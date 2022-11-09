Girls volleyball: Pinelands Downs Mainland for South Jersey Group 3 title

Sophomore Olivia Shertenlieb had 33 assists, senior Eva Pollak tallied 26 digs and five aces and senior Olivia Benson recorded 13 kills and 10 digs as top-seeded Pinelands won 23-25, 25-21, 25-12 over second-seeded Mainland in the final of the South Jersey Group 3 Tournament in Tuckerton.

Shertenlieb was brought in to replace senior setter Molly Quigley-Sanborn, who suffered a season-ending injury, and was a revelation to help Pinelands continue proceedings into the playoffs.

“It was very disappointing and unfortunate for Molly,” said Pinelands Coach Kathy Bennett, “but Olivia came in and did a phenomenal job. We just threw her into the fire and she responded.”

Bennett praised her team’s Chemistry and Unity after Quigley-Sanborn’s injury.

“We had some bumps and bruises to get to the state tournament, but the girls were very supportive and it was a great team atmosphere,” Bennett said. “Our girls were very resilient and they never gave up.

Sophomore Madison Houseworth had 12 digs, sophomore Jill Becker finished with five kills and five aces and senior Emilia Savich had nine kills and two blocks for Pinelands (19-8), which won its fourth straight match. Senior Audrey Fuscellaro came up with seven digs and senior Antonella Stankevitch got four kills and two digs.

Pinelands will next face off against Colts Neck in the group playoffs. Pinelands beat Colts Neck last month but Bennett said it was very tight and is looking forward to seeing her team tested in what should be a great matchup.

“They’re a phenomenal team, but we’re going to take it one game at a time,” Bennett said.

