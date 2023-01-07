Girls soccer: Tampa Bay area Buzz – Jan. 6 – Tampa Bay High School Sports Coverage | Prime Time Preps
Hernando County
Thursday’s scoreboard
Weeki Wachee 2, Seven Rivers Christian 0
Prime time performers
Jillian Aldrich, Weeki Wachee: Led the Hornets with two goals in a win over Seven Rivers Christian.
Christine Lisk, Weeki Wachee: Made four saves and recorded a shutout in a win over Seven Rivers Christian.
Pasco County
Thursday’s scoreboard
Bishop McLaughlin 2, Academy of the Holy Names 1
Land O’ Lakes 3, River Ridge 0
Cypress Creek 8, Zephyrhills 0
Mitchell 1, Wiregrass Ranch 1
Prime time performers
Aixa Barrera, Wiregrass Ranch: Scored the Lone goal of the match off an assist from Ashtyn Warner in a tie with Mitchell.
Avery Blevins, Cypress Creek: Assisted on two goals in a win over Zephyrhills.
Ashley Olds, Cypress Creek: Scored two goals in a win over Zephyrhills.
Allison Souers, Cypress Creek: Recorded two goals in a win over Zephyrhills.
Emily Vizcarra, Land O’ Lakes: Finished with a goal and an assist in a win over River Ridge.
Annalisse Vizza, Cypress Creek: Had a goal and an assist in a win over Zephyrhills.
Pinellas County
Thursday’s scoreboard
Bradenton Saint Stephen’s 1, St. Petersburg Catholic 0
Calvary Christian 8, Northside Christian 1
Keswick Christian 4, Pinellas Park 1
Prime time performers
Izzie Joy, Keswick Christian: Led the Crusaders with three goals in a win over Pinellas Park.
Sarah Martinez, Calvary Christian: Scored a team-high three goals in a win over Northside Christian.
Today’s county schedules
Hernando County
Hudson at Weeki Wachee, 6
Springstead at Central, 7
Zephyrhills at Hernando, 7:30
Hillsborough County
Universal Academy at Seffner Christian, 4
South Walton at Academy of the Holy Names, 6
Tampa Catholic at Lakeland George Jenkins, 7
Pasco County
Fivay at Gulf, 6
Wesley Chapel at Anclote, 6:30
Pinellas County
Boca Ciega at Seminole, 6