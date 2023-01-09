Girls soccer: Weekend review (Jan. 6-7) – Jan. 9 – Tampa Bay High School Sports Coverage | Prime Time Preps

Friday, Jan. 6

Hernando County

Scoreboard

Hudson 0, Weeki Wachee 0

Springstead 10, Central 0

Hernando 6, Zephyrhills 4

Prime time performer

Christine Lisk, Weeki Wachee: Made five saves and recorded a shutout in a tie with Hudson.

Hillsborough County

Scoreboard

South Walton 2, Academy of the Holy Names 1

Tampa Catholic 6, Lakeland George Jenkins 0

Prime time performers

Paige Kemp, Tampa Catholic: Assisted on two goals in a win over Lakeland George Jenkins.

Isabella Murphy, Tampa Catholic: Led the Crusaders with three goals in a win over Lakeland George Jenkins.

Emma Schweitzer, Tampa Catholic: Made three saves and recorded a shutout in a win over Lakeland George Jenkins.

Pasco County

Scoreboard

Gulf 2, Fivay 0

Wesley Chapel 8, Anclote 0

Prime time performers

Emily Doonan, Wesley Chapel: Finished with two goals and an assist in a win over Anclote.

Tatum Moore, Wesley Chapel: Scored a team-leading three goals in a win over Anclote.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Scoreboard

South Walton (Ala.) 1, Shorecrest 0

River Ridge 2, Mitchell 1

Berkeley Prep 1, Indian Rocks Christian 0

Prime time performers

Erika Crnjac, River Ridge: Led the Royal Knights by scoring both of their goals in a win over Rival Mitchell.

Madison Gates, River Ridge: Made 12 saves in a win over Mitchell.

Gabby Gorman, Berkeley Prep: Made six saves and recorded a shutout in a win over Indian Rocks Christian.

Izzy Youssef, Berkeley Prep: Scored the Buccaneers’ Lone goal off an assist from Sage Bishof in a win over Indian Rocks Christian.

Today’s county schedules

Hernando County

South Sumter at Central, 7

Cypress Creek at Nature Coast, 7:30

Anclote at Hernando, 7:30

Hillsborough County

Academy at the Lakes at Foundation Christian, 4

Universal Academy at St. Petersburg Catholic, 5

Robinson at Northside Christian, 6

Tenoroc at Patel, 7

Carrollwood Day at Tampa Prep, 7

Steinbrenner at Wiregrass Ranch, 8

Pasco County

Pasco at Sunlake, 6

River Ridge at Fivay, 6

Pinellas County

Largo at Indian Rocks Christian, 5

St. Petersburg at Lakewood, 6

Clearwater at Shorecrest, 6

Countryside at Clearwater Central Catholic, 6

Gibbs at Boca Ciega, 6:30

Sarasota Booker at Hollins, 6:30