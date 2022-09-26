Girls volleyball Northstars, Warriors pick up victories – Eagle News Online

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Girls volleyball teams from Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool would square off for the first time in the regular season on Wednesday night after a busy stretch of league matches.

C-NS ripped past Henninger 25-4 in the first set of last Monday’s match before taking the next two sets by margins of 25-16 and 25-11.

Elle Blumer set a career mark by serving up 16 aces, and the Northstars had 33 in all as Grace Crooks got five aces, with Marissa Baker and Carly Overend each adding four aces.

Given all the good serves, Blumer only had to get eight assists as Maddy Howell picked up four kills. Grace Murray, Lauren Capone and Jalisse Armstrong had three kills apiece.

Liverpool had started its week by handling Corcoran 25-9, 25-19, 25-13 last Monday behind four aces from Sophie Sageer and Allyson Crandall, with Lauren Ragonese adding three aces. Sageer and Lauren Poland both got three kills as Crandall picked up 10 assists.

Then, when the Warriors beat Henninger 25-18, 25-9, 25-13 on Wednesday night with eight aces from Crandall and five aces from Sophie Sageer to go with four kills. Lola Sageer led with five kills, with Addie Tanton picking up eight assists and Ragonese finishing with four aces and five digs.

C-NS, meanwhile, breezed past Nottingham 25-11, 25-18, 25-10, seeing Maddy Howell return to form with 10 kills as Blumer had 10 assists and five aces. Allison Navarra got 11 digs as Karley Eymer had four kills, as did Piper Adams.

A far Tougher match loomed Thursday against Jamesville-DeWitt, the two sides splitting two close sets before the Northstars, led by Howell and Baker, took over for a 28-26, 25-27, 25-14, 25-10 win over the Red Rams.

Up front, Howell not only got 16 kills, she amassed a season-best seven blocks, a lot of it resulting from passes by Baker, who had 33 assists.

Grace Crooks, with nine kills and five aces, helped Howell at the net, as did Murray, who had seven kills. Eymer had six kills and seven digs as Navarra, leading the defense, amassed 18 digs.

Liverpool’s non-league match against Auburn on Friday was a 25-11, 25-20, 25-7 sweep where Lola Sageer had 11 kills and 11 digs as Sophia Sageer got nine kills, while Crandall earned 16 assists and Tanton helped with 13 assists .