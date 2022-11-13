Girls Volleyball Group Finals: LIVE updates, recaps, photos and featured coverage, Nov. 13
NJSIAA Tournament
Group Finals
Non-Public B Championship
Lodi Immaculate 2, Morris Catholic 0 (25-20, 25-21) | WATCH
- Recap:
- Three stars of the match
- 📷 Photo Gallery | Box Score
Group 1 Championship
Bogota 2, Delaware Valley 0 (25-14, 25-6) | WATCH
- Follow PJ Potter for LIVE updates
- Recap:
- 📷 Photo Gallery | Box Score
Group 2 Championship
Sparta vs. Gov. Livingston, 1 | WATCH
- Follow Brian Bobal for LIVE updates
- Recap:
- 📷 Photo Gallery | Box Score
Group 3 Championship
Tenafly vs. Colts Neck, 2:30 | WATCH
- Follow PJ Potter for LIVE updates
- Recap:
- 📷 Photo Gallery | Box Score
Group 4 Championship
Old Bridge vs. Westfield, 4 | WATCH
- Follow Brian Bobal for LIVE updates
- Recap:
- 📷 Photo Gallery | Box Score
Non-Public A Championship
Immaculate Heart vs. Paul VI, 5:30 | WATCH
- Follow PJ Potter for LIVE updates
- Recap:
- 📷 Photo Gallery | Box Score
