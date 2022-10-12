Girls’ soccer Top 10: Calvert ascends from unranked to No. 1

When The Washington Post Unveiled its preseason girls’ soccer rankings Aug. 30, Calvert wasn’t included. The Prince Frederick program remained unproven coming off a 9-6-1 campaign that ended with a loss to Hereford in the Maryland 2A semifinals. That changed quickly. The Cavaliers, with their entire starting lineup back from last season, opened with wins over typical powerhouses Good Counsel and McDonogh.

“They had a workout regimen all offseason that was together,” Calvert Coach John Baker said in September. “This group has played together for a long time, since their youth days, and that’s really helped them. They realized that they were right on the doorstep, and they wanted to do whatever it took to get better.”

Calvert (8-0-1) has ascended to No. 1 in The Post’s midseason rankings. Trailing the Cavaliers is Defending Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Champion St. John’s, which is also undefeated after a collection of standout wins. Rounding out the top three is Archbishop Spalding, which is a potent contender in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A conference.

The rankings will be updated at the season’s conclusion.

1. Calvert (8-0-1) Last ranked: Not ranked

The Prince Frederick program has marquee victories over Good Counsel and McDonogh.

2. St. John’s (9-0-1) LR: 2

The Defending WCAC Champion has won nine straight against strong competition.

3. Archbishop Spalding (7-1-1) LR: 4

The Severn private school rebounded from its first loss with a 1-0 win over Mount Hebron on Friday.

4. Broadneck (6-0-4) LR: 8

The Anne Arundel County program has gone toe-to-toe with some of Maryland’s best teams, beating Mercy and tying Archbishop Spalding and Notre Dame Prep.

5. Mount Hebron (7-1-1) LR: 6

The reigning Maryland 3A champion’s 18-game unbeaten streak ended in a 1-0 loss to Archbishop Spalding on Friday.

On Monday, the reigning Maryland 4A Champion suffered its first loss in more than a year against Bethesda-Chevy Chase.

7. Stone Ridge (8-1-1) LR: NO

The Bethesda private school has emerged as a contender in the Independent School League AA division.

8. Walter Johnson (8-1) LR: NR

After a perfect run through Montgomery County, the Wildcats suffered their first defeat in overtime against Whitman on Thursday.

9. Georgetown Visitation (6-1) LR: 7

The reigning Independent School League AA division Champion has won six straight since its season-opening loss to Elizabeth Seton.

10. Good Counsel (8-3) LR: 1

All of the Olney private school’s losses have come against top local opponents.