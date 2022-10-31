Girls volleyball rankings: Final coaches poll of 2022 season

The final coaches poll of the 2022 regular season.

The rankings, voted upon by coaches, are the official polls of the Association. Polls are released every Monday during the regular season.

Complete rankings for all classes are below.

CHSAANow.com Girls Volleyball Polls

Voted upon by coaches around the state. New Voters can sign up by emailing [email protected] and [email protected] These rankings will not factor into postseason seeding.

Class 5A RK TEAM WL PTS PVS STRK 1 Valor Christian (13) 23-0 130 1 23 W 2 Legend 19-4 96 3 1 W 3 Rock Canyon 19-4 87 2 1 L 4 Mountain Vista 19-4 73 7 10 W 5 Rampart 19-4 72 5 2 W 6 Grandview 17-6 69 8 1 W 7 Chaparral 17-6 66 4 1 W 8 Cherry Creek 16-7 40 6 1 L 9 Fossil Ridge 17-6 28 – 2 W 10 Cherokee Trail 15-8 16 9 2 L Others receiving votes: Chatfield 15, Pueblo West 9, Eaglecrest 5, Heritage 5, Douglas County 3, Ralston Valley 1 Dropped out: Chatfield (10)

Class 4A RK TEAM WL PTS PVS STRK 1 Palmer Ridge (11) 21-2 173 2 1 L 2 Thompson Valley (5) 21-2 165 1 2 L 3 Windsor 20-3 138 3 3 W 4 Lutheran 18-5 116 4 1 W 5 Lewis-Palmer 15-8 98 5 1 W 6 Green Mountain (2) 22-1 76 6 18 W 7 Discovery Canyon 14-9 75 7 2 L 8 Niwot 16-7 53 8 1 L 9 Cheyenne Mountain 13-10 31 9 5W 10 Holy Family 16-7 18 – 2 W Others receiving votes: Eagle Valley 14, Falcon 8, Durango 7, D’Evelyn 5, Roosevelt 5, Woodland Park 5, Elizabeth 2, Mullen 1 Dropped out: Durango (10)

Class 3A RK TEAM WL PTS PVS STRK 1 Eaton (7) 19-4 118 2 3 L 2 Lamar (5) 23-0 107 1 23 W 3 Platte Valley 19-4 93 3 13 W 4 University 18-5 78 5 9 W 5 Faith Christian 19-4 67 4 1 W 6 Alamosa 15-7 53 6 1 W 7 Valley 17-6 39 10 3 W 8 Resurrection Christian 15-8 32 8 1 L 9 Jefferson Academy 17-6 24 7 2 L 10 Centaur 16-6 21 9 7 W Others receiving votes: Liberty Common 17, Delta 16, Manitou Springs 10, James Irwin 9, Fort Lupton 8, Kent Denver 5, Prospect Ridge Academy 5, Stargate School 5, The Vanguard School 4, Pagosa Springs 2, Bayfield 1, St. Mary’s Academy 1 Dropped out: None.

Class 2A RK TEAM WL PTS PVS STRK 1 Wiggins (6) 20-3 68 1 1 W 2 Meeker 21-2 62 2 1 W 3 Sedgwick County 20-2 59 3 6 W 4 Fowler (1) 21-1 57 4 8 W 5 Strasbourg 20-3 38 5 5W 6 Holyoke 13-10 23 – 1 W 7 Vail Christian 18-3 22 7 4 W 8 St. Mary’s 17-6 20 – 1 L 9 Sanford 17-6 15 9 3 W 10 Denver Christian 16-6 12 – 9 W Others receiving votes: Dayspring Christian Academy 11, Mancos 10, Ignacio 8, Buena Vista 7, North Fork 6, Burlington 4, Olathe 4, Hayden 3, Lake County 3, Yuma 3, Del Norte 2, Highland 1, Rye 1, Vail Mountain 1 Dropped out: North Fork (8), Rye (6), Buena Vista (10)