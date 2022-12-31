Girls soccer teams return experience for 2023 season | Sports
As the new year comes so does a new girls soccer season as local teams are stacked with experience for the 2023 year.
Last season’s playoff teams Angleton, Brazosport and Columbia, return several lettermen.
Brazoswood missed the Playoffs for the first time since 2010 last season but retained plenty of Talent in hopes of starting a new playoff streak, and Sweeny will look to rebound from missing the postseason a year ago.
New program Iowa Colony joins the mix in a reshuffled District 21-4A play led by a familiar face.
The upcoming season has a lot to offer, with most teams starting the season Jan. 5. Columbia will host Alief Hastings on Monday.
Here’s a look at each of the teams for this season.
COACH: Kim Blank (sixth year in second stint with Brazoswood, 12th year total with school, 16th overall)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 24-6A 4-4-4; 6-8-8 overall
GRADUATED: Allison Futschik, Ella Greene, Alex Madenjian, Clarissa Martinez, Michelle Olivas.
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Allie Habeck, senior, G; Mallory Varga, junior, MF; Kaidyn Luna, senior, D/MF; Rowan Davenport, Sr., MF; Julia Whitlow, senior, D; Ginne Saavedra, junior, D/MF; Kayla Goff, senior, D; McKinley Blank, sophomore, D/MF; Alicia Chi, sophomore, MF; Layla Mireles, senior, D; Grace Odom, senior, MF; Olivia Arauz, sophomore, MF; Breah Garcia, D/MF, senior; and Maya Funk, junior, MF.
Hannah Vaughn will be the team’s Honorary teammate and captain. She died in a car wreck in May and would have been the team’s 10th senior.
OVERVIEW: Nine Seniors will lead the Lady Bucs, including Makenna Perez, Habeck, Luna, Davenport, Whitlow, Goff, Mireles, Odom and Garcia. Goff was a District 24-6A selection last season. The group has been playing off and on since they were young, and the entire starting back line are seniors, along with Habeck as the team’s starting goalkeeper. Habeck recorded eight clean sheets and surrendered five goals in district play last season.
QUOTABLE: “We have a strong preseason planned to help prepare us for a tough 24-6A District that we compete in,” Blank said. “Last season, with us missing out on a very tight district race and not making the Playoffs for the first time since 2010, we are a very highly motivated team. We are working hard to reestablish the culture of a winning tradition in the Brazoswood Lady Buc soccer program. We are excited and ready for the challenge ahead.”
COACH: Jennifer Briggs (seventh year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 24-5A 11-2-3; 15-3-3 overall. Beat Houston Waltrip in bidistrict round, lost to Santa Fe in area round.
GRADUATED: Samantha Pedraza, Micah Hanson
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Morgan Hill, senior, G; Miranda Hernandez, senior, F; Bella Buentello, senior, M; Ashley Tyus, senior, D; Bryanna Armstrong, senior, M; Sidney Cansino, senior, D; Emily Avila, senior, M; Caylen Alexander, junior, M/F; Abigayle Brereton, junior, D; Ruby Leal, junior, D/F; Lili Lerma, junior, D; Brooklyn Smith, sophomore, D/F; Destany Shaw, sophomore, F; and Aaliyah Jones, sophomore, F.
OVERVIEW: With the realignment changes, Angleton will play in District 18-5A, which consists of Santa Fe, Texas City, Galveston Ball, Friendswood, La Porte and Manvel. The Lady Indians eliminated Angleton, 2-1, from the Playoffs last season in a Class 5A-Region 3, Area round game.
“While there are fewer teams in this new district, it will be a lot more competitive across the board,” Briggs said. “We kick off district against Friendswood on Jan. 27, and that will set the tone for what we need to accomplish in order to make it to the postseason.”
Angleton will greet 2023 with the New Year’s Classic from Jan. 5 to 7 at Wildcat Stadium.
“We will host some very talented teams from within and outside our region,” Briggs said.
The Ladycats have experience with 14 lettermen, including eight Seniors and plenty of underclassmen depth with varsity experience. Hill leads the impressive list of returners. Last year’s goalkeeper of the year in District 24-5A had 15 shutouts, allowed four goals through the preseason and district, and seven goals surrendered overall. Brereton scored nine goals last season in district play on free kicks, and Leal had four goals and an assist. Armstrong, a first-team all-district selection, returns after collecting 15 goals and five assists overall and 13 balls in the next in district play.
“We have a lot of talented freshmen and sophomores ready to compete,” Briggs said.
Alexander and Tyus will look to contribute as they return from season-ending injuries.
“They are more than ready to see the field again and help carry us into April,” Briggs said.
