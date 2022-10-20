Girls volleyball: LIVE updates, links and Featured coverage for Thursday, Oct. 20
Winner of 1-Southern/4-Colts Necks vs. 2-Donovan Catholic/6-St. John Vianney
Thursday, Oct. 20
BCSL Tournament, First Round
Princeton Day (6-11) vs. Northern Burlington (8-12) at Princeton, TBA
West Windsor-Plainsboro North (5-14) at Notre Dame (13-4), TBA
Hopewell Valley (4-13) vs. West Windsor-Plainsboro South (10-6) at Notre Dame, TBA
Burlington City (3-12) at Sterling (14-9), TBA
Pennsauken (4-15) vs. Cinnaminson (12-8) at Sterling, TBA
Florence (9-8) vs. Collingswood (10-6) at Burlington Township, TBA
STEMCivics (1-15) at Burlington Township (13-4), TBA
Essex County Tournament, Semifinal Round
Montclair Kimberley (15-4) vs. Verona (17-4) at Mount St. Dominic, TBA
Gloucester County Tournament, Quarterfinal Round
Clearview (7-8) vs. Kingsway (7-8) at Williamstown, TBA
Our Lady of Mercy (8-9) vs. Gloucester Tech (11-8) at Williamstown, TBA
Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round
Colonia (10-11) at Old Bridge (18-2), TBA
Mother Seton (14-5) at Piscataway (15-4), TBA
St. Thomas Aquinas (9-7) at Monroe (13-5), TBA
Hudson County Tournament, Semifinal Round
Bayonne (12-8) at Union City (18-2), 4:30pm
Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament, Quarterfinal Round
Voorhees (11-8) at Sparta (15-0), TBA
Delaware Valley (11-7) at Hackettstown (13-5), TBA
Vernon (13-5) at Hunterdon Central (14-5), TBA
Shore Conference Tournament, Semifinal Round
Colts Neck (17-3) vs. Southern (25-0) at Georgian Court University, 5:30pm
St. John Vianney (15-5) vs. Donovan Catholic (17-1) at Georgian Court University, 5:30pm
Regular Season
BIG NORTH
Westwood (9-10) at Holy Angels (8-10), 4pm
Hoboken (11-8) at Passaic Valley (3-16), 4pm
Elmwood Park (8-11) at Paterson Eastside (4-15-1), 4:15pm
Ridgefield Park (3-12) at Bergenfield (6-11), 4:15pm
Hackensack (11-12) at Emerson Boro (18-1), 4:15pm
CAL
Oakcrest (11-8) at LEAP Academy (0-8), 4pm
St. Joseph (Hamm.) (0-14) at Hammonton (8-11), 4pm
GMC
Edison (5-17) at Highland Park (5-6), 5:15pm
HCIAL
NJAC
Morris Hills (8-10) at St. Elizabeth (13-7), 4pm
Parsippany Hills (10-7) at High Point (1-10), 4 p.m
Mount Olive (8-9) at Hanover Park (9-10), 4pm
Jefferson (8-11) at Kinnelon (8-9), 4pm
Madison (16-3) vs. Summit (14-4) at Summit HS, 4pm
Pope John (8-9) at Mount St. Mary (6-9), 4:30pm
Whippany Park (6-11) at Morristown (10-7), 5:30pm
NJIC
Saddle Brook (13-7) at Leonia (10-7), TBA
Paterson Charter (12-8) vs. Hawthorne (5-12) at 160 Parmelee Avenue Hawthorne, NJ 07506, 4pm
Secaucus (12-7) at St. Mary (Ruth.) (16-3), 4 p.m
Wood-Ridge (7-14) at Lodi Immaculate (16-2), 4pm
Park Ridge (7-10) at Saddle River Day (7-8), 4pm
Glen Rock (13-4) at Eastern Christian (5-10), 4pm
Midland Park (1-13) at Cresskill (13-4), 4pm
Garfield (10-10) at Mary Help of Christians (5-10), 4pm
Dwight-Englewood (11-7) at Bergen Charter (6-10), 4:15pm
North Arlington (5-12) at Harrison (7-10), 5:30pm
Palisades Park (0-16) at Ridgefield (5-10), 5:30pm
OLYMPIC
Lenape (12-5) at Bishop Eustace (6-8), 3:45 p.m
SEC
Bard (3-5) at Newark East Side (4-14), 4pm
Newark Lab (2-13) at Irvington (8-7), 4:30pm
Bloomfield (6-12) at Nutley (5-12), 6:30pm
SHORE
Freehold Borough (9-8) vs. Lacey (5-11) at Lacey High School, TBA
Holmdel (3-19) at Lakewood (5-14), TBA
Long Branch (2-14) at Manchester Township (4-11), 3:45pm
Brick Township (14-7) at Jackson Liberty (10-8), 3:45 p.m
Keyport (6-8) at Middletown South (6-10), 4pm
Raritan (11-9) at Jackson Memorial (8-11), 4pm
Point Pleasant Beach (9-11) at Toms River South (12-7), 5:15pm
Red Bank Catholic (12-8) at Brick Memorial (2-16), 5:15pm
SKYLAND
Hillsborough (12-6) at Ridge (7-10), 5:15pm
Bound Brook (1-15) at Warren Hills (9-8), 5:15 p.m
Delaware Valley (11-7) at Mount St. Mary (6-9), 5:15pm
Phillipsburg (3-14) at Watchung Hills (5-9), 5:30pm
Rutgers Prep (13-6) at Immaculata (4-6), 5:30pm
TRI-COUNTY
Clearview (7-8) at Williamstown (20-4), 4pm
UCC
Oak Knoll (1-14) at Dayton (13-4), 4pm
Roselle Park (2-11) at Linden (5-16), 5:15pm
Independent
Bard (3-5) at Newark East Side (4-14), 4pm
at AC Flora (SC) (0-0), 4pm
Oakcrest (11-8) at LEAP Academy (0-8), 4pm
Garfield (10-10) at Mary Help of Christians (5-10), 4pm
College Achieve Central Charter (1-7) at Passaic Charter (12-5), 4:15pm
Hoboken Charter (0-1) at Paterson Arts (4-10), 4:30pm
Newark Lab (2-13) at Irvington (8-7), 4:30pm
