Girls volleyball: 2022 All-BCSL teams

Note: NJ.com did not vote on the All-BCSL teams.

Lois Matsukawa, Princeton, sophomore

Sibana Gonzalez, West Windsor-Plainsboro South, senior

Cassady Smith, Notre Dame, sophomore

Emily Deussing, Notre Dame, freshman

Taylor White, Northern Burlington, junior

Maia Cinca, Notre Dame, sophomore

Emmy Demore, Princeton Day, junior

Naomi Lygas, Princeton, freshman

Christina Lenzo, Notre Dame, senior

Sarah Villamil, Princeton, senior

Maria Theruviparambil, West Windsor-Plainsboro South, junior

Gauri Lavate, West Windsor-Plainsboro South, junior

Macaela Wilton, Princeton, senior

Mira Balaji, West Windsor-Plainsboro North, senior

Kaelin Bobetich, Princeton, freshman

Juliana Kucowski, Northern Burlington, senior

Joelle Abdallah, Burlington Township, junior

Gabrielle Loftin, Florence, senior

Sami Muraresku, Cinnaminson, senior

Victoria Addiego, Burlington Township, senior

Madeline Golia, Collingswood, sophomore

Alex Arnold, Cinnaminson, junior

Madeleine Berls, Burlington Township, junior

Roberta Takata, Collingswood, senior

Nicole Howe, Cinnaminson, senior

Carly Rosenbaum, Sterling, senior

Laurel Conway, Sterling, junior

Kozette Quinn, Cinnaminson, senior

Grace Miller, Sterling, senior

Nia Walker, Burlington Township, junior

Mayeline Rodriguez, Pennsauken, sophomore

Gianna Perez, Sterling, Sterling, senior

The NJ High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.

PJ Potter may be reached at [email protected].