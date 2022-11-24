Girls volleyball: 2022 All-Passaic County teams
Note: NJ.com did not vote on the All-Passaic County teams.
Coach of the Year: Pedro Crespo, Wayne Hills
Lisa Starr. Lakeland
Izabella Isaza, Passaic Tech
Kamila Cordero, Passaic Tech
Desiree Santana, Passaic
Arianna Wood, Wayne Hills
Jenny Choi, Wayne Hills
Nicole Antonio, Wayne Valley
Isabelle Borowinski, Wayne Valley
Brielle Wood, Wayne Hills
Skylar Ribitzki, West Milford
Lillian Vogel, Eastern Christian
Simone Green, Hawthorne
Jazlynn Cespedes, Paterson Charter
Bryana Gomez, Paterson Charter
Fabiana Ayala, Passaic Tech
Ana Kuser, Wayne Hills
Madelyn Allegri, Wayne Hills
Olivia Isaacson, Wayne Valley
Grace Mazzie, Wayne Valley
Anna Del Calliano, West Milford
Mikaella Francisco, Clifton
Mary Davey, Clifton
Emma Cartwright, DePaul
Paighton Cornett, DePaul
Jennifer Braunius, Eastern Christian
Grace Ivanov, Eastern Christian
Triana Pena, Paterson Eastside
Yasmely Aguasviva, Paterson Eastside
Leah Alves, Hawthorne
Nicole Montes, Hawthorne
Rachel Feola, Hawthorne Christian
Maria Kriesel, Hawthorne Christian
Jordan Carmosino, Lakeland
Kaitlyn Van Zile, Lakeland
Andriana Patrick, Manchester Regional
Haylee Peguero, Manchester Regional
Karli Orosz, Mary Help of Christians
Kaitlyn Raleigh, Mary Help of Christians
Nayley Lucero, Passaic
Addy Matos, Passaic
Daniella Ferguson, Passaic Tech
Sarah McErlean, Passaic Tech
Jaylin Bullock, Passaic Valley
Klea Geollari, Passaic Valley
Shakeema Hickson, Paterson Arts
Winleishka Andino-Jones, Paterson Arts
Samantha Wong, Paterson Charter
Zashary Bobadilla, Paterson Charter
Mackenzie Canning, Wayne Hills
Lucia Castro, Wayne Hills
Reese Antonio, Wayne Valley
Riley Crank, Wayne Valley
Emma Garcia, West Milford
Amelsa Liebau, West Milford
