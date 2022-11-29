Girls soccer: Tampa Bay area Buzz – Nov. 29 – Tampa Bay High School Sports Coverage | Prime Time Preps

Monday’s county scoreboards

Hernando County

Weeki Wachee 8, Central 0

Nature Coast 8, Crystal River 0

Lecanto 8, Hernando 0

Prime time performers

Jillian Aldrich, Jr., Weeki Wachee: Led the Hornets with three goals in a win over Central.

Madalyn Cullum, Sr., Nature Coast: Finished with two goals in a win over Crystal River.

Jaiden Gilbert, Jr., Nature Coast: Recorded two goals in a win over Crystal River.

Adrianna Johnson, Fr., Weeki Wachee: Finished with two goals in a win over Central.

Yailen Soto Lebron, Sr., Nature Coast: Ended up with three assists and scored a goal of her own in a win over Crystal River.

Hailee Wegner, Jr., Nature Coast: Assisted on two goals in a win over Crystal River.

Hillsborough County

Robinson 5, Bell Creek Academy 0

Patel 9, Academy at the Lakes 1

Steinbrenner 1, Alonso 1

Durant 6, Bloomingdale 2

Prime time performers

Jazmine Alfridi, Jr., Robinson: Finished with two assists in a win over Bell Creek Academy.

Skyllar Erikson, Sr., Robinson: Assisted on three goals in a win over Bell Creek Academy.

Jasmyn Mitchner, Fr., Robinson: Recorded three goals in a win over Bell Creek Academy.

Pasco County

Patel 9, Academy at the Lakes 1

Cypress Creek 9, Pasco 0

Land O’ Lakes 8, Wesley Chapel 0

River Ridge 4, Gulf 0

Prime time performers

Brooke Evans, Sr., Cypress Creek: Assisted on two goals in a win over Pasco.

Ashley Olds, Jr., Cypress Creek: Finished with two goals and two assists in a win over Pasco.

Allison Souers, Jr., Cypress Creek: Led the Coyotes with three goals and an assist in a win over Pasco.

Pinellas County

Osceola 8, Hollins 0

Shorecrest 8, St. Petersburg 0

Seminole 8, Pinellas Park 0

Prime time performers

Kaja Dionne, Jr., Shorecrest: Led the Chargers with four goals in a win over St. Petersburg.

Sonoma Kasica, Jr., Shorecrest: Made three saves and recorded a shutout in a win over St. Petersburg.

Adelaide Oman, Jr., Shorecrest: Recorded two goals and an assist in a win over St. Petersburg.

Madison Quian, Jr., Osceola: Finished with two goals and two assists in a win over Hollins.

Kelli Slater, Sr., Osceola: Recorded two goals and one assist in a win over Hollins.

Today’s county schedules

Hillsborough County

Northside Christian at Cambridge Christian, 4

Seffner Christian at Academy at the Lakes, 4

Universal Academy at Keswick Christian, 5

Bishop McLaughlin at Carrollwood Day, 5

Tampa Prep at Brooks DeBartolo, 6

Canterbury at Patel, 6

Wesley Chapel at Berkeley Prep, 7

Durant at Calvary Christian, 7

East Bay at Brandon, 8

Gaither at Sickles, 8

Plant City at Riverview, 8

Leto at Plant, 8

Hillsborough at Strawberry Crest, 8

Freedom at Tampa Bay Tech, 8

Blake at Steinbrenner, 8

Lennard at Sumner, 8

Newsome at Spoto, 8

Chamberlain at Wharton, 8

Pasco County

Seffner Christian at Academy at the Lakes, 4

Bishop McLaughlin at Carrollwood Day, 5

Mitchell at Anclote, 6

Wiregrass Ranch at Hudson, 6:30

Wesley Chapel at Berkeley Prep, 7

Pinellas County

Northside Christian at Cambridge Christian, 4

Indian Rocks Christian at St. Petersburg Catholic, 5

Universal Academy at Keswick Christian, 5

Pinellas Park at Lakewood, 6

Canterbury at Patel, 6

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6

Durant at Calvary Christian, 7

Seminole at Clearwater Central Catholic, 8

East Lake at Palm Harbor University, 8