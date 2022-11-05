Girls soccer: Wall shuts out Rumson-Fair Haven to claim Central Jersey Group 2 title

Ninth-seeded Wall claimed the Central Jersey Group 2 Championship with a 2-0 win over sixth-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven in Rumson.

It was Wall’s eighth appearance in a Sectional final in the last 10 years and his first Trophy since the 2017 season.

“It was a great win for us today,” said Wall Coach Mike Juska. “The girls gave it their all today and did everything they were supposed to do. We are going to enjoy this today and start focusing on the next one.”

Freshman Madison Miller opened up the scoring for Wall (12-7) after connecting on a ball from junior Ellie Hartz, who sent a Rolling pass to the middle of the 18 for Miller to poke in for the lead early in the first half.

Senior Kiersten Brown scored Wall’s second with about six minutes left in the first half before Hartz nearly made it 3-0 after several point-blank shots that Rumson-Fair Haven’s junior keeper Katie Walls and a defender did well to stop.

Walls finished with six saves for Rumson-Fair Haven (11-8-2) while junior goalie Saige Santa Cruz made four saves for Wall.

“We had an incredible group of girls this year,” said Rumson-Fair Haven Coach Megan Heerwagen Rizzitello. “After a challenging season, this team and especially these Seniors were hungry to add to their already-impressive resume as 2022 A Central Public Division Champions and 2020 Regional Champions. Unfortunately, it didn’t end the way we hoped.”

The girls’ state Finals for Group 1 and Group 2 will be on Nov. 12 at Kean University in Union.

