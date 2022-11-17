Girls Volleyball Notes: Rivalry final fits with sport’s growth in South County | Sports

A rivalry game for the Championship is special, but it may become par for the course in Rhode Island volleyball if current trends continue.

North Kingstown has now won five of the last six state titles. The only one they didn’t win went to South Kingstown. The Rebels have also finished as the runner-up to North Kingstown on two occasions. Prout was the runner-up when the Rebels won it all.

It’s no surprise given the exploding popularity of the South County Juniors Volleyball Club, which provides off-season opportunities for beach and indoor play. North Kingstown was the first to benefit from the club’s creation, but South Kingstown and Prout haven’t been far behind. Even Narragansett is getting in on the act, with a few players joining the club ranks. Historically, volleyball was not a sport that large numbers of players tried before high school.

The club’s success had made for some fun matchups in the high school ranks. Saturday’s game Featured a host of connections.

“I’ve been playing with Ava Brock since around seventh grade,” North Kingstown’s Annie Draper said of her SK counterpart. “It’s always fun seeing people we’ve played with on the other side. They’re so good and you know it’s going to be a great game. They’re so tough. We really had to work for it.”

Joining the tradition

North’s Championship was a memorable moment for junior setter Ella Maack and her dad, Corey Maack, who is an Assistant Coach for the Skippers.

“It was so incredibly special,” Ella said. “I celebrated with my teammates for a little bit and then I ran right over to him.”

Corey was a Championship player in his time playing at North Kingstown High School. He was the head coach from 1999 to 2002, then rejoined the program on staff in 2015 with Brian Garrepy and Kevin Harrington. Ella was a fixture at games from that point on, and is now on the court as a standout setter.

“I’ve been coming to RIC for the Finals since I was probably 8 or 9,” Ella said. “My sister and I just recreated a picture from a while ago. It was a really special moment to be able to win it.”

Skippers edged Portsmouth in semis

North Kingstown couldn’t have been thrilled with its draw in the bracket. Portsmouth – the only team to beat the Skippers since the season opener – was lined up for a semifinal matchup.

As expected, it was tough, but the Skippers prevailed in four sets, winning the last two 27-25 and 26-24 to secure the Championship berth.

Dance party

There was some strategy talk in Timeouts Saturday night, but there was also some dancing by the Skippers. The huddle was particularly enthusiastic for Timmy Trumpet’s Narco.

“When we’re in those breaks, you’ve got to keep the energy up,” senior Mackenzie Lonergan said. “We always get a little dance.”

Great year for Rebels

South Kingstown’s quest for a second straight title fell short, but it was another impressive season for the Rebels. The program has been to three consecutive Championship matches, despite having three different coaches in that span.

“These Seniors have been to three Championship matches in three years,” Coach Iain McCoy said. “They’re just an amazing group of girls from top to bottom. I can’t say enough about the Seniors and how hard they worked. Getting to three championships, even though they only won one of them, is a huge accomplishment.”