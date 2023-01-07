Girls soccer: Tampa Bay area Buzz – Jan. 6 – Tampa Bay High School Sports Coverage | Prime Time Preps

Hernando County

Thursday’s scoreboard

Weeki Wachee 2, Seven Rivers Christian 0

Prime time performers

Jillian Aldrich, Weeki Wachee: Led the Hornets with two goals in a win over Seven Rivers Christian.

Christine Lisk, Weeki Wachee: Made four saves and recorded a shutout in a win over Seven Rivers Christian.

Pasco County

Thursday’s scoreboard

Bishop McLaughlin 2, Academy of the Holy Names 1

Land O’ Lakes 3, River Ridge 0

Cypress Creek 8, Zephyrhills 0

Mitchell 1, Wiregrass Ranch 1

Prime time performers

Aixa Barrera, Wiregrass Ranch: Scored the Lone goal of the match off an assist from Ashtyn Warner in a tie with Mitchell.

Avery Blevins, Cypress Creek: Assisted on two goals in a win over Zephyrhills.

Ashley Olds, Cypress Creek: Scored two goals in a win over Zephyrhills.

Allison Souers, Cypress Creek: Recorded two goals in a win over Zephyrhills.

Emily Vizcarra, Land O’ Lakes: Finished with a goal and an assist in a win over River Ridge.

Annalisse Vizza, Cypress Creek: Had a goal and an assist in a win over Zephyrhills.

Pinellas County

Thursday’s scoreboard

Bradenton Saint Stephen’s 1, St. Petersburg Catholic 0

Calvary Christian 8, Northside Christian 1

Keswick Christian 4, Pinellas Park 1

Prime time performers

Izzie Joy, Keswick Christian: Led the Crusaders with three goals in a win over Pinellas Park.

Sarah Martinez, Calvary Christian: Scored a team-high three goals in a win over Northside Christian.

Today’s county schedules

Hernando County

Hudson at Weeki Wachee, 6

Springstead at Central, 7

Zephyrhills at Hernando, 7:30

Hillsborough County

Universal Academy at Seffner Christian, 4

South Walton at Academy of the Holy Names, 6

Tampa Catholic at Lakeland George Jenkins, 7

Pasco County

Fivay at Gulf, 6

Wesley Chapel at Anclote, 6:30

Pinellas County

Boca Ciega at Seminole, 6