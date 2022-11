Girls volleyball: 2022 NJIC All-Division teams

Note: NJ.com or any media members did not choose the NJIC All-Division teams.

Championship team: Glen Rock

Coaches of the Year: Kathleen Walter, Glen Rock and Marissa Lehnert, Paterson Charter

First Team

Po Lipsits, Glen Rock, senior

Ericka Nerona, Glen Rock, junior

Audrey Kim, Glen Rock, senior

Angel Ong, Elmwood Park, junior

Bryana Gomez, Paterson Charter, junior

Simone Green, Hawthorne, freshman

Lillian Vogel, Eastern Christian, Sophomore

Sophia DiGregorio, Hawthorne Christian

Second Team

Ericka Menaling-Trajano, Elmwood Park, junior

Zashary Bobadilla, Paterson Charter, senior

Jazlynn Cespedes, Paterson Charter, senior

Kaitlyn Costello, Hawthorne, junior

Grace Ivanov, Eastern Christian, sophomore

Rachael Feola, Hawthorne Christian, senior

Loreli George, Glen Rock, senior

Abby Reznikov, Glen Rock, senior

Honorable Mention

Anna Kang, Glen Rock, sophomore

Leah Alves, Hawthorne, senior

Julia Novelle, Elmwood Park, senior

Maia Kriesel, Hawthorne Christian, senior

Raquel Saharig, Eastern Christian, senior

Haylee Peguero, Manchester, senior

Samantha Wong, Paterson Charter, senior

Championship team: Lodi Immaculate

Coach of the Year: Barbara Geisler, Lodi Immaculate

First Team

Anna Geisler, Lodi Immaculate, junior

Sydney Kropiewnicki, Lodi Immaculate, junior

Anastasia Pesantes, Lodi Immaculate, junior

Ariana Sandoval, Lodi, junior

Benita Osmani, Lodi, senior

Samantha Lahullier, Hasbrouck Heights, senior

Emily Tapale, Garfield, sophomore

Delilah Tabaka, Wallington, sophomore

Second Team

Noelle Savonije, Lodi Immaculate, sophomore

Emilia Ristevska, Garfield, sophomore

Brooke Freschi, Hasbrouck Heights, senior

Morgan Gurdak, Wallington, sophomore

Gabriella Menyhart, Lodi, senior

Paola Kotori, Lodi, senior

Olivia Bak, Wood-Ridge, senior

Ava Gravina, Wood-Ridge, sophomore

Honorable Mention

Meghan Stellhorn, Hasbrouck Heights, senior

Analyze Feliz, Becton, sophomore

Mia Gonzales, Lodi Immaculate, junior

Hailey Handzo, Garfield, junior

Anna Zielonka, Wallington, junior

Anthoanet Travezano, Lodi, junior

Brielle Rivera, Wood-Ridge, sophomore

Championship team: Bogota

Coach of the Year: Brad DiRupo, Bogota

First Team

Ashanna Caviness, Bogota, senior

Mia Pimentel, Bogota, senior

Angelina Buhler, Bogota, senior

Gianna Estevez, Bogota, senior

Sierra Addy, Leonia, Senior

Abigail Boyd, Leonia, senior

Nicoletta Amato, Ridgefield, junior

Abigail DePeri, Saddle Brook, senior

Second Team

Jenelly Jimenez, Bogota, junior

Madelynn Faber, Saddle Brook, senior

Angela Wu, Bergen Charter, junior

Karina Pink, Dwight-Englewood, senior

Emma Brown, Dwight-Englewood, junior

Alex Pantoliano, Dwight-Englewood, junior

Chelsea Pfeffer, Dwight-Englewood, junior

Ava Johnson, Leonia, senior

Honorable Mention

Carolina Villada, Bogota, senior

Jessica Shaefer, Ridgefield, junior

Gianna Vitiello, Saddle Brook, senior

Cristina Ortega, Bergen Charter, senior

Sofia Arzeno, Leonia, senior

Jenene Hall, Dwight-Englewood, sophomore

Johanna Montoya, Palisades Park, junior

Championship team: Emerson Boro

Coach of the Year: Kelly Wengerter, Emerson Boro

First Team

Ella Eastman, Waldwick, senior

Natalie Graham, Emerson Boro, senior

Mia Bonner, Emerson Boro, senior

Amber Dangelico, Cresskill, senior

Erin Fahy, Cresskill, junior

Lindsay Davis, New Milford, senior

Tori Taylor, Saddle River Day, senior

Mia Izzo, Park Ridge, sophomore

Second Team

Skyler Shook, Emerson Boro, senior

Maureen Zierer, Emerson Boro, senior

Julia Pirog, Waldwick, junior

Isabella Yarenis, Park Ridge, sophomore

Alex Danieli, Saddle River Day, senior

Jackie Dunay, Cresskill, senior

Emma Conforti, New Milford, senior

Christina Brenna, Midland Park, junior

Honorable Mention

Angelina Doto, Cresskill, senior

Ryan Grompone, Emerson Boro, Sr

Amelia Goodell, Midland Park, freshman

Vanessa Castronovo, New Milford, senior

Paige McConville, Park Ridge, senior

Deirdre Dasil, Saddle River Day, junior

Ellie Kilgallen, Waldwick, junior

Championship team: St. Mary (Ruth.)

Coach of the Year: Michael Decio, St. Mary (Ruth.)

First Team

Krystal Pozo, St. Mary (Ruth.), senior

Alexandra Griesbauer, St. Mary (Ruth.), senior

Sara Griesbauer, St. Mary (Ruth.), sophomore

Amaya Ocasio, Secaucus, junior

Sofia Guzman, Secaucus, freshman

Nicole Rocha, Secaucus, senior

Hannah Tobin, Rutherford, senior

Allanis Rodriguez, Lyndhurst, junior

Second Team

Athena Golestos, St. Mary (Ruth.), freshman

Patience Peterson, Rutherford, senior

Cecelia, Davidson, Ruhterford, junior

Savanna McHale, Weehawken, junior

Grace Alho, North Arlington, senior

Asya Akar, Lyndhurst, sophomore

Yasemin Ugurlu, Lyndhurst, sophomore

Xamarys Liranzo, Harrison, senior

Honorable Mention

Teresa Feremans, St. Mary (Ruth.), senior

Abigail Moller, Rutherford, junior

Apollonia Dicanio, Secaucus, freshman

Sinejan Cinaz, Lyndhurst, senior

Rhi’Anna Gomez, North Arlington, junior

Kelly Rodriguez, Harrison, senior

Ebony Manzanillo, Weehawken, senior

