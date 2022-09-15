Girls’ volleyball: Juniors Taylor and Grace Lacerda bring their ‘twin telepathy’ to bear on the court for No. 4 Franklin

Playing for their club team CMASS Juniors, the Lacerdas are no strangers to playing together on the court and have been each other’s perfect training partner.

“During COVID when there weren’t any competitions or organized volleyball, we would toss and hit at each other to keep our skills up,” Taylor said.

They have twin telepathy when they’re blocking

In an 18-2 campaign last season, the Panthers advanced to the Division 1 semifinals before being eliminated, 3-2, by Needham, the eventual champion.

Grace Lacerda, who had been in rotation as a right-side hitter, has transitioned into the position made easy by having her partner in crime by her side.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe’s most recent sports Headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.

Junior Taylor Lacerda bump sets against Foxborough High. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“We do have rotations where we do [play] right next to each other a lot of times,” she said. “We kind of work together to get the ball over the net. It’s really easy having that person there [who] knows what you need.”

Franklin Coach Samantha Redmond has found the duo’s play entertaining to watch.

“They have twin telepathy when they’re blocking,” she said. “They made a block together the other day and Grace looked at Taylor and she was like ‘You did that,’ and was just so proud of her. I thought, ‘This is the cutest thing I’ve ever watched.’”

Franklin High head Coach Samantha Redmond keeps it light during a break in action against Foxborough High. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

As for Taylor Lacerda, the outside hitter has been on varsity since her freshman year and was recently named one of four Captains for the 2022 season.

“[Taylor] is our only sixth rotation returner and she’s just fantastic,” Redmond said. “Her volleyball IQ is fantastic.”

Other notable impact players have been the addition of freshman outside hitter Makayla Kuykendall and the seamless transition to libero by former defensive specialist, senior captain Meghan Linkkila.

Kuykendall has earned a spot in the starting six and has brought a jovial persona to the team.

Franklin High freshman outside hitter Makayla Kuykendall, spiking the ball against Foxborough, has been a breath of fresh air on the team. “[Kuykendall] is just happy all the time,” said Coach Samantha Redmond. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“[Kuykendall] is just happy all the time,” Redmond said. “It doesn’t matter who scored the point or what happened, she’s just happy about it. She just wants to do what’s best for the team as a whole.”

At libero, Linkkila’s dependable nature keeps the team in check allowing each player to focus on their own play.

“[Linkkila] brings a lot of calmness which the team needs,” Taylor Lacerda said. “She may not step out as much, but she always is reliable.”

The Panthers (3-0) have not dropped a set in sweeps of No. 10 King Philips, Oliver Ames and Foxborough.

With the postseason six weeks away, the Panthers are much more interested in continuously focusing on how they can game plan and improve in the present.

“Everyone always thinks about the next big match, but we break down our game plan for whoever we’re playing next,” Taylor Lacerda said.

Redmond said this team will be able to make a statement this year.

“They’re talking, they’re communicating, they have each other’s backs,” she said. “I want to prove that it’s not necessarily a Rebuilding year, but another year that we are in the running.”

When asked about their chances for the title, Grace Lacerda put it simply.

“We have a ton of talent, I know we can do it,” she said.

Service points

▪ Well. 8 Dartmouth (3-1) has been battling not only league opponents, but also injuries and illness, but that has not stopped the Indians from being successful on the court.

Aside from senior captains Ava Craneand Lauren Augusto, Erynn Jasparro has been instrumental to the Indians this season, especially in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Brockton. She played outside hitter instead of her usual position on the right side in the absence of Crane (illness).

“Erynn is someone that constantly surprises me, she’s exceeded my expectations,” said the Dartmouth Coach Rachel Lassey. “People are really stepping it up. Everybody’s keeping their composure and doing their job, and I’m really happy with our progress already. I’m hoping that we just keep progressing throughout the season.”

Dartmouth will host Westborough (3-0) on Friday, a rematch of their Division 2 quarterfinal match, won by Westborough, last fall.

▪ After a sweep of defending Division 2 Champion Hopkinton, No. 5 Barnstable has strong momentum heading into Monday’s Cape & Islands match against Falmouth.

“They’re a together team which has been one of the pluses early on,” said Barnstable Coach Tom Turco. “We have a very challenging schedule, but they’re a very competitive group.”

The Red Hawks are off to a 3-0 start, despite experiencing what Turco calls a “leadership transition” after graduating seven seniors.

“We’ve got a lot to work on, but they want a happy end to the season,” Turco explained. “The whole idea and philosophy of our program has been to prepare for the end of the season, and the only way we’re going to be successful by the end is to get through the big games.

Games to watch

Monday, No. 16 Hopkinton at Medfield, 6:30 p.m — The Defending Division 2 Champions have a slow start, but will try to change their momentum in this Tri-Valley match.

Tuesday, No. 2 Newton North at No. 1 Needham, 4:30 p.m — Topping the Globe rankings for the first two weeks, the reigning Division 1 Champions will host their Bay State rivals in a rematch of the state final.

Wednesday, No. 2 Newton North at No. 11 Lincoln-Sudbury, 5:45 p.m — The Tigers will face the Warriors on the road in this nonleague top five matchup.

Thursday, No. 13 Ipswich at No. 7 Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m — The Tigers travel to face the Pioneers in a Cape Ann classic.