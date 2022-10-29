Girls Soccer: State tourney LIVE updates, results and Featured coverage for Oct. 29
State tournament – Quarterfinal round
CENTRAL, GROUP 2
2-Point Pleasant Boro 1, 10-Ocean Township 0
- Recap
- 📷 Photo gallery | Box score
NORTH 1, GROUP 3
5-Northern Highlands 2, 4-Mount Olive 1
- Live updates recap @BrandonGouldHS for live updates
- Recap
- 📷 Photo gallery | Box score
NORTH 1, GROUP 2
6-Mahwah at 3-Pascack Valley, 12 p.m
- Follow @Jake_Aferiat for live updates
- Recap | Box score
CENTRAL, GROUP 3
8-Jackson Liberty at 1-Steinert, 11 am
CENTRAL, GROUP 3
2-Allentown 1, 7-Hopewell Valley 0
- Recap: Allentown breaks through against stubborn D
- Box score
State tournament – 1st round
SOUTH, NON-PUBLIC A
11-Mount St. Mary at 6-Princeton Day, 2 p.m
NORTH 1
NORTH 2
CENTRAL
SOUTH
NON-PUBLIC
- Well. 1 Westfield 1, Ridge 0
- Well. 2 Freehold Township vs. Hillsborough, 10 a.m
- Well. 3 Watchung Hills vs. Edison, 11 a.m
- Well. 4 Ridgewood vs. Morristown, 12:30 p.m
- Well. 7 Ramapo vs. Morris Knolls, 10 a.m
- Well. 8 Scotch Plains-Fanwood vs. Mendham, 11 a.m
- Well. 9 Cranford vs. Millburn, 11 a.m
- Well. 10 Eastern 2, Egg Harbor 0
- Well. 11 Hunterdon Central vs. Elizabeth, 11 a.m
- Well. 13 Ocean City vs. Toms River South, 10 a.m
- Rancocas Valley 4, No. 14 Howell 1
- Well. 15 Cherokee vs. Washington Township, 11 a.m
- Well. 17 Wayne Hills 2, No. 16 Wayne Valley 0
- Well. 18 Manalapan at Monroe, 10 am
- Well. 19 West Orange vs. North Bergen, 11 am
- Well. 20 Allentown 1, Hopewell Valley 0
STATEWIDE SCOREBOARD
Saturday, Oct. 29
NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 1
1-Burlington City 4, 8-Roselle Park 3 – Box Score
2-Highland Park 2, 7-Riverside 0 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 2
9-Wall 7, 1-Metuchen 1 – Box Score
2-Point Pleasant Boro 1, 10-Ocean Township 0 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 3
5-Brick Memorial 1, 4-Jackson Memorial 0 – Box Score
3-Middletown South 4, 11-Middletown North 0 – Box Score
2-Allentown 1, 7-Hopewell Valley 0 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 4
4-Rancocas Valley 4, 5-Howell 1 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1
1-Waldwick 6, 8-North Warren 1 – Box Score
2-Glen Rock 2, 7-Kittatinny 1 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3
2-Sparta 3, 10-Roxbury 0 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2
1-West Morris 5, 9-Parsippany 0 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4
3-Westfield 1, 6-Ridge 0 – Box Score
12-Bridgewater-Raritan 4, 4-Woodbridge 0 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, South Jersey, Group 2
1-Sterling 5, 8-Haddon Heights 0 – Box Score
4-West Deptford 7, 5-Cedar Creek 2 – Box Score
NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, South Jersey, Group 4
1-Eastern 2, 9-Egg Harbor 0 – Box Score
5-Central Regional 3, 4-Toms River North 2 – Box Score
3-Williamstown 3, 11-Toms River East 1 – Box Score
The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Brandon Gould can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonGouldHS.