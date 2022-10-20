Girls volleyball: LIVE updates, links and Featured coverage for Thursday, Oct. 20

Winner of 1-Southern/4-Colts Necks vs. 2-Donovan Catholic/6-St. John Vianney

Thursday, Oct. 20 BCSL Tournament, First Round Princeton Day (6-11) vs. Northern Burlington (8-12) at Princeton, TBA West Windsor-Plainsboro North (5-14) at Notre Dame (13-4), TBA Hopewell Valley (4-13) vs. West Windsor-Plainsboro South (10-6) at Notre Dame, TBA Burlington City (3-12) at Sterling (14-9), TBA Pennsauken (4-15) vs. Cinnaminson (12-8) at Sterling, TBA Florence (9-8) vs. Collingswood (10-6) at Burlington Township, TBA STEMCivics (1-15) at Burlington Township (13-4), TBA Essex County Tournament, Semifinal Round Montclair Kimberley (15-4) vs. Verona (17-4) at Mount St. Dominic, TBA Gloucester County Tournament, Quarterfinal Round Clearview (7-8) vs. Kingsway (7-8) at Williamstown, TBA Our Lady of Mercy (8-9) vs. Gloucester Tech (11-8) at Williamstown, TBA Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round Colonia (10-11) at Old Bridge (18-2), TBA Mother Seton (14-5) at Piscataway (15-4), TBA St. Thomas Aquinas (9-7) at Monroe (13-5), TBA Hudson County Tournament, Semifinal Round Bayonne (12-8) at Union City (18-2), 4:30pm Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament, Quarterfinal Round Voorhees (11-8) at Sparta (15-0), TBA Delaware Valley (11-7) at Hackettstown (13-5), TBA Vernon (13-5) at Hunterdon Central (14-5), TBA Shore Conference Tournament, Semifinal Round Colts Neck (17-3) vs. Southern (25-0) at Georgian Court University, 5:30pm St. John Vianney (15-5) vs. Donovan Catholic (17-1) at Georgian Court University, 5:30pm Regular Season BIG NORTH Westwood (9-10) at Holy Angels (8-10), 4pm Hoboken (11-8) at Passaic Valley (3-16), 4pm Elmwood Park (8-11) at Paterson Eastside (4-15-1), 4:15pm Ridgefield Park (3-12) at Bergenfield (6-11), 4:15pm Hackensack (11-12) at Emerson Boro (18-1), 4:15pm CAL Oakcrest (11-8) at LEAP Academy (0-8), 4pm St. Joseph (Hamm.) (0-14) at Hammonton (8-11), 4pm GMC Edison (5-17) at Highland Park (5-6), 5:15pm HCIAL Hoboken (11-8) at Passaic Valley (3-16), 4pm Kearny (8-14) at Montclair (12-3), 5:15pm NJAC Morris Hills (8-10) at St. Elizabeth (13-7), 4pm Parsippany Hills (10-7) at High Point (1-10), 4 p.m Mount Olive (8-9) at Hanover Park (9-10), 4pm Jefferson (8-11) at Kinnelon (8-9), 4pm Madison (16-3) vs. Summit (14-4) at Summit HS, 4pm Pope John (8-9) at Mount St. Mary (6-9), 4:30pm Whippany Park (6-11) at Morristown (10-7), 5:30pm NJIC Saddle Brook (13-7) at Leonia (10-7), TBA Paterson Charter (12-8) vs. Hawthorne (5-12) at 160 Parmelee Avenue Hawthorne, NJ 07506, 4pm Secaucus (12-7) at St. Mary (Ruth.) (16-3), 4 p.m Wood-Ridge (7-14) at Lodi Immaculate (16-2), 4pm Park Ridge (7-10) at Saddle River Day (7-8), 4pm Glen Rock (13-4) at Eastern Christian (5-10), 4pm Midland Park (1-13) at Cresskill (13-4), 4pm Garfield (10-10) at Mary Help of Christians (5-10), 4pm Elmwood Park (8-11) at Paterson Eastside (4-15-1), 4:15pm Dwight-Englewood (11-7) at Bergen Charter (6-10), 4:15pm Hackensack (11-12) at Emerson Boro (18-1), 4:15pm North Arlington (5-12) at Harrison (7-10), 5:30pm Palisades Park (0-16) at Ridgefield (5-10), 5:30pm OLYMPIC Highland (5-9) at Cherry Hill West (5-10), TBA Lenape (12-5) at Bishop Eustace (6-8), 3:45 p.m SEC Bard (3-5) at Newark East Side (4-14), 4pm Newark Lab (2-13) at Irvington (8-7), 4:30pm Hillside (4-11) at Science Park (6-8), 4:30pm Kearny (8-14) at Montclair (12-3), 5:15pm Bloomfield (6-12) at Nutley (5-12), 6:30pm SHORE Freehold Borough (9-8) vs. Lacey (5-11) at Lacey High School, TBA Holmdel (3-19) at Lakewood (5-14), TBA Long Branch (2-14) at Manchester Township (4-11), 3:45pm Brick Township (14-7) at Jackson Liberty (10-8), 3:45 p.m Long Branch (2-14) at Manchester Township (4-11), 4pm Keyport (6-8) at Middletown South (6-10), 4pm Raritan (11-9) at Jackson Memorial (8-11), 4pm Point Pleasant Beach (9-11) at Toms River South (12-7), 5:15pm Red Bank Catholic (12-8) at Brick Memorial (2-16), 5:15pm SKYLAND Pope John (8-9) at Mount St. Mary (6-9), 4:30pm Phillipsburg (3-14) at Watchung Hills (5-9), 5 p.m Hillsborough (12-6) at Ridge (7-10), 5:15pm Bound Brook (1-15) at Warren Hills (9-8), 5:15 p.m Delaware Valley (11-7) at Mount St. Mary (6-9), 5:15pm Phillipsburg (3-14) at Watchung Hills (5-9), 5:30pm Rutgers Prep (13-6) at Immaculata (4-6), 5:30pm TRI-COUNTY Highland (5-9) at Cherry Hill West (5-10), TBA Clearview (7-8) at Williamstown (20-4), 4pm UCC Oak Knoll (1-14) at Dayton (13-4), 4pm Madison (16-3) vs. Summit (14-4) at Summit HS, 4pm Hillside (4-11) at Science Park (6-8), 4:30pm Roselle Park (2-11) at Linden (5-16), 5:15pm Independent Bard (3-5) at Newark East Side (4-14), 4pm at AC Flora (SC) (0-0), 4pm at AC Flora (SC) (0-0), 4pm Oakcrest (11-8) at LEAP Academy (0-8), 4pm Garfield (10-10) at Mary Help of Christians (5-10), 4pm College Achieve Central Charter (1-7) at Passaic Charter (12-5), 4:15pm Hoboken Charter (0-1) at Paterson Arts (4-10), 4:30pm Newark Lab (2-13) at Irvington (8-7), 4:30pm

The NJ High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.