Girls volleyball: Pleasantville remains undefeated, rips to CAL title

The Greyhounds’ unbelievable run in 2022 continues. Pleasantville maintained their perfect record on Monday, defeating Atlantic Tech for the Cape-Atlantic League Championship 25-19, 25-22 to improve to 19-0.

The Trices led the way on the Offensive end, erupting to 22 combined kills. Jayla hammered 13 kills alongside seven digs, two blocks, two assists and an ace. The senior now has 182 kills and 112 digs on the season.

Janay clocked nine kills, five digs and two blocks, bringing her season total to 123 kills.

Setter Natasha Feliciano spread the Wealth with 15 assists, adding five digs.

Pleasantville is now 16-0 in conference competition this season, defeating Cedar Creek, Mainland and Atlantic Tech for the trophy.

Atlantic Tech (15-6) took down Our Lady of Mercy and Oakcrest to reach the finals.

