Girls soccer: Tampa Bay area Buzz – Nov. 29 – Tampa Bay High School Sports Coverage | Prime Time Preps

Girls soccer: Tampa Bay area Buzz – Nov. 29
Monday’s county scoreboards
Hernando County
Weeki Wachee 8, Central 0
Nature Coast 8, Crystal River 0
Lecanto 8, Hernando 0
Prime time performers
Jillian Aldrich, Jr., Weeki Wachee: Led the Hornets with three goals in a win over Central.
Madalyn Cullum, Sr., Nature Coast: Finished with two goals in a win over Crystal River.
Jaiden Gilbert, Jr., Nature Coast: Recorded two goals in a win over Crystal River.
Adrianna Johnson, Fr., Weeki Wachee: Finished with two goals in a win over Central.
Yailen Soto Lebron, Sr., Nature Coast: Ended up with three assists and scored a goal of her own in a win over Crystal River.
Hailee Wegner, Jr., Nature Coast: Assisted on two goals in a win over Crystal River.
Hillsborough County
Robinson 5, Bell Creek Academy 0
Patel 9, Academy at the Lakes 1
Steinbrenner 1, Alonso 1
Durant 6, Bloomingdale 2
Prime time performers
Jazmine Alfridi, Jr., Robinson: Finished with two assists in a win over Bell Creek Academy.
Skyllar Erikson, Sr., Robinson: Assisted on three goals in a win over Bell Creek Academy.
Jasmyn Mitchner, Fr., Robinson: Recorded three goals in a win over Bell Creek Academy.
Pasco County
Cypress Creek 9, Pasco 0
Land O’ Lakes 8, Wesley Chapel 0
River Ridge 4, Gulf 0
Prime time performers
Brooke Evans, Sr., Cypress Creek: Assisted on two goals in a win over Pasco.
Ashley Olds, Jr., Cypress Creek: Finished with two goals and two assists in a win over Pasco.
Allison Souers, Jr., Cypress Creek: Led the Coyotes with three goals and an assist in a win over Pasco.
Pinellas County
Osceola 8, Hollins 0
Shorecrest 8, St. Petersburg 0
Seminole 8, Pinellas Park 0
Prime time performers
Kaja Dionne, Jr., Shorecrest: Led the Chargers with four goals in a win over St. Petersburg.
Sonoma Kasica, Jr., Shorecrest: Made three saves and recorded a shutout in a win over St. Petersburg.
Adelaide Oman, Jr., Shorecrest: Recorded two goals and an assist in a win over St. Petersburg.
Madison Quian, Jr., Osceola: Finished with two goals and two assists in a win over Hollins.
Kelli Slater, Sr., Osceola: Recorded two goals and one assist in a win over Hollins.
Today’s county schedules
Hillsborough County
Northside Christian at Cambridge Christian, 4
Seffner Christian at Academy at the Lakes, 4
Universal Academy at Keswick Christian, 5
Bishop McLaughlin at Carrollwood Day, 5
Tampa Prep at Brooks DeBartolo, 6
Canterbury at Patel, 6
Wesley Chapel at Berkeley Prep, 7
Durant at Calvary Christian, 7
East Bay at Brandon, 8
Gaither at Sickles, 8
Plant City at Riverview, 8
Leto at Plant, 8
Hillsborough at Strawberry Crest, 8
Freedom at Tampa Bay Tech, 8
Blake at Steinbrenner, 8
Lennard at Sumner, 8
Newsome at Spoto, 8
Chamberlain at Wharton, 8
Pasco County
Bishop McLaughlin at Carrollwood Day, 5
Mitchell at Anclote, 6
Wiregrass Ranch at Hudson, 6:30
Pinellas County
Indian Rocks Christian at St. Petersburg Catholic, 5
Pinellas Park at Lakewood, 6
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6
Seminole at Clearwater Central Catholic, 8
East Lake at Palm Harbor University, 8