)
|19-4
|127
|3
|13 W
|4
|Faith Christian
|15-3
|102
|4
|8 W
|5
|University
|16-5
|95
|6
|7 W
|6
|Alamosa
|15-7
|88
|5
|1 W
|7
|Jefferson Academy
|14-4
|47
|7
|1 L
|8
|Resurrection Christian
|12 to 5
|41
|–
|1 L
|9
|Centaur
|12 to 6
|36
|–
|3 W
|10
|Valley
|13-5
|35
|8
|2 W
|Others receiving votes:
|Liberty Common 22, Fort Lupton 17, The Academy 13, Bennett 12, Delta 12, Stargate School 11, James Irwin 10, Manitou Springs 10, Colorado Springs Christian 7, St. Mary’s Academy 7, Kent Denver 6, Middle Park 6, Sterling 5, The Pinnacle 4, Bayfield 3, Brush 2, The Vanguard School 2, DSST: Byers 1, DSST: Montview 1
|Dropped out:
|Delta (9), Liberty Common (10)
|Class 2A
|RK
|TEAM
|WL
|PTS
|PVS
|STRK
|1
|Wiggins (9)
|19-3
|117
|1
|2 L
|2
|Meeker (2)
|18-1
|104
|3
|10 W
|3
|Sedgwick County (1)
|18-2
|103
|2
|4 W
|4
|Fowler
|17-1
|86
|4
|4 W
|5
|Strasbourg
|18-3
|81
|5
|3 W
|6
|Rye
|14-5
|34
|7
|2 W
|7
|Vail Christian
|15-3
|30
|8
|1 W
|8
|North Fork
|15-4
|22
|–
|5W
|9
|Sanford
|14-6
|21
|6
|2 L
|10
|Buena Vista
|15-4
|16
|9
|2 W
|Others receiving votes:
|Lake County 13, St. Mary’s 13, Denver Christian 12, Mancos 11, Holyoke 10, Ignacio 9, Dayspring Christian Academy 6, Rangely 5, West Grand 5, Front Range Christian 3, Hoehne 3, Burlington 2, Thomas MacLaren School 2, Peyton 1, Yuma 1
|Dropped out:
|Holyoke (10)
|Class 1A
|RK
|TEAM
|WL
|PTS
|PVS
|STRK
|1
|Merino (11)
|18-3
|152
|1
|1 W
|2
|McClave (1)
|20-0
|129
|2
|20 W
|3
|Kit Carson
|18-4
|110
|5
|1 W
|4
|Dove Creek (3)
|22-0
|95
|4
|22 W
|5
|Simla
|18-4
|92
|3
|12 W
|6
|Fleming
|17-4
|80
|7
|3 W
|7
|Wiley
|17-2
|59
|6
|6 W
|8
|La Veta
|21-1
|57
|8
|10 W
|9
|Idalia
|17-3
|35
|9
|1 W
|10
|Otis
|15-5
|33
|10
|10 W
|Others receiving votes:
|Briggsdale 23, Haxtun 13, Evangelical Christian 11, Deer Trail 9, Flagler 8, Elbert 6, Hanover 5, Kiowa 4, Manzanola 3, Weldon Valley 3, Stratton 2, Pikes Peak Christian 2, Cheraw 1, Flatirons Academy 1, Nucla 1 , Springfield 1
|Dropped out:
|None.