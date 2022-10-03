Girls volleyball rankings: Lamar (3A), and Wiggins (2A) take over top spots
In this week’s rankings, Lamar (3A), and Wiggins (2A) took over the top spots in their classifications.
The rankings, voted upon by coaches, are the official polls of the Association. Polls are released every Monday during the regular season.
Complete rankings for all classes are below.
CHSAANow.com Girls Volleyball Polls
These rankings will not factor into postseason seeding.
|Class 5A
|RK
|TEAM
|WL
|PTS
|PVS
|STRK
|1
|Valor Christian (14)
|14-0
|140
|1
|14 W
|2
|Legend
|15-3
|116
|3
|8 W
|3
|Chaparral
|12-3
|105
|2
|1 W
|4
|Rock Canyon
|11-2
|91
|6
|7 W
|5
|Grandview
|9 to 4
|64
|4
|1 L
|6
|Rampart
|9-3
|53
|7
|7 W
|7
|Heritage
|14-2
|40
|9
|1 W
|8
|Fossil Ridge
|7-4
|38
|5
|1 W
|9
|Cherry Creek
|9 to 4
|34
|–
|4 W
|10
|Chatfield
|10-3
|17
|–
|6 W
|Others receiving votes:
|Cherokee Trail 16, Mountain Vista 16, Douglas County 9, Pueblo West 9, Legacy 8, Horizon 6, Broomfield 4, Fort Collins 2, Pine Creek 2
|Dropped out:
|Mountain Vista (8), Cherokee Trail (10)
|Class 4A
|RK
|TEAM
|WL
|PTS
|PVS
|STRK
|1
|Thompson Valley (16)
|10-0
|196
|1
|10 W
|2
|Palmer Ridge (4)
|12-1
|183
|2
|12 W
|3
|Windsor
|12-2
|133
|4
|10 W
|4
|Lutheran
|15-2
|120
|5
|2 W
|5
|Discovery Canyon
|11-2
|114
|3
|1 W
|6
|Lewis-Palmer
|10-3
|96
|6
|2 L
|7
|Green Mountain
|12-1
|72
|7
|8 W
|8
|Niwot
|6 to 4
|44
|9
|2 W
|9
|Falcon
|11-4
|31
|8
|1 W
|10
|Elizabeth
|10-2
|15
|–
|6 W
|Others receiving votes:
|D’Evelyn 14, Woodland Park 14, Cheyenne Mountain 13, Durango 13, Roosevelt 13, Holy Family 11, Frederick 9, Mead 6, Glenwood Springs 2, Severance 1
|Dropped out:
|Holy Family (10)
|Class 3A
|RK
|TEAM
|WL
|PTS
|PVS
|STRK
|1
|Lamar (6)
|12-0
|143
|2
|12 W
|2
|Eaton (7)
|12-1
|141
|1
|9 W
|3
|Platte Valley (2)
|14-4
|121
|3
|8 W
|4
|University (1)
|9 to 5
|82
|4
|1 L
|5
|Valley
|10-1
|75
|8
|8 W
|6
|Faith Christian
|9-3
|69
|6
|2 W
|7
|Alamosa
|8 to 5
|64
|9
|1 W
|8
|Jefferson Academy
|10-3
|44
|10
|1 W
|9
|Liberty Common
|7-8
|29
|–
|1 W
|10
|Resurrection Christian
|6-3
|27
|7
|2 L
|Others receiving votes:
|The Academy 26, Centauri 20, Stargate School 18, Kent Denver 12, Delta 10, Bayfield 9, St. Mary’s Academy 8, Prospect Ridge Academy 7, Sterling 6, Florence 4, Manitou Springs 4, Aspen 3, Fort Lupton 3, Pagosa Springs 3, Coal Ridge 2, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 1, DSST: Montview 1, Jefferson 1, Middle Park 1, Peak to Peak 1
|Dropped out:
|Stargate School (5)
|Class 2A
|RK
|TEAM
|WL
|PTS
|PVS
|STRK
|1
|Wiggins (14)
|13-1
|165
|2
|4 W
|2
|Sedgwick County (1)
|13-1
|147
|1
|2 W
|3
|Meeker (2)
|14-1
|129
|3
|6 W
|4
|Fowler
|13-1
|114
|4
|1 L
|5
|Strasbourg
|12-2
|108
|5
|2 W
|6
|Lake County
|13-2
|60
|7
|7 W
|7
|St. Mary’s
|11-3
|45
|10
|2 W
|8
|Buena Vista
|13-3
|34
|–
|4 W
|9
|Rye
|10 to 4
|26
|8
|2 W
|10
|Vail Christian
|9-2
|20
|6
|1 W
|Others receiving votes:
|Holyoke 19, North Fork 15, Sanford 9, Hoehne 8, Olathe 7, Limon 6, Del Norte 5, Colorado Springs School 4, Dayspring Christian Academy 3, Ignacio 3, West Grand 3, Front Range Christian 2, Mancos 1, Rangely 1 , Yuma 1
|Dropped out:
|Sanford (9)
|Class 1A
|RK
|TEAM
|WL
|PTS
|PVS
|STRK
|1
|Merino (12)
|11-1
|147
|1
|1 L
|2
|McClave
|10-0
|108
|3
|10 W
|3
|Fleming
|12-2
|107
|4
|8 W
|4
|Dove Creek (3)
|15-0
|89
|2
|15 W
|5
|La Veta
|14-1
|75
|5
|3 W
|6
|Wiley
|11-1
|74
|7
|9 W
|7
|Simla
|12-4
|72
|9
|6 W
|8
|Kit Carson
|14-3
|70
|6
|2 W
|9
|Idalia
|12-2
|52
|8
|6 W
|10
|Briggsdale
|13-4
|11
|10
|5W
|Others receiving votes:
|Evangelical Christian 10, Flagler 10, Springfield 9, Cheraw 7, Deer Trail 7, Elbert 6, Pikes Peak Christian 5, Haxtun 4, Kiowa 4, Stratton 4, Manzanola 3, Flatirons Academy 2, Hanover 2, Nucla 1, Otis 1
|Dropped out:
|None.