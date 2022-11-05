Girls volleyball advances to round of 16

Please Support Local Advertisers

IPSWICH — The girls varsity volleyball team has earned a place in the final 16 after they dispatched the Stoneham Spartans today.

The score was 3-1 (25-10, 25-15, 22-25, 25-12). Playing at home, most of the JV and varsity roster was called upon to contribute.

“It was really good for all of our roster kids to get some playoff experience today,” Coach Staci Sonke said.

“I thought we played really well, especially in the first two sets,” said junior Tess O’Flynn.

The third set started off well for the Tigers. Will Ella Stein serving, the team found itself with a 9-0 lead. However, the Spartans clawed their way back into the game and ultimately won the third set by three points.

“I thought they were pretty competitive. They held their ground,” O’Flynn said. “It was a back-and-forth match at some points.”

Looking ahead, Sonke said, “Obviously as we progress it’s going to start to get better.” Well. 1 seed in Division 4 and Defending their state title, the Tigers will take on No. 16 seed Advanced Math & Science Tuesday. That will be a re-match after last year’s semi-final where Ipswich won 27-25, 23-225, 25-13, 29-31, 16-14.

“We know they have a good libero so it’s game playing around hitting pretty anybody but her,” she said. “Keeping our bodies healthy is going to be really important. But they know the drill.”

Key players

Ella Stein: 5 kills, 7 aces, 8 digs. Sophie DeGrappo: 5 Kills on 9 swings (0.333). Emily Hannibal: 14 digs, 3 assists. Claire Buletza: 11 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs. Tess O’Flynn: 7 assists, 3 aces.