QUOTABLE: “I am excited to see how this year’s varsity team progresses throughout the season,” Briggs said. “We have some new additions and a lot more depth to our roster, but the Chemistry is there so far, and things are starting to gel with everyone. Every girl on this year’s roster is a solid competitor, so I expect to see some great things happen this season. We’re ready!”
COACH: Robert Nicoll (sixth year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 24-4A 7-7; 9-13-1 overall. Beat Houston Furr in bidistrict round, lost to Hardin-Jefferson in area round.
GRADUATED: Janet Morales.
COACH: Caitlin Riley (first season at Columbia, sixth overall)
LAST YEAR RECORD: District 24-4A 10-3-1; 13-12-1 overall. Beat Houston Washington in bidistrict and Vidor in area round. Lost to Lumberton in Region 4 quarterfinal.
GRADUATED: Tori Aucoin, Navaeh Martinez, Jordan Hanzik, Jiselle Velez, Nahomi Garcia.
RETURNING LETTERMAN: Lynzi Thompson, sophomore; Amber Cardwell, sophomore; Kenzie Whipple, senior; Genesis Kay, senior; Riley Huckaby, sophomore; Hayley Broussard, sophomore; Savannah Goolsby, junior; Melina Fox, junior; and Katelynn Dirzanowski, junior.
OVERVIEW: The team’s most significant loss is three-year Captain Tori Aucoin, who had 48 goals and 10 assists as the District 24-4A Offensive player of the year last season.
“The team is enthusiastic about this season,” Riley said. “We have set our team goals, and the girls have bought into the program, the changes and what we want for our team. Our motto this year is ‘one more,’ and we are ready to show everyone what that means.”
Riley, a Graduate of Foster High School, had coaching stints at Cy Springs and Lamar Consolidated before coming to Columbia.
She retains the sophomore Thompson in front of the goal. Thompson, a first-team District 24-4A selection last year, finished with six shutouts and averaged 1.97 goals allowed per game as a freshman.
QUOTABLE: “We have a great group of girls who are all contributing in the way the team needs,” Riley said. “Our Captains this year are Juniors Savannah Goolsby and Melina Fox. We have returning Seniors Kenzie Whipple and Genesis Kay, who are stepping up where we need them to. Lynzi Thompson is continually improving as an awesome goalkeeper. We are excited to have Amber returning up top. Some freshmen are definitely earning their stripes in Evie Jenkins and Addee Herrera.
“We have a foreign exchange student from Germany, Madeleine Haas, an all-around great player who makes things happen. Many returners make a difference too. Honestly, I can say something about each one of my girls, and that is what l love about this team.”
COACH: Brad Harrington (first year at Iowa Colony, 11th year overall)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: No team last season
RETURNING LETTERMEN: None
OVERVIEW: After 10 years as the head girls soccer Coach in Columbia, Harrington left after last season to start a new program in Iowa Colony. The Coach brings with him a nice resume. Harrington led the Lady ‘Necks to four regional tournament appearances in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019 and accumulated a 138-56-14 overall record and a 15-8 mark in the postseason. They hope to do the same with the Lady Pioneers, who will be full of sophomores and freshmen in their inaugural season. They will compete in District 21-4A play. The arrival of Iowa Colony shakes up the district, which includes Brazosport, La Marque, Needville, Stafford, Sweeny and Columbia. Iowa Colony will start 2023 by hosting a tournament from Jan. 3 to 5.
COACH: Samantha Rakowitz (seventh year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 24-4A 3-9-2; 6-15-2 overall
GRADUATED: Ashton Way, Caris Phillips, Itza Guardian, Alyssa Boozy, Shay Hyatt, Haley Anderson, Ashley Dailey, Cambria Amey and Talicia Zavala.
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Caydance Lobdell, senior, F; Chesnee Mathis, senior, F; Kamryn Brown, senior, D; Kaley Smith, senior, D; Ariyana Campbell, senior, D; Cadie Phillips, junior, MF; Kaya Randon, senior; Madison Warner, sophomore, F; Alecia King, senior, F/MF; and Trynytie Clark, senior, MF.
OVERVIEW: The Lady Dogs are a senior-heavy team this season and return a lot of experience after Fielding one returning Letterman last year. Rakowitz will look toward Lobdell, Brown and Mathis — a second-team all-district honoree last year — for that senior leadership. Lobdell was missed last season when she broke her leg in the team’s first scrimmage against Texas City.
“It’s a family atmosphere, and the girls have so much fun,” the Coach said.
QUOTABLE: “I’m excited to see what this year brings,” Rakowitz said. “I missed the end of last season on maternity leave, and I’m so grateful for my assistant, Kathryn Eldridge, for keeping everything rolling smoothly. The girls have worked extremely hard, are competitive and always have fun. I couldn’t be prouder of them!”
