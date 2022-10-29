Girls Soccer: State tourney LIVE updates, results and Featured coverage for Oct. 29

State tournament – Quarterfinal round

CENTRAL, GROUP 2

2-Point Pleasant Boro 1, 10-Ocean Township 0

Recap

📷 Photo gallery | Box score

NORTH 1, GROUP 3

5-Northern Highlands 2, 4-Mount Olive 1

Live updates recap @BrandonGouldHS for live updates

Recap

📷 Photo gallery | Box score

NORTH 1, GROUP 2

6-Mahwah at 3-Pascack Valley, 12 p.m

Follow @Jake_Aferiat for live updates

Recap | Box score

CENTRAL, GROUP 3

8-Jackson Liberty at 1-Steinert, 11 am

CENTRAL, GROUP 3

2-Allentown 1, 7-Hopewell Valley 0

Recap: Allentown breaks through against stubborn D

Box score

State tournament – 1st round

SOUTH, NON-PUBLIC A

11-Mount St. Mary at 6-Princeton Day, 2 p.m

NORTH 1

NORTH 2

CENTRAL

SOUTH

NON-PUBLIC

Well. 1 Westfield 1, Ridge 0

Well. 2 Freehold Township vs. Hillsborough, 10 a.m

Well. 3 Watchung Hills vs. Edison, 11 a.m

Well. 4 Ridgewood vs. Morristown, 12:30 p.m

Well. 7 Ramapo vs. Morris Knolls, 10 a.m

Well. 8 Scotch Plains-Fanwood vs. Mendham, 11 a.m

Well. 9 Cranford vs. Millburn, 11 a.m

Well. 10 Eastern 2, Egg Harbor 0

Well. 11 Hunterdon Central vs. Elizabeth, 11 a.m

Well. 13 Ocean City vs. Toms River South, 10 a.m

Rancocas Valley 4, No. 14 Howell 1

Well. 15 Cherokee vs. Washington Township, 11 a.m

Well. 17 Wayne Hills 2, No. 16 Wayne Valley 0

Well. 18 Manalapan at Monroe, 10 am

Well. 19 West Orange vs. North Bergen, 11 am

Well. 20 Allentown 1, Hopewell Valley 0

STATEWIDE SCOREBOARD

Saturday, Oct. 29 NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 1 1-Burlington City 4, 8-Roselle Park 3 – Box Score 2-Highland Park 2, 7-Riverside 0 – Box Score NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 2 9-Wall 7, 1-Metuchen 1 – Box Score 2-Point Pleasant Boro 1, 10-Ocean Township 0 – Box Score NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 3 5-Brick Memorial 1, 4-Jackson Memorial 0 – Box Score 3-Middletown South 4, 11-Middletown North 0 – Box Score 2-Allentown 1, 7-Hopewell Valley 0 – Box Score NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 4 4-Rancocas Valley 4, 5-Howell 1 – Box Score NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 1-Waldwick 6, 8-North Warren 1 – Box Score 2-Glen Rock 2, 7-Kittatinny 1 – Box Score NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 2-Sparta 3, 10-Roxbury 0 – Box Score NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 1-West Morris 5, 9-Parsippany 0 – Box Score NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 3-Westfield 1, 6-Ridge 0 – Box Score 12-Bridgewater-Raritan 4, 4-Woodbridge 0 – Box Score NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, South Jersey, Group 2 1-Sterling 5, 8-Haddon Heights 0 – Box Score 4-West Deptford 7, 5-Cedar Creek 2 – Box Score NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, South Jersey, Group 4 1-Eastern 2, 9-Egg Harbor 0 – Box Score 5-Central Regional 3, 4-Toms River North 2 – Box Score 3-Williamstown 3, 11-Toms River East 1 – Box Score

