Girls soccer: Weekend review (Jan. 6-7) – Jan. 9 – Tampa Bay High School Sports Coverage | Prime Time Preps
Friday, Jan. 6
Hernando County
Scoreboard
Hudson 0, Weeki Wachee 0
Springstead 10, Central 0
Hernando 6, Zephyrhills 4
Prime time performer
Christine Lisk, Weeki Wachee: Made five saves and recorded a shutout in a tie with Hudson.
Hillsborough County
Scoreboard
South Walton 2, Academy of the Holy Names 1
Tampa Catholic 6, Lakeland George Jenkins 0
Prime time performers
Paige Kemp, Tampa Catholic: Assisted on two goals in a win over Lakeland George Jenkins.
Isabella Murphy, Tampa Catholic: Led the Crusaders with three goals in a win over Lakeland George Jenkins.
Emma Schweitzer, Tampa Catholic: Made three saves and recorded a shutout in a win over Lakeland George Jenkins.
Pasco County
Scoreboard
Gulf 2, Fivay 0
Hudson 0, Weeki Wachee 0
Wesley Chapel 8, Anclote 0
Hernando 6, Zephyrhills 4
Prime time performers
Emily Doonan, Wesley Chapel: Finished with two goals and an assist in a win over Anclote.
Tatum Moore, Wesley Chapel: Scored a team-leading three goals in a win over Anclote.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Scoreboard
South Walton (Ala.) 1, Shorecrest 0
River Ridge 2, Mitchell 1
Berkeley Prep 1, Indian Rocks Christian 0
Prime time performers
Erika Crnjac, River Ridge: Led the Royal Knights by scoring both of their goals in a win over Rival Mitchell.
Madison Gates, River Ridge: Made 12 saves in a win over Mitchell.
Gabby Gorman, Berkeley Prep: Made six saves and recorded a shutout in a win over Indian Rocks Christian.
Izzy Youssef, Berkeley Prep: Scored the Buccaneers’ Lone goal off an assist from Sage Bishof in a win over Indian Rocks Christian.
Today’s county schedules
Hernando County
South Sumter at Central, 7
Cypress Creek at Nature Coast, 7:30
Anclote at Hernando, 7:30
Hillsborough County
Academy at the Lakes at Foundation Christian, 4
Universal Academy at St. Petersburg Catholic, 5
Robinson at Northside Christian, 6
Tenoroc at Patel, 7
Carrollwood Day at Tampa Prep, 7
Steinbrenner at Wiregrass Ranch, 8
Pasco County
Academy at the Lakes at Foundation Christian, 4
Pasco at Sunlake, 6
River Ridge at Fivay, 6
Cypress Creek at Nature Coast, 7:30
Anclote at Hernando, 7:30
Steinbrenner at Wiregrass Ranch, 8
Pinellas County
Largo at Indian Rocks Christian, 5
Universal Academy at St. Petersburg Catholic, 5
St. Petersburg at Lakewood, 6
Clearwater at Shorecrest, 6
Countryside at Clearwater Central Catholic, 6
Robinson at Northside Christian, 6
Gibbs at Boca Ciega, 6:30
Sarasota Booker at Hollins, 6:30