Girls volleyball Hornets roll to sweeps of Liverpool, Corcoran – Eagle News Online

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Area girls volleyball teams headed into October, where they all hoped to make an impact culminating in three separate Section III playoff brackets.

Fayeteville-Manlius was back in action last Tuesday night against Liverpool and lost the first set 25-22, only to take the next two sets by 25-17 and 25-22 margins.

The Warriors nearly forced a final set, but FM closed it out 28-26 in a tense fourth set, seeing Kaylene Nobel put up a career-best 25 kills to account for a set’s worth of points, adding three aces and nine digs.

Nobel didn’t work alone as Kalyna Dannenberg had 13 kills and Rebekah Beasley added eight kills. On the back line, Zoe Myint piled up 50 assists and 11 digs as Oksana Dannenberg earned 21 digs.

As it swept Corcoran 25-13, 25-8, 25-11 on Wednesday night, FM got five aces from Kathryn McNany and three from Gretchen Stoppacher as Kalyna Dannenberg led with five kills and Myint earned 13 assists.

Jamesville-DeWitt, who lost to FM in four sets on Sept. 24, returned to winning form in a hurry last Tuesday against Cortland, the Red Rams claiming three consecutive 25-16 sets against the Purple Tigers.

Cadence Milligan supported her 20 assists with three aces as Sophia Zoghby got four aces. Kanami LeClair earned six digs as, on a balanced front line, Claire Trevisani led with eight kills, ahead of Merris Kessler’s seven kills, Kessler added four blocks as Aaliyah Anderson had three kills.

Bishop Grimes is a Class D contender, moving to 3-2 on the season last Tuesday night with a 25-6, 25-18, 25-6 sweep over Syracuse Academy of Sciecne.

Seven different Cobras recorded a total of 21 aces, led by Remy Cleland’s six aces to go with 11 digs. Tori Coppola had four aces as she picked up 16 assists, many of the passes going to Avery Burnette, who had nine kills. Anna Fritz and Tori Sikorski had three kills apiece.

It turned around against LaFayette last Thursday night, Grimes falling 25-12, 25-21, 25-23 to the Lancers, although Coppola had 14 assists, five aces and seven digs and Burnette earned seven kills. Cleland (13 digs) and Sikorski (12 digs) paced the defense.