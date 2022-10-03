Girls volleyball rankings: Lamar (3A), and Wiggins (2A) take over top spots

In this week’s rankings, Lamar (3A), and Wiggins (2A) took over the top spots in their classifications.

The rankings, voted upon by coaches, are the official polls of the Association. Polls are released every Monday during the regular season.

Complete rankings for all classes are below.

CHSAANow.com Girls Volleyball Polls

Voted upon by coaches around the state. New Voters can sign up by emailing [email protected] and [email protected] These rankings will not factor into postseason seeding.

Class 5A RK TEAM WL PTS PVS STRK 1 Valor Christian (14) 14-0 140 1 14 W 2 Legend 15-3 116 3 8 W 3 Chaparral 12-3 105 2 1 W 4 Rock Canyon 11-2 91 6 7 W 5 Grandview 9 to 4 64 4 1 L 6 Rampart 9-3 53 7 7 W 7 Heritage 14-2 40 9 1 W 8 Fossil Ridge 7-4 38 5 1 W 9 Cherry Creek 9 to 4 34 – 4 W 10 Chatfield 10-3 17 – 6 W Others receiving votes: Cherokee Trail 16, Mountain Vista 16, Douglas County 9, Pueblo West 9, Legacy 8, Horizon 6, Broomfield 4, Fort Collins 2, Pine Creek 2 Dropped out: Mountain Vista (8), Cherokee Trail (10)

Class 4A RK TEAM WL PTS PVS STRK 1 Thompson Valley (16) 10-0 196 1 10 W 2 Palmer Ridge (4) 12-1 183 2 12 W 3 Windsor 12-2 133 4 10 W 4 Lutheran 15-2 120 5 2 W 5 Discovery Canyon 11-2 114 3 1 W 6 Lewis-Palmer 10-3 96 6 2 L 7 Green Mountain 12-1 72 7 8 W 8 Niwot 6 to 4 44 9 2 W 9 Falcon 11-4 31 8 1 W 10 Elizabeth 10-2 15 – 6 W Others receiving votes: D’Evelyn 14, Woodland Park 14, Cheyenne Mountain 13, Durango 13, Roosevelt 13, Holy Family 11, Frederick 9, Mead 6, Glenwood Springs 2, Severance 1 Dropped out: Holy Family (10)

Class 3A RK TEAM WL PTS PVS STRK 1 Lamar (6) 12-0 143 2 12 W 2 Eaton (7) 12-1 141 1 9 W 3 Platte Valley (2) 14-4 121 3 8 W 4 University (1) 9 to 5 82 4 1 L 5 Valley 10-1 75 8 8 W 6 Faith Christian 9-3 69 6 2 W 7 Alamosa 8 to 5 64 9 1 W 8 Jefferson Academy 10-3 44 10 1 W 9 Liberty Common 7-8 29 – 1 W 10 Resurrection Christian 6-3 27 7 2 L Others receiving votes: The Academy 26, Centauri 20, Stargate School 18, Kent Denver 12, Delta 10, Bayfield 9, St. Mary’s Academy 8, Prospect Ridge Academy 7, Sterling 6, Florence 4, Manitou Springs 4, Aspen 3, Fort Lupton 3, Pagosa Springs 3, Coal Ridge 2, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 1, DSST: Montview 1, Jefferson 1, Middle Park 1, Peak to Peak 1 Dropped out: Stargate School (5)

Class 2A RK TEAM WL PTS PVS STRK 1 Wiggins (14) 13-1 165 2 4 W 2 Sedgwick County (1) 13-1 147 1 2 W 3 Meeker (2) 14-1 129 3 6 W 4 Fowler 13-1 114 4 1 L 5 Strasbourg 12-2 108 5 2 W 6 Lake County 13-2 60 7 7 W 7 St. Mary’s 11-3 45 10 2 W 8 Buena Vista 13-3 34 – 4 W 9 Rye 10 to 4 26 8 2 W 10 Vail Christian 9-2 20 6 1 W Others receiving votes: Holyoke 19, North Fork 15, Sanford 9, Hoehne 8, Olathe 7, Limon 6, Del Norte 5, Colorado Springs School 4, Dayspring Christian Academy 3, Ignacio 3, West Grand 3, Front Range Christian 2, Mancos 1, Rangely 1 , Yuma 1 Dropped out: Sanford (9)