Girls’ volleyball earns a spot in the quarter Finals

IPSWICH — The girls’ volleyball team has reached the state quarter Finals after it dispatched Advanced Math and Science Academy in a suspenseful game on Tuesday.

Ipswich Coach Staci Sonke said the team knew their Marlborough-based opponents “would be really gritty and really good at defense, so we had to find our ways to score some points.”

Played in Ipswich, the game’s final score was 3-1. The Tigers won the first two sets 25-16, 25-12. They lost their lead very early in the third set and soon found themselves chasing the Eagles as they tried to close the gap.

The Eagles led by as many as five points, and with the score at 16-21, it looked grim for the Tigers. However, they clawed their way back up to 24-24.

A two-point gap is required to win a set. After a long relay, the Eagles pulled ahead — but Ipswich tied again at 25-25.

However, the Tigers ultimately lost that set 25-27.

Things were very different in the fourth, when Ipswich took an early lead to 7-1 before the Eagles Coach called a timeout. The Tigers maintained their advantage even though the Eagles became more determined. Ipswich ultimately won the set 25-19.

Asked about the Mindset coming into the fourth set, Sonke said it was about “resetting. That’s the really great thing about volleyball. Once the set’s over, it’s a blank slate.”

“That’s all part of volleyball. You’re going to lose sets, so we were ready to go for the next one,” said senior and co-captain Grace Sorensen.

Ipswich last met the Eagles in 2021 when the Tigers beat them in the state semi-final.

Key players

Key players in this Matchup were Grace Sorensen (13 kills, 13 digs), Ella Stein (eight kills, four aces, six digs), Kendra Brown (17 assists, two digs), Tess O’Flynn (14 assists, four aces, five digs).

The quarter-final match will see No. 1 seed Ipswich take on No. 8 Medway at 5 pm on Thursday in Ipswich. Two other Cape Ann League teams, No. 2 seed Lynnfield and No. 11 Hamilton-Wenham, are still in the playoffs.