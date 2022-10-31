Girls volleyball rankings: Final coaches poll of 2022 season
The final coaches poll of the 2022 regular season.
The rankings, voted upon by coaches, are the official polls of the Association. Polls are released every Monday during the regular season.
Complete rankings for all classes are below.
CHSAANow.com Girls Volleyball Polls
Voted upon by coaches around the state. New Voters can sign up by emailing [email protected] and [email protected] These rankings will not factor into postseason seeding.
|Class 5A
|RK
|TEAM
|WL
|PTS
|PVS
|STRK
|1
|Valor Christian (13)
|23-0
|130
|1
|23 W
|2
|Legend
|19-4
|96
|3
|1 W
|3
|Rock Canyon
|19-4
|87
|2
|1 L
|4
|Mountain Vista
|19-4
|73
|7
|10 W
|5
|Rampart
|19-4
|72
|5
|2 W
|6
|Grandview
|17-6
|69
|8
|1 W
|7
|Chaparral
|17-6
|66
|4
|1 W
|8
|Cherry Creek
|16-7
|40
|6
|1 L
|9
|Fossil Ridge
|17-6
|28
|–
|2 W
|10
|Cherokee Trail
|15-8
|16
|9
|2 L
|Others receiving votes:
|Chatfield 15, Pueblo West 9, Eaglecrest 5, Heritage 5, Douglas County 3, Ralston Valley 1
|Dropped out:
|Chatfield (10)
|Class 4A
|RK
|TEAM
|WL
|PTS
|PVS
|STRK
|1
|Palmer Ridge (11)
|21-2
|173
|2
|1 L
|2
|Thompson Valley (5)
|21-2
|165
|1
|2 L
|3
|Windsor
|20-3
|138
|3
|3 W
|4
|Lutheran
|18-5
|116
|4
|1 W
|5
|Lewis-Palmer
|15-8
|98
|5
|1 W
|6
|Green Mountain (2)
|22-1
|76
|6
|18 W
|7
|Discovery Canyon
|14-9
|75
|7
|2 L
|8
|Niwot
|16-7
|53
|8
|1 L
|9
|Cheyenne Mountain
|13-10
|31
|9
|5W
|10
|Holy Family
|16-7
|18
|–
|2 W
|Others receiving votes:
|Eagle Valley 14, Falcon 8, Durango 7, D’Evelyn 5, Roosevelt 5, Woodland Park 5, Elizabeth 2, Mullen 1
|Dropped out:
|Durango (10)
|Class 3A
|RK
|TEAM
|WL
|PTS
|PVS
|STRK
|1
|Eaton (7)
|19-4
|118
|2
|3 L
|2
|Lamar (5)
|23-0
|107
|1
|23 W
|3
|Platte Valley
|19-4
|93
|3
|13 W
|4
|University
|18-5
|78
|5
|9 W
|5
|Faith Christian
|19-4
|67
|4
|1 W
|6
|Alamosa
|15-7
|53
|6
|1 W
|7
|Valley
|17-6
|39
|10
|3 W
|8
|Resurrection Christian
|15-8
|32
|8
|1 L
|9
|Jefferson Academy
|17-6
|24
|7
|2 L
|10
|Centaur
|16-6
|21
|9
|7 W
|Others receiving votes:
|Liberty Common 17, Delta 16, Manitou Springs 10, James Irwin 9, Fort Lupton 8, Kent Denver 5, Prospect Ridge Academy 5, Stargate School 5, The Vanguard School 4, Pagosa Springs 2, Bayfield 1, St. Mary’s Academy 1
|Dropped out:
|None.
|Class 2A
|RK
|TEAM
|WL
|PTS
|PVS
|STRK
|1
|Wiggins (6)
|20-3
|68
|1
|1 W
|2
|Meeker
|21-2
|62
|2
|1 W
|3
|Sedgwick County
|20-2
|59
|3
|6 W
|4
|Fowler (1)
|21-1
|57
|4
|8 W
|5
|Strasbourg
|20-3
|38
|5
|5W
|6
|Holyoke
|13-10
|23
|–
|1 W
|7
|Vail Christian
|18-3
|22
|7
|4 W
|8
|St. Mary’s
|17-6
|20
|–
|1 L
|9
|Sanford
|17-6
|15
|9
|3 W
|10
|Denver Christian
|16-6
|12
|–
|9 W
|Others receiving votes:
|Dayspring Christian Academy 11, Mancos 10, Ignacio 8, Buena Vista 7, North Fork 6, Burlington 4, Olathe 4, Hayden 3, Lake County 3, Yuma 3, Del Norte 2, Highland 1, Rye 1, Vail Mountain 1
|Dropped out:
|North Fork (8), Rye (6), Buena Vista (10)
|Class 1A
|RK
|TEAM
|WL
|PTS
|PVS
|STRK
|1
|Merino (9)
|20-3
|115
|1
|3 W
|2
|McClave
|22-1
|86
|2
|2 W
|3
|Dove Creek (3)
|23-0
|83
|4
|23 W
|4
|Kit Carson
|19-4
|81
|3
|2 W
|5
|Fleming
|18-5
|75
|6
|1 W
|6
|Simla
|19-4
|52
|5
|13 W
|7
|Idalia
|20-3
|50
|9
|4 W
|8
|Wiley
|17-3
|43
|7
|1 L
|9
|La Veta
|22-1
|39
|8
|11 W
|10
|Otis
|17-5
|14
|10
|12 W
|Others receiving votes:
|Briggsdale 13, Haxtun 4, Stratton 2, Evangelical Christian 1, Nucla 1, Springfield 1
|Dropped out:
|None.