Girls soccer team, Heitkamp make history for Olentangy Berlin

The Olentangy Berlin girls soccer and girls cross country teams had record-setting seasons.

The soccer team won the program’s first district championship and had its most wins in a season, while sophomore Grace Heitkamp turned in the girls cross country team’s best performance at the state meet.

Berlin defeated Watterson 1-0 (4-2 shootout) in a Division I girls soccer district final Oct. 29 at Marysville, but lost 1-0 to Orange in a regional semifinal Nov. 1 at Big Walnut.

“We played hard and we were able to compete at a very high level while having fun,” said Coach Tata Zimmer, whose team finished a program-best 18-2-1 overall and was second (4-1) in the OCC- Cardinal Division behind Dublin Jerome (5-0). “This group was full of energy, selflessness and love.